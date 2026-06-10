Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
hvrhs sports

Spring sport captains reflect on sportsmanship and teamwork

Spring sport captains reflect on sportsmanship and teamwork

Silas Tripp crosses the finish line at a track meet.

Daniel Chiarenza

As spring sports face their endings, senior captains prepare for the end of their sports careers at Housatonic. Each took on their roles as mentors and leaders for their teammates, and brought Housatonic sports to the end of a highly successful spring season.

Senior Wes Allyn has been one of the three Housatonic baseball captains this season. The team which made it all the way to states this year on June 1, has had an 8-12 record this season. This year, Housatonic baseball will be saying goodbye to seven seniors: Owen Riemer, Hunter Conklin, Tyler Roberts, Anthony Foley, Nick Crodelle, Abram Kirshner, and Wesley Allyn.

Allyn described his role as a senior captain as “A little bit different than being a captain for other sports. The main responsibilities I had were setting a good example and making sure things got done, like bringing equipment up for away games or picking up after home games and practice.”

For many seniors on the team, this goodbye will be a difficult one. “I will miss the culture me and the other seniors created in our four years here,” said Allyn. “We transformed our team from being just a team to more of a family.”

Housatonic runners get set for a long-distance race.Daniel Chiarenza

Senior Silas Tripp has participated in track for all of his four years at Housatonic, and has committed to run track and cross country at University of Hartford next year. “For us captains we really just aim to serve as a role model for the younger athletes on our team, whether that’s providing encouragement during practice or just remaining a positive attitude during a hard workout,” he said. “These make all the difference for our team chemistry.”

Captains, especially seniors, are highly responsible for the team’s environment and players’ experience. While it can be difficult at times, Tripp has greatly enjoyed his time as a track and field captain. “It’s hardest just knowing it’s my last high school sports season, but it’s been a really amazing season and I can’t complain about any of it,” he said.This season, track and field will be saying goodbye to seniors Olivia Brooks, Ava Segalla, Katie Crane, Hannah Johnson, Maddy Johnson, Joseph Villa, Anthony Labbadia, Peter Austin, Cohen Ceccinato, Cole Simonds, Simon Markow, and Silas Tripp.

“Everyone on the team is very close and it really does feel like another family that supports you,” said Tripp.

HVRHS senior Olivia Brooks, right, runs long distance races for the track and field team and participated in cross country running in the fall.Daniel Chiarenza

Housatonic Girl’s Tennis has senior Victoria Brooks, her final year as captain of the girls’ tennis team has not been an easy one. Recovering from a severe wrist injury during her basketball season, Brooks began the season being unable to practice at all, missing the first two matches. After recovering from her injury, Brooks went on to become a Berkshire League Tournament all-star and semi-finalist this season.

hvrhs sports

Latest News

Anita L. Gochey

Anita L. Gochey

CANAAN — Anita L. (King) Gochey, 85, of 77 South Canaan Rd. died June 5, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Lester Gochey. Anita was born July 16, 1940,in Winsted, daughter of the late Ivan and Irene (Dulude) King.

Anita was well known throughout the Northwest Corner. She worked for many local businesses and organizations. Anita worked at the Rexall Drug Store, C.A. Lindell and Sons, Bob’s Clothing, Brooks Pharmacy, and the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in the cafeteria.She used her skills in calligraphy to complete the record books for the North Canaan Congregational Church.Anita’s daughter remembers her as being very creative with cardboard, and a loving mom.

Keep ReadingShow less

Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu

Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu

SHARON — Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14 surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on Fe 13, 1951, in New Milford, Susanne lived a life filled with warmth, adventure, compassion, and dedication to those she loved.

Keep ReadingShow less

Celebration of Life — Jim Dresser

Celebration of Life — Jim Dresser

A Celebration of Jim Dresser’s Life

Saturday, July 18, 12 – 3 p.m. At Hill Acre Camp on Mt. Riga, Salisbury, CT.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Memorial Service — Rafael Porro

Memorial Service — Rafael Porro

SALISBURY — Rafael Porro passed away on January 6, 2026.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Salisbury.

Keep ReadingShow less

Memorial Service — Walter E. DeMelle

Memorial Service — Walter E. DeMelle

LAKEVILLE — Friends are invited to participate in a memorial service for Walter E. DeMelle on Saturday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m. at The Hotchkiss School Chapel, Lakeville, Connecticut.

Full obituary at: https://lakevillejournal.com/walter-earle-demelle-jr

Nicholas Gandolfo Jr.

Nicholas Gandolfo Jr.

CANAAN- — Nicholas Gandolfo Jr., 94 of East Canaan passed on June 4,2026, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and CLL Leukemia.

Nicholas was born and raised in East Canaan to Nicholas Gandolfo Sr. and Marie Zucco Gandolfo both Italian immigrants, a heritage Nicholas embraced with pride.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.