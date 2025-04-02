environment

IWWC sends new regulations tostate for review

SALISBURY — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission voted unanimously in favor of adopting a long-awaited update to its regulations at its March 24 regular meeting.

Following approval from the IWWC, the document will now undergo review by Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. “If all goes well,” a public hearing with the town regarding the regulations will follow on May 12, IWWC Chair Vivian Garfein said.

In the draft sent to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the lakes are given a 75-foot upland review area, but each of the four major lakes — Wononscopomuc, Wononkapook, Washining, and Washinee — is given its own line, allowing for future discussion of the lakes as separate entities. The upland review area has seen disagreement between the IWWC and lakeshore property owners, with several commission members wishing to broaden upland review areas around the lakes but receiving pushback from residents.

Garfein said that any lake association that would push for changes to the upland review area of a lake will present their testimony at the public hearing, where the Commission may discuss, and potentially vote, on any alterations to the regulations.

The new draft updates the previous regulations, which were established in 2006.

First Selectman Curtis Rand, speaking in the public comment section of the meeting, commended the IWWC’s work in finalizing the regulations. “I really appreciate all the work you’ve put into these regulations,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming and thank you.”

The commission also discussed in detail the “‘Allowed’ Activities Not Requiring a Permit” document, which is intended to be an advisory guide for residents on what types of activities they may conduct in or near waterways that don’t necessitate an application to the IWWC.

After a lengthy discourse on the specific language of the document, the Commission decided to table the issue until the next meeting.

When completed, the document will be publicly available on the IWWC’s webpage.

