Mountaineers compete in state track meet

Kyle McCarron led the pack through three laps in the boys 1600-meter race at the Class S state meet, May 29.

NEW BRITAIN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School had eight athletes compete in the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S track and field championship May 29.

HVRHS made its mark throughout the long day of competitions at Willow Brook Park. The meet saw several Mountaineers set new personal records (PR) and two podiumed, qualifying for the State Open meet Monday, June 3.

Kyle McCarron set a new PR in the 1600-meter race by finishing in 4:23.5 minutes, enough for third place in Class S. The boys 1600-meter was won by Parker Cook of Old Saybrook High School in 4:22.54 minutes.

McCarron went on to PR in the 3200-meter run and placed fourth with a time of 9:55.75 minutes. The boys 3200-meter was won by Joseph DeLuise of Oxford High School in 9:33 minutes.

Ava Segalla set a new PR in the 100-meter race at Willow Brook Park.Riley Klein

Ava Segalla participated in three events: high jump, 100-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay. She set new PRs in the high jump and 100-meter dash.

Segalla placed second in the high jump by clearing 5’2”. Gwenyth Romanzi from Thomaston High School also cleared 5’2”. Neither jumper reached 5’4” and Romanzi won due to less failed attempts on previous heights.

Segalla placed sixth overall in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.77 seconds (PR). The girls 100-meter was won by Emily McKelvey from Lyman Memorial High School in 12.33.

Adelyn Diorio handed off the baton to Ava Segalla in the girls 4x100-meter relay.Riley Klein

The girls 4x100-meter relay team featured Segalla, Mia Dodge, Harper Howe and Adelyn Diorio. They placed sixth in the finals with a time of 52.05 seconds. Cogninchaug High School won the girls 4x100-meter in 50.47 seconds.

Mia Dodge placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.68 seconds. The girls 300-meter hurdles was won by Zoe Eastman-Grossel from Lyme-Old Lyme High School in 46.20 seconds.

Anthony Labbadia broke his own high jump PR twice at states. He cleared 5’10” and 6’0” both for the first time and placed fifth overall at the state meet. The boys high jump was won by Ja’Mari Manson of Bloomfield High School who cleared 6’4”.

Anthony Labbadia after breaking his personal record in high jump not once but twice.Riley Klein

Labbadia went on to run the 400-meter race and finished in 18th at 54.99 seconds. The boys 400-meter was won by Brenan McCabe from Immaculate High School in 48 seconds flat.

The boys 4x400-meter team, consisting of Labbadia, Patrick Money, Kyle McCarron and Silas Tripp, was disqualified for a break line violation. Notre Dame High School (Fairfield) won the boys 4x400-meter in 3:27.49 minutes.

Patrick Money competed in the long jump and placed 11th with a distance of 5.94 meters. The boys long jump was won by Makye Wade from Capital Preparatory Harbor School who leapt 6.73 meters.

Coach Alan Lovejoy was pleased to see his team perform well and set several new personal bests. Lovejoy is due to retire from teaching next month, but he will continue on as the track and field coach next year.

Alan Lovejoy congratulates Anthony Labbadia on setting a new PR.Riley Klein

