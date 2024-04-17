In Remembrance: Mary Graf

We were devastated to learn of Mary Graf’s sudden passing.

Shortly after Mary, a proud descendant of Sharon’s Hotchkiss family, and her husband Jack moved into the area some five years ago, she threw herself into the library. She volunteered at the Book Signing and at other events — never without a smile on her face. She underwrote holiday greenery for the library. She enthusiastically participated in any number of our programs and activities. Symbolic of her support is the wheelchair lift she donated. Thanks to Mary, the library, for which she had such affection, is now accessible to everyone.

The library wasn’t the only beneficiary of her time and energy. As House Manager, she was in charge of all volunteers at the Sharon Playhouse during the summer. She was an enthusiastic “Hillside Stoner,” cleaning gravestones at the Hillside Burying Ground where several of her family members are buried. She was also a benefactor of the Hotchkiss School and endowed the “Mary Graf Barn” at Hotchkiss’ Fairfield Farm.

She probably also gave of herself elsewhere, but we like to think that the library was first in her heart. Mary loved the library, and everyone at the library loved her right back.

We are so very saddened by Mary’s loss and will miss this warm, surpassingly generous and ever cheerful lady terribly.

The Board of Directors and Staff

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon

Connecticut’s long lost Western Reserve

Alex DuBois presented a lecture Saturday, April 13.

Leila Hawken

SHARON — Horace Greeley’s advice to the young man may have been valid later in the 19th century, but at the dawn of that century, when area families contemplated going west to the uncharted Western Reserve, mapped as “New Connecticut,” the going was not for the faint of heart.

During a talk titled, “To Certain Western Lands: Connecticut Stories from the Western Reserve,” Alex DuBois, Curator of Collections at the Litchfield Historical Society, described the realities faced by those who ventured west, leaving New England for a variety of reasons. The lecture was presented by the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 13, following its annual meeting and election of officers.

North Canaan budget heads to hearing

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance has sent the 2024-25 spending plans to public hearing scheduled for May 15 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.

During the board’s April 10 meeting, one change was made to the municipal spending proposal. The Housatonic River Commission’s request for $400 was approved and added to the town budget. Salary negotiations with the highway department remain ongoing, which may lead to another adjustment.

Students glimpse into professions at Career Day

Professionals shared insights with Salisbury Central School students on Career Day, April 12.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — It started to rain Friday afternoon, April 12 outside the lower building at Salisbury Central School.

This did not make any visible difference to the group of eighth grade students visiting with Salisbury Resident State Trooper Will Veras and Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation officer Ed Norton.

Selectmen discuss Community Center lease

SHARON — Making steady progress toward developing a lease arrangement with the Sharon Housing Trust to develop the former Community Center building into four units of affordable housing, the Board of Selectmen discussed finalizing a lease draft at their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

First Selectman Casey Flanagan reported that an attorney specializing in real estate law at the firm of Cramer and Anderson had reviewed a draft of the lease and offered two amendments. The Housing Trust had reviewed those amendments and had recently made small adjustments. Still being discussed is the term of the lease, whether 99 years or 75 years. Also included in the lease is a provision that In the event that the Housing Trust should dissolve before the lease ends, the property would revert to the town.

