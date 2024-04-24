John Fisher Polhemus

John Fisher Polhemus

DOVER PLAINS — John Fisher Polhemus, 86, of Coventry, beloved husband of the late Gayle (Cronin) Polhemus, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2024, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 30, 1937, in Sharon, the son of the late John A. and Gertrude (Fisher) Polhemus.

He grew up in Dover Plains, where he excelled in sports and academics. His mother, Gertrude, was his 3rd grade teacher and he couldn’t get away with anything. He loved to hike with his dad and brother Dick to the Stone Church and through the hills around Dover Plains. He graduated Dover High School and went to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, graduating with a degree in Aerospace Engineering.

He moved his young family to Vernon, Connecticut, where he worked for Pratt and Whitney for 30 years, traveling to Austria, Switzerland, South Korea, Taiwan and China. He loved gardening and gathering wildflowers for his yard, Lady Slippers, especially. He enjoyed coaching his kids and others in youth track and field. He was passionate about genealogy and his family tree. After retiring, he and Gayle moved to Calabash, North Carolina.He enjoyed golfing, gardening and traveling with Gayle to visit family. He loved researching history and wrote two books with his brother, Dick.

After Gayle’s death in 2005, John moved back to Connecticut to be with family. He lived his last 9 years with his son and family in Coventry. He cherished all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a fan of golf, baseball, and football. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, “ggpa” and friend. He will be missed.

John is survived by his brother, Richard Polhemus and Maria of New York, first wife and friend, Claudette Polhemus of Connecticut. Children; John Polhemus and Mercy of Maine, Jeff Polhemus and Kathleen of Connecticut, Michelle Johnson and Peter of Vermont, Martha Hagerty of New Jersey, Amy Nearine of New Jersey, Luke Nearine of Connecticut and Sheryl Nearine of the District of Columbia; fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to Town of Dover Historical Society, PO Box 767, Dover Plains, NY and/or Kent Historical Society, PO Box 651, Kent, CT 06757. For online condolences, please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com

