Housationic varsity golf tees off

LITCHFIELD — Housatonic Valley Regional High School took on Lakeview High School for the first golf match of the season Thursday, Aug. 21.

Hosted at Litchfield Country Club, six golfers from each team faced off.

HVRHS coach Peter Vermilyea was thrilled to see his team tee off for the first time this season.

Daniel Moran represents Housatonic Valley Regional High School in the season-opening golf match against Lakeview High School in Litchfield Thursday, Aug. 21. Simon Markow

Litchfield coach Robert Gollow said the rain from the day prior would not affect players. “Being the first rain of August, the grass soaked right in. It shouldn’t affect them.”

It was about 67 degrees at tee time, cloudy with calm wind.

As the game went on, the wind died down and the sun peaked out, heating up the air as well as the game while the sun went down in the afternoon.

Moran led HVRHS with a score of 48. Jonas Johnson, below, shot 53. Simon Markow

Lakeview won the meet with a team score of 183 to HVRHS’s 225. Player scores from the meet will contribute to the season totals for state rankings.

Lakeview’s Ryan Blasavage led with a score of 40. Julian Salvietti shot 45, Connor Aldrich 49 and Chase Reynolds 49.

HVRHS was led by Daniel Moran who shot a 48. Jonas Johnson shot 53, Jacoby Reeve 60 and Ava Humes 64.