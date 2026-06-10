Spring sport captains reflect on sportsmanship and teamwork
Daniel Chiarenza
As spring sports face their endings, senior captains prepare for the end of their sports careers at Housatonic. Each took on their roles as mentors and leaders for their teammates, and brought Housatonic sports to the end of a highly successful spring season.
Senior Wes Allyn has been one of the three Housatonic baseball captains this season. The team which made it all the way to states this year on June 1, has had an 8-12 record this season. This year, Housatonic baseball will be saying goodbye to seven seniors: Owen Riemer, Hunter Conklin, Tyler Roberts, Anthony Foley, Nick Crodelle, Abram Kirshner, and Wesley Allyn.
Allyn described his role as a senior captain as “A little bit different than being a captain for other sports. The main responsibilities I had were setting a good example and making sure things got done, like bringing equipment up for away games or picking up after home games and practice.”
For many seniors on the team, this goodbye will be a difficult one. “I will miss the culture me and the other seniors created in our four years here,” said Allyn. “We transformed our team from being just a team to more of a family.”
Housatonic runners get set for a long-distance race.Daniel Chiarenza
Senior Silas Tripp has participated in track for all of his four years at Housatonic, and has committed to run track and cross country at University of Hartford next year. “For us captains we really just aim to serve as a role model for the younger athletes on our team, whether that’s providing encouragement during practice or just remaining a positive attitude during a hard workout,” he said. “These make all the difference for our team chemistry.”
Captains, especially seniors, are highly responsible for the team’s environment and players’ experience. While it can be difficult at times, Tripp has greatly enjoyed his time as a track and field captain. “It’s hardest just knowing it’s my last high school sports season, but it’s been a really amazing season and I can’t complain about any of it,” he said.This season, track and field will be saying goodbye to seniors Olivia Brooks, Ava Segalla, Katie Crane, Hannah Johnson, Maddy Johnson, Joseph Villa, Anthony Labbadia, Peter Austin, Cohen Ceccinato, Cole Simonds, Simon Markow, and Silas Tripp.
“Everyone on the team is very close and it really does feel like another family that supports you,” said Tripp.
HVRHS senior Olivia Brooks, right, runs long distance races for the track and field team and participated in cross country running in the fall.Daniel Chiarenza
Housatonic Girl’s Tennis has senior Victoria Brooks, her final year as captain of the girls’ tennis team has not been an easy one. Recovering from a severe wrist injury during her basketball season, Brooks began the season being unable to practice at all, missing the first two matches. After recovering from her injury, Brooks went on to become a Berkshire League Tournament all-star and semi-finalist this season.
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN — Anita L. (King) Gochey, 85, of 77 South Canaan Rd. died June 5, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Lester Gochey. Anita was born July 16, 1940,in Winsted, daughter of the late Ivan and Irene (Dulude) King.
Anita was well known throughout the Northwest Corner. She worked for many local businesses and organizations. Anita worked at the Rexall Drug Store, C.A. Lindell and Sons, Bob’s Clothing, Brooks Pharmacy, and the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in the cafeteria.She used her skills in calligraphy to complete the record books for the North Canaan Congregational Church.Anita’s daughter remembers her as being very creative with cardboard, and a loving mom.
Anita is survived by her son Raymond Gochey and his fiancee’ Chris Filkins of Hinsdale, Massachusetts; and her daughter Michele O’Brien of Sharon. She is also survived by her sister Denise Warner of Torrington and her brother Arthur King of Danbury. Her three grandchildren, Kyle Gochey of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Cody O’Brien of Georgia, and Sabrina O’Brien of Falls Village. Anita was predeceased by her brother, Martin King.
A Celebration of Anita’s life will be held on Saturday June 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.
Lakeville Journal
SHARON — Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14 surrounded by the love of her family.
Born on Fe 13, 1951, in New Milford, Susanne lived a life filled with warmth, adventure, compassion, and dedication to those she loved.
A graduate of Brookfield High School, Susanne went on to work as a travel agent, a career perfectly suited to her adventurous spirit and love of discovering the world. She especially cherished her travels to Australia, London, and Hawaii, creating memories that she carried throughout her life.
Susanne had a lifelong passion for antiques and found joy in collecting and appreciating beautiful pieces filled with history and character. She was also deeply devoted to her beloved Boston Terriers, whom she lovingly raised and cared for over many years. Her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and the companionship of the dogs she adored.
Above all else, Susanne treasured her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Tayfun Berberoglu Sr.; her loving daughter, Jennifer; her son, Tayfun Berberoglu Jr.; and her cherished granddaughters, Faora and Sybella. Her love, kindness, strength, and gentle spirit will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.
Susanne will be remembered for her caring nature, adventurous soul, and unwavering love for her family, friends, and animals. Her memory will continue to inspire all whose lives she touched.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
SALISBURY — Rafael Porro passed away on January 6, 2026.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Salisbury.
The family welcomes all who knew and loved Rafael to join them in remembering and celebrating his life.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN- — Nicholas Gandolfo Jr., 94 of East Canaan passed on June 4,2026, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and CLL Leukemia.
Nicholas was born and raised in East Canaan to Nicholas Gandolfo Sr. and Marie Zucco Gandolfo both Italian immigrants, a heritage Nicholas embraced with pride.
During his youth Nick had a passion for the outdoors especially hunting and fishing which he enjoyed throughout his lifetime.
Nick served in the Korean war as a Marine. During his heroic service he received many medals and citations,most notably for saving his platoon even while sustaining injury himself during the famed Battle Of The Hook. Nick showed selfless dedication to serving the needs of others. He was involved with the Marine Corps League with whom he established a scholarship fund, the Canaan Couch Pipa VFW, providing durable medical equipment (and Girl scout cookies)to various VA homes and hospitals including Walter Reed in Washington. Nick also aided and assisted in other charitable causes not just limited to veterans, he served his community, for example, by providing thanksgiving dinners to needy local families.
Nicholas served as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Canaan for 25 years.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, and his fiery disposition. He was a shameless flirt who competed with his pals on who would receive the most hugs at any social gathering. With his charm, he always won.
Nicholas is predeceased by five brothers and his longtime partner Marlene Strattman. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Karen Gandolfo.
Nicholas leaves behind his loving daughters and their partners, his grandchildren and their partners and his great grand children. He is also survived by his only remaining brother, Robert Gandolfo, with whom he greatly valued his love and support. Nick also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. In his words, he had a special relationship with nieces Melissa Gandolfo and Lynne Gandolfo.
The family wishes to thank Salisbury Visiting Nurses.