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hvrhs sports

HVRHS varsity athletes prepare for fall sports season

HVRHS varsity athletes prepare for fall sports season

Dan Moran reads the green.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Summer break is coming to a close, and Housatonic Valley Regional High School athletes are gearing up for another season of golf, soccer, volleyball, football and cross country. Some teams have already begun competing.

Golf

The first team to swing into action was the varsity golf squad, coached by Peter Vermilyea. The preseason began with a scrimmage on Monday, Aug. 24, against Lakeview High School. It was held at Litchfield Country Club on a sunny afternoon.

The golf team has four seniors this year: Jonas Johnson, Dan Moran, Rhys Culbreth and Wiley Fails. Johnson won the longest drive award at last year’s Berkshire League all-star tournament.

The first official golf meet of the season for HVRHS is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Canaan Country Club against Northwestern Regional High School.

Soccer

The girls soccer team finished last season with a semifinal berth in the Class S state tournament. After graduating just two seniors last year, the team entered the 2026 season ranked by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) as the fifth best team in Class S. All-league twin strikers Lainey Diorio and Lyla Diorio will be back for their sophomore season along with their older sister, Addie Diorio, in her senior year.

The girls soccer team scheduled a series of scrimmages before the regular season starts at home Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 3:45 p.m. against Northwestern. The team is coached by Don Drislane and Ellery Kiefer.

The boys soccer team will take the field with one of the strongest defensive lineups in the Berkshire League. Anchored by senior defenders Ryan Segalla and Wyatt Bayer, the Mountaineers will be experienced and resilient in the backfield.

After a few friendly scrimmages, the boys soccer season starts on the road Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 3:45 p.m. against Northwestern.

Volleyball

The girls volleyball team, coached by Cherie Lopes and Lisa McAuliffe, will travel to Waterbury on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 5:15 p.m. for a season-opening match against ACES at Chase.

Perennial Berkshire League all-star Sydney Howe returns for her final varsity season along with senior teammates Lydia Fleming, Kellie Eisermann and Kenzsi Watson.

Football

Football kicks off Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. when the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op team will take the field in Winsted against Woodland Regional High School. MaxPreps ranked GNH as the 12th best team in Class SS this season.

The Yellowjackets, coached by Scott Salius, will face a challenging schedule in tier one of the Naugatuck Valley League with road games in Watertown, Naugatuck and Waterbury. The Thanksgiving Day game this year is scheduled to be played in Winsted Thursday, Nov. 26, at 10:30 a.m. against the Nonnewaug co-op team.

HVRHS will have two seniors on the football field in Carson Riva (OL/DL) and Jacob Robles (WR/DB). Falls Village is scheduled to host one GNH game this year: a night game against the Canton/Granby co-op team Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.

Cross Country

The cross country team is coached by Letitia Garcia-Tripp and led by three seniors: Daniel Lesch, Ishaan Tantri and Finn Malone.

The first Berkshire League meet of the season is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 3:45 p.m. in Woodbury.

hvrhs sports

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