Summer party at Kent’s fire station

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the application from the Salisbury Housing Trust (SHT) on Monday, June 3. The hearing was continued to Monday, June 17.
SHT’s plans propose building two affordable housing single family 3-bedroom homes at 26 and 28 Undermountain Road.
P&Z chair Michael Klemens began by saying that the commission had discussed concepts with the housing trust, but that concepts are not the same as plans in an application for a special permit.
He said that when the P&Z did an “8-24 review” to determine if the SHT’s concept was consistent with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development, the commission found that building two homes at the site was consistent. Preserving the existing park is also consistent with the POCD, Klemens added.
Jennifer Kronholm Clark gave the presentation for the SHT.
She said consultant Pat Hackett had prepared two options. Option one keeps the informal parking lot in the front of the property, adds two houses, and has a small open space in the rear.
Option two removes the parking area off Undermountain Road and puts the first house there, with the second house and a larger open space in the rear.
She said the housing trust prefers the second option.
Public comment was mixed. Robin Roraback, who lives near the site, said the parking lot is used regularly by White Hart employees and during events such as the recent Salisbury Handmade artisans sale.
She said the housing would make the neighborhood more crowded and noisy. She also mentioned a pair of 300-year-old oak trees on the property.
Other neighbors were okay with the housing but concerned about the oak trees.
Another neighbor, Holly Leibrock, preferred “Option three: Neither.”
She said the parking is also used by the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service and the existing park should be expanded, not reduced.
Other residents expressed their belief that affordable housing is important to the town and favored the idea.
Klemens sent a memo to the housing trust with a list of additional information for the next session of the hearing. The list includes: an arborists assessment of the health of the two old oak trees, confirmation that the two lots that make up the site have been legally merged and that there are no deed restrictions, an A2 survey, complete engineering details, 14 aspects of the site plan that need to be completed, a clarification on the special permit application, and a request to address the question of whether the existing parking area is impervious by compaction.
All of these materials are on the town’s website under Planning and Zoning Meeting Documents.
SHARON — There were seven property sales in Sharon recorded by the town clerk in the month of May and all were under $500,000. Only transactions with a monetary value are included below while transfers without consideration are excluded. Recorded sales dates typically lag actual closing dates by several days.
100 Cornwall Bridge Road – sold by the Estate of Mary Kirby to Gregory Kantrowitz and Kathryn Vansycle for $498,750.
Cedar Road 30/18 – sold by Birch Hill Associates of Sharon LLC to Penelope Hartz and George Hertag for $15,000.
12 Minneluta Trail – sold by the Estate of John Decker to Ofer Aronsking for $230,000
128 Sharon Valley Road – 1,258 square foot home sold by John A. Lamb to Kate Lascar TR Tronquois for $342,500.
10 Guinea Road – 2.41 acres of vacant land sold by Kenneth and Jennifer Craig to Douglas and Cynthia Seiler for $125,000.
Guinea Road – 9 acres of vacant land sold by Shaun McAvoy to Forest Farms LLC for $125,000.
331 Calkinstown Road – sold by the Estate of Mary P Lamb to McBride Builders LLC for $378,730.
Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between May 1, 2024, and May 31, 2024 provided by the Town Clerk. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.
SALISBURY — The Little Guild’s Great Country Mutt Show, held Sunday, June 9, was a resounding success, drawing dog lovers and their furry friends for an entertaining day of fun and festivities. This was the 5th annual event of this “Westminster-style” dog show which celebrates all breeds and the humans who love and care for them.
From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Lime Rock Park was alive with the sound of barking, laughter, and live music. Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds competed in a variety of charming categories under the big tent including Junior (for humans under 12), Most Unidentifiable Mix, Sweetest Pair of Dogs, Best Ears, Best Trick, Best Lap Dog Over 40 Lbs., Best Senior, Best Kisser, and Waggiest Tail. The event culminated in the much-anticipated Best in Show Parade, where every participating dog had the chance to strut their stuff.
Participants at The Great Country Mutt Show taking the category of “Dog That Looks Most Like its Owner” very seriously.Natalia Zukerman
Bill Berloni, renowned animal behaviorist and trainer, served as the Chief Judge. Berloni, who has trained many animals for stage and screen, brought his expertise and warmth to the event. Nicole Nalepa, anchor of Connecticut’s top morning newscast “Eyewitness News This Morning,” added a touch of celebrity as the Mistress of Ceremonies, engaging the crowd with lively commentary.
Jenny Langendoerfer, executive director of The Little Guild, emphasized the importance of the Mutt Show for the community: “This event is free and open to the public. It’s all about reaching out to the community and thanking them for the support they give us.” She also highlighted The Little Guild’s mission, stating, “We are a no-kill shelter with one of the highest save rates in the nation, over 99% this year.”
Langendoerfer shared news about the future of The Little Guild and the construction of a new facility in West Cornwall. “In one year, we’ll be up and running,” she explained. “We were in a renovated home for the last 35 years. There’s a lot of wear and tear, so this isn’t a much bigger shelter, it’s just a better shelter.”
Spooner, 13, a Little Guild alumni, was rescued 10 years ago by his human, Sarah Kenyon from Mount Washington, Massachusetts, and won “Most Unidentifiable Mix” at this year’s Great Country Mutt Show.Natalia Zukerman
Outside the competition ring, attendees enjoyed live music from the Joint Chiefs, delicious offerings from local food trucks, and a raffle. Tito’s Handmade Vodka, a sponsor of the event, added to the festivities with a specialty drink tent and activities for both dogs and their owners.
More than just a dog show; the Great Country Mutt Show is a testament to the bond between pets and people and a celebration of community spirit.
Langendoerfer expressed her gratitude, saying, “The support from our community is overwhelming, and events like these help us continue our mission of rescuing, healing, and nurturing homeless dogs and cats.”
FALLS VILLAGE — First Selectman Dave Barger told the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance that the sale of the former firehouse at 35 Railroad St. is moving forward, albeit slowly.
From the town’s side, attorney Emily Vail of Ackerly Brown is waiting for surveyor Mat Kiefer to perform a survey regarding an easement. “We’re in the queue,” Barger said.
The attorney also needs a septic map from the Torrington Area Health District. Board of Finance member Carol Staats said such maps are public information and it shouldn’t take more than a day or two to obtain them.
Barger said he’s been in touch with buyer James Gillispie and the latter is proceeding with finalizing his plans for the property.
The town-owned property’s sale to Gillispie for $300,000 was approved by a referendum vote on Nov. 7, 2023.
Board of Education chair Pat Mechare told both boards that due to a change in state law, the school board will begin the practice of retaining up to 2% of its budget each year from unspent funds. The money will go into an account controlled by the school board and will not be subject to the Board of Finance’s authority.
Mechare said as the town school board traditionally creates tight budgets, she doubts that the full 2% will be available most years. For the 2023-24 budget, 2% is about $44,000.