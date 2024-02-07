In Memoriam: Sally Swanson

In Loving memory of Sally Swanson who, on Feb. 14, 2023, united with and joined the Good Lord and Family who passed before her.

Please tune into radio station 97.3 (WZBG) on Valentine’s Day at 9:30 a. m. to listen to a beautiful music tribute to Mom.

We miss her every second of every day.

Ram, Kim, Patricia, John, Madisyn and Missy Nuisance.