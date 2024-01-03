Jan Dudek

Jan Dudek

SHARON — Jan Dudek, 74, of 95 West Cornwall Road, Sharon, passed away Dec. 24, 2023.

Jan was born Oct. 7, 1949, in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of the late George and Alice Fodor. Jan grew up in Houston, Texas, and later in Needham, Massachusetts, before enrolling in Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania and graduating in 1971. She continued on to graduate school at the Pennsylvania State University where she met her future husband, Mike Dudek, in 1975. After finishing school, Jan and Mike lived and worked in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Hampshire, and Maine, before moving to the Emily Winthrop Miles Wildlife Sanctuary in Sharon, Connecticut in 1985.

Jan worked a variety of jobs during her lifetime including: farm manager for an environmental education center, counselor at a group home for adults with developmental disabilities, and bookkeeper for a local Sharon company. Jan became a teacher at the Sharon Daycare Center in 1995 and for the next 24 years she was an integral part of the many families that passed through the daycare center’s doors before retiring in 2019.

Jan consistently gave back to the community in a variety of ways. She was an avid volunteer for environmental causes, including the Sharon Audubon Center, the Sharon Land Trust, and the Sharon Energy and Environment Commission. Jan also worked at Town Hall on Election Day for many years and was active in both local and national politics. Jan was passionate about gardening and sustainable farming practices and was an enthusiastic supporter of local farms.

Over the years, Jan loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Whether it was camping trips in Maine and Canada, trips to National Parks across the country, or beach vacations in Florida, Delaware, New Jersey, and Mexico, Jan loved exploring new places with good food and good company.

Jan will always be remembered for her good-natured laugh, her homegrown vegetables, her delicious baked and preserved goods, her kind and empathetic disposition, and her love and commitment to her family and close friends.

She is survived by her husband, Mike, her son, Ben, her daughter, Sarah, and a large extended family.

A private celebration of Jan’s life will be held at a later date.

In keeping with Jan’s love of her local community, memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations: Hotchkiss Library of Sharon, 10 Upper Main St., Sharon, CT 06069; Sharon Fire Department and Ambulance Squad, PO Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069; Sharon Land Trust, PO Box 1027, Sharon, CT 06069; Sharon Daycare Center, PO Box 1031, Sharon, CT 06069; or Sharon Audubon Center, 325 Cornwall Bridge Rd., Sharon, CT 06069.

The Kenny Funeral Home 41 Main Street, Sharon has care of arrangements.

Latest News

Recipe for roasted duck legs and potatoes

Recipe for roasted duck legs and potatoes
Photo by Mary Close Oppenheimer

I remember my mother making roast duckling only once a year because it was so labor-intensive.

This recipe is so easy you’ll be tempted to serve it often. It takes less effort than driving to the market to pick up dinner from the deli.

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes

So much to choose from at Sweet William

So much to choose from at Sweet William

Selections at Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery.

Photo by Susan Hassler

I recently stopped into Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery at 17 Main St. in Salisbury on the way to Wassaic to get the train down to New York City.

Stumped by the tempting and ample selection of pastries, I opted for a blueberry scone, which has become my baseline for comparing bakeries, and a double espresso. The scone had just the right amount of crunch to the crust, revealing a light fluffy interior. The espresso was perfectly bitter with deep roasted notes, sweetened by brown sugar.

Keep ReadingShow less
bakery

Tangled Lines: year in review

The angling year 2023 started sluggishly and steadily disimproved.

Looking back at my “notes,” I find mutterings and complaints that high flows in the Housatonic persisted well into May.

Keep ReadingShow less
2023 recap

The healing power of theater: part 2

By Lee A. Davies

Last issue we addressed the evidence for the health value of live theater, especially during stressful times. This week we take a deeper dive into specific ways that attending live theater can have a positive impact your well-being. With credit to freelance writers Nicole Hilbig, Ghessica De Leon and Adrienne Wyper, who frequently write on theater arts and health, here are eight benefits of going to the theater, and the influence it has on the audience:

Keep ReadingShow less
health