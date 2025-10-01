James van Benschoten Dresser

SALISBURY, Conn. — On Sept. 22, 2025, James van Benschoten Dresser passed away peacefully at his home in Salisbury. He was 83.

Born in New York City, to Elizabeth Jenks Dresser and James van Benschoten Dresser, Jim spent his youth in Bermuda and moved with his mother to Salisbury upon his parent’s divorce. He earned a scholarship to Salisbury School that Jim considered transformative, giving him the brotherhood and direction he needed to flourish. This resulted in a passion for education and a commitment to make things better for those less fortunate that would blossom into action in his later years.

Jim followed a lengthy family tradition to attend Wesleyan University where his interests broadened to include the state of the union and those who could improve it. His dedication to Wesleyan and its sports never wavered and as Chairman of the Board, he raised substantial funds in support of both. After college, Jim spent a stint in Air Force Intelligence in southeast Asia. He picked up a correspondence law degree (ever the learner), met his first wife, Patricia Van Allman, later moving with her to Boston and joyfully adding their son, Clay, to the family unit. He attended Harvard Business School and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. Upon graduation, he joined the fledgling Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he helped to make it grow into the multi-national powerhouse it is today. He married a second time to Evan Crosby and retired early from his role as Chief Administrative Officer to commit more fully to family and personal interests.

In retirement, Jim moved back to Salisbury and was elected selectman which put him in a special position to benefit heartfelt causes such as housing and education. He had a firm belief that people such as nurses, teachers, plumbers, ambulance and fire volunteers etc. who provided valuable services to the community should be able to live in the community. Thus began his quest to help with affordable housing to make that possible. As a member of the Salisbury Housing Committee (for rentals), he joined forces with motivated, forward thinking, creative minds to move the onerous process forward. He donated property and raised significant funds to build more affordable housing. Jim also served on several boards that supported education and other needs of the community. He was never a passive participant – he threw body and soul into every committee he served on.

Happily, Laura Carlson met Jim through their affiliation with the Salisbury Association. At the time, they were both at loose ends and after 5 years of dating, they married. They enjoyed a rich, loving life together for 18 years - too short a time.

Jim is survived by his wife, Laura, his son, Clay Dreslough (Dee), granddaughter, Ellie, his brother, Scott Dresser (Bonnie), and his sister, Marguerite Dresser (Michael Kluchman), niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Henry Dresser-Kluchman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Salisbury Housing Committee, PO Box 10, Salisbury, CT 06068. Jim will be smiling.

A celebration of Jim’s life will take place in July 2026, at his favorite place on earth, Mt. Riga and with a community he grew up with and loved. Details will be published in The Lakeville Journal as the time draws near.

