In Appreciation: Jim Dresser

Salisbury lost a great leader this week with the passing of Jim Dresser. Few can match his record of service to his town.

Jim grew up and attended school in Salisbury. Though his career, first in the Air Force and then in private business, took him all over the world, his Salisbury roots drew him back home.

His service to the town took many forms, from his 12 years as a Selectman to his involvement in a wide range of nonprofit organizations, but we want to highlight his tireless work to address the issue of affordable housing.

Jim was a founding member of the Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission in 2010 and served faithfully until his passing this week. His vision of a town where the people who work and volunteer here can also afford to call it their home pushed Salisbury to face its housing affordability concerns long before other towns in Connecticut even fully articulated the problem. Today, Salisbury is held up as a beacon of progress to neighboring towns, an example of how to wrestle with housing costs in a way that strengthens the fabric of the community.

But volunteer work was not enough for Jim! He really did “walk the walk” when he donated 5 acres of his own land, literally in his backyard at the time, to the Salisbury Housing Committee for the purpose of constructing affordable rental units. Plans for Dresser Woods are well underway; the eventual development will be a lasting legacy of Jim’s generosity, vision, and service to his community.

In a recent interview for the Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission’s monthly newsletter, Jim spoke of “leading from the front.” As friends and colleagues, we were fortunate to follow his lead.

Jim’s passing leaves some big shoes to fill, but he has ensured we have the tools and the vision we need to continue his work, and it is an honor to do so.

Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission


Meet the Candidates: Salisbury

Get to know your candidates ahead of the 2025 municipal election. In Salisbury, Curtis Rand (D) is running unopposed for his 11th term as first selectman. There are three candidates for selectman. Below, each candidate offered information about themselves and their goals for the town.


Fire claims old factory in Torrington
Stephanie Januszewski

Crews battled raging flames in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 28, when an abandoned factory on High Street in Torrington caught fire. At 1 a.m. ladder trucks were deployed around the brick building to contain the fire, an effort which persisted well into daybreak. By 8 a.m., crews had still not entered the building due to unsafe conditions. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown. Multiple departments responded from as far as Plainville and residents reported the smell of smoke from miles away. High Street remained closed on Monday with rubble in the road. The building once housed the Hendey Machine Company, which was among the largest employers in Torrington prior to the firm’s closure in the 1950s.

Horses heal: Time Out Foundation partners with Healing Hoofbeats in Lakeville

Corinne Kalser, MD, left, talks about the benefits of animals as therapy partners, as Renee Bouffard, LCSW, of Healing Hoofbeats of CT, on right, watches Harry Potter, a young horse at Time Out.In the background, Finnegan, lead horse at Time Out comes to see what’s going on.

L. Tomaino
“Horses and other livestock maintain their wild instincts. They sense what we are feeling and that makes them amazing therapy partners.”
— Renee Bouffard, LCSW

In 2008, Time Out Foundation became an official rescue and therapeutic riding facility, fulfilling a lifelong dream of founder, Corinne Kalser, M.D.With her husband, David McArthur, LCSW, and the rest of their staff, they offer a haven for children and adults through gentle, relaxed therapies centered around animals — rescued horses, dogs, cats, and goats — on their 35-acre farm in Lakeville.

To ensure the foundation continues, Kalser is partnering with Healing Hoofbeats of CT, an organization with a similar philosophy of care.

A peaceful end at East Mountain House

The living room is light, airy, and quiet, with works from local artists on the walls...and no television.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Craig Davis and Keavy Bedell have opened East Mountain House in Lakeville. It is an end-of-life facility — a home, really — that can accomodate up to two guests at a time. The first guest arrived in mid-September.

The house, at 14 Bostwick St., is the one Davis shared with his wife Sandy Dennis, who died in 2020. Davis said her spirit lives on in the house itself and in the approach taken for the guests.

