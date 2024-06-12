Summer party at Kent’s fire station
Alexander Wilburn
kent volunteer fire department

The Kent Volunteer Fire Department held the annual Fireman’s Ball on Saturday, June 8, at the firehouse, where attendees danced the night away to music from the live band, had the rare photo opportunity to take pictures with Kent’s fire trucks, and helped support KVFD at its major summer fundraising event by bidding on gifted items from local businesses and residents at the silent auction.

Alexander Wilburn

kent volunteer fire department

Latest News

Salisbury Housing Trust proposes two affordable homes

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the application from the Salisbury Housing Trust (SHT) on Monday, June 3. The hearing was continued to Monday, June 17.

SHT’s plans propose building two affordable housing single family 3-bedroom homes at 26 and 28 Undermountain Road.

affordable housing

Sharon recorded real estate transfers in May 2024

Purchased “as is” by McBride Builders for $378,730 at the end of May this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 331 Calkinstown Road is already undergoing renovation.

Christine Bates

SHARON — There were seven property sales in Sharon recorded by the town clerk in the month of May and all were under $500,000. Only transactions with a monetary value are included below while transfers without consideration are excluded. Recorded sales dates typically lag actual closing dates by several days.

100 Cornwall Bridge Road – sold by the Estate of Mary Kirby to Gregory Kantrowitz and Kathryn Vansycle for $498,750.

real estate

Great Country Mutt Show thrives in year five

Winner in the “Best Senior” category needed a nap during his competition.

Natalia Zukerman

SALISBURY — The Little Guild’s Great Country Mutt Show, held Sunday, June 9, was a resounding success, drawing dog lovers and their furry friends for an entertaining day of fun and festivities. This was the 5th annual event of this “Westminster-style” dog show which celebrates all breeds and the humans who love and care for them.

From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Lime Rock Park was alive with the sound of barking, laughter, and live music. Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds competed in a variety of charming categories under the big tent including Junior (for humans under 12), Most Unidentifiable Mix, Sweetest Pair of Dogs, Best Ears, Best Trick, Best Lap Dog Over 40 Lbs., Best Senior, Best Kisser, and Waggiest Tail. The event culminated in the much-anticipated Best in Show Parade, where every participating dog had the chance to strut their stuff.

little guild

Former firehouse sale moving forward

FALLS VILLAGE — First Selectman Dave Barger told the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance that the sale of the former firehouse at 35 Railroad St. is moving forward, albeit slowly.

From the town’s side, attorney Emily Vail of Ackerly Brown is waiting for surveyor Mat Kiefer to perform a survey regarding an easement. “We’re in the queue,” Barger said.

