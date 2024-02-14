Lawrence Russell Chase

KENT — Lawrence Russell Chase passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2024, at Sharon Hospital. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.

Lawrence was born March 4, 1948, in Torrington, the son of Elna (Kallstrom) Chase and Robert M. Chase. He was a lifelong resident of Kent who worked for many years at the Wassaic State school before retiring. Lawrence loved the outdoors, music, movies, and was an avid nature photographer. His greatest joy was his family.

Lawrence is survived by his three children; Wendy Pastore, Darin Anderson (Liz), and Robin Mollica (husband Jerry). He is also survived by his grandchildren; Kenny, Laura, Elizabeth, Alicia, Ashley, Brittany, Joshua, Jordan, and Riley. And, even more great grandchildren! Lawrence is also survived by his cousin, Howard “Kip” Kallstrom, his niece Sarah Chase, and his sister-in-law Karen Chase (wife of Anders), and many more cousins. He is predeceased by his much beloved wife, Carol, who he married on Aug. 14, 1982, and his children, Julie and Kenny. He is also predeceased by his parents Robert and Elna, brothers Anders “Andy” and Marshall, a niece Linda, his nephew Marshall “Buddy,” and his cousin Artie.

The family will have a celebration of life ceremony at a later date, with further details to be announced. The family wishes to thank Kip Kallstrom for the many days he spent with Lawrence and for helping to keep him in good spirits and comforted.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Lawrence’s honor to the Kent Volunteer Fire Department, and we especially thank the ambulance crew for their kindness and dedication to Lawrence, our family, and all the good people of this town.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

