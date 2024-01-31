KVFD serves up ‘Big Win’ pancake breakfast
Lans Christensen
kent volunteer fire department

KVFD serves up ‘Big Win’ pancake breakfast

A snowy morning on Sunday, Jan. 28, did not deter eager patrons of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department’s (KVFD) pancake breakfast. Organizer Anne McAndrew said it was the 15th such breakfast and had raised over $5,000 for the KVFD. Tables were set with individual place settings, menus, silverware, centerpieces and candles. Wait staff took the orders and chefs prepared each meal individually — pancakes on the grill and eggs to order, all perfectly prepared and served to happy diners.


Lans Christensen

kent volunteer fire department

Latest News

Cornwall’s leaders review POCD progress

Cornwall’s leaders review POCD progress

CORNWALL — The town’s 10-year Town Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) that began in 2020 has entered its fourth year.

At a special meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) Tuesday, Jan. 23, representatives from Cornwall’s volunteer departments and committees provided an update on what their groups have done to achieve goals laid out in the town plan.

Keep ReadingShow less
cornwall p&z

Quiet comeback

Quiet comeback

This past week has been a momentous one for that staple of American life: the newspaper.

We want to pause a moment to take stock of our good fortune and thank everyone who supports our work by reading the paper week after week and by advertising in its pages. Our mission is to be relevant to your lives and businesses, and to also be interesting and entertaining.

Keep ReadingShow less
editorial

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – 1924

Miss Lucy Reed has returned from an extended visit with her sisters in West Springfield and Suffield, and expects to resume her duties at the Canaan post office on Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less

Stanley Cup joins long list of fads

Stanley Cup joins long list of fads

Bell bottoms, Cabbage Patch dolls, pet rocks, Disney popcorn buckets—the list goes on.

This year it is the Stanley Cup Quencher in a rainbow of colors. Fads are part of our society.

Keep ReadingShow less
the retired investor