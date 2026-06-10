Spring sport captains reflect on sportsmanship and teamwork

As spring sports face their endings, senior captains prepare for the end of their sports careers at Housatonic. Each took on their roles as mentors and leaders for their teammates, and brought Housatonic sports to the end of a highly successful spring season.

Senior Wes Allyn has been one of the three Housatonic baseball captains this season. The team which made it all the way to states this year on June 1, has had an 8-12 record this season. This year, Housatonic baseball will be saying goodbye to seven seniors: Owen Riemer, Hunter Conklin, Tyler Roberts, Anthony Foley, Nick Crodelle, Abram Kirshner, and Wesley Allyn.

Allyn described his role as a senior captain as “A little bit different than being a captain for other sports. The main responsibilities I had were setting a good example and making sure things got done, like bringing equipment up for away games or picking up after home games and practice.”

For many seniors on the team, this goodbye will be a difficult one. “I will miss the culture me and the other seniors created in our four years here,” said Allyn. “We transformed our team from being just a team to more of a family.”

Housatonic runners get set for a long-distance race. Daniel Chiarenza

Senior Silas Tripp has participated in track for all of his four years at Housatonic, and has committed to run track and cross country at University of Hartford next year. “For us captains we really just aim to serve as a role model for the younger athletes on our team, whether that’s providing encouragement during practice or just remaining a positive attitude during a hard workout,” he said. “These make all the difference for our team chemistry.”

Captains, especially seniors, are highly responsible for the team’s environment and players’ experience. While it can be difficult at times, Tripp has greatly enjoyed his time as a track and field captain. “It’s hardest just knowing it’s my last high school sports season, but it’s been a really amazing season and I can’t complain about any of it,” he said.This season, track and field will be saying goodbye to seniors Olivia Brooks, Ava Segalla, Katie Crane, Hannah Johnson, Maddy Johnson, Joseph Villa, Anthony Labbadia, Peter Austin, Cohen Ceccinato, Cole Simonds, Simon Markow, and Silas Tripp.

“Everyone on the team is very close and it really does feel like another family that supports you,” said Tripp.

HVRHS senior Olivia Brooks, right, runs long distance races for the track and field team and participated in cross country running in the fall. Daniel Chiarenza

Housatonic Girl’s Tennis has senior Victoria Brooks, her final year as captain of the girls’ tennis team has not been an easy one. Recovering from a severe wrist injury during her basketball season, Brooks began the season being unable to practice at all, missing the first two matches. After recovering from her injury, Brooks went on to become a Berkshire League Tournament all-star and semi-finalist this season.