HVRHS track and field sends three to State Open

NEW BRITAIN — At the State Open meet June 3, featuring the best of each division in the state, Ava Segalla (sophomore) placed 7th in the girls high jump by clearing 5’2”. Kyle McCarron (junior) took 16th in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:31.70. Anthony Labbadia (sophomore) could not clear 6’0” and tied for 19th in the boys high jump.

Full results at live.nestiming.com/meets/37932/events

