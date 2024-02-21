Legal Notices - 2-22-24

Legal Notice

CANAAN

FIRE DISTRICT

WARNING

All persons eligible to vote in meetings of the Canaan Fire District are hereby warned that the Annual Meeting of the said District will be held at the North Canaan Town Hall on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the following items:

1. To name the legal depositories for the funds of the Canaan Fire District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024 and ending June 30, 2025.

2. To name an auditor to inspect the accounts of the Canaan Fire District for such fiscal year.

3. To elect three members of the Executive Committee to serve for three-year terms.

4. To transact any other business proper to come before such meeting.

Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut this 22nd day of February, 2024.

Anthony J. Nania

Warden

02-22-24


LEGAL NOTICE

SALISBURY HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the Replacement of an Exterior Rear Door at 24 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be held at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT and virtually (Zoom). The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available on the Town website for review or by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us. February 22, 2024.

02-22-24


LEGAL NOTICE

SALISBURY HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for Updated Signage at 38 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be held at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT and virtually (Zoom). The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available on the Town website for review or by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us.

February 22, 2024.

02-22-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DILLION MICHAEL MILLER

Late of Dover Plains, NY

(23-00478)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 6, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jacqueline A. Miller

c/o Matthew Edward Dodd

The Dodd Law Firm, LLC

1781 Highland Ave.

Cheshire, CT 06410

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

02-22-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JANICE FADOR DUDEK

Late of Sharon

(24-000041)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 6, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Michael H. Dudek

c/o Louise F. Brown, LLP

Ackerly Brown LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-22-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOHN F. GREEN

Late of Cornwall

(24-00045)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Magdalen Gaynor

c/o Jennifer Dale Port

Ivey Barnum & O’Mara, LLC

170 Mason Street, Greenwich, CT 06830

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-22-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

BRENT PRINDLE

Late of Sharon

AKA Brent N. Prindle

AKA Brent Noble Prindle

(23-00026)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Brent Prindle

468 Cornwall Bridge Road

Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-22-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ROBERT ANDREW PARKER

Late of Cornwall

(24-00049)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Stephanie Weaver

c/o Andrea Doyle Asman,

Litwin, Asman, PC, 1047 Bantam Rd., P.O. Box 698,

Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-22-24

Classifieds - 2-22-24

Classifieds - 2-22-24

Help Wanted

Benefit Eligible Part Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V

Care Giver 16 to 30 hrs. a month: mostly on weekends. $32 per hour. We are looking for a caregiver for our son Sam. Sam is 23 years old and has significant disabilities is non-mobile and non-verbal and relies on others for all daily living activities. Although he can’t talk, he’s good at communicating and his smile will make your day. The caregiver will work at our home in Amenia and would include getting Sam dressed in the morning, changing his diaper as needed, feeding him meals, taking him for walks, and finding fun things to do together. No special training necessary just the ability to lift Sam (Sam weighs about 85 lbs) and be comfortable with people with disabilities. Please send your resume to andrealphillips@me.com.

Housy squeaks past Nonnewaug in quarterfinal clash

Housy squeaks past Nonnewaug in quarterfinal clash

Kylie Leonard and Ireland Starziski battled from start to finish.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) girls basketball advanced to the Berkshire League (BL) tournament semifinals after a 34-31 win over Nonnewaug High School Friday, Feb. 16, in the opening round.

The game went back and forth for four quarters before the Mountaineers pulled ahead in the final seconds and hung on for the victory. HVRHS’ voracious man-to-man defense tipped the scale in this otherwise evenly matched showdown. The Mountaineers secured revenge over the Chiefs, who eliminated HVRHS last year in the 2023 BL tournament.

Theresa Marie Murtagh

Theresa Marie Murtagh

MILLERTON — Theresa Marie Murtagh, 74, a thirty year resident of Poughkeepsie, and most recently a twenty year resident of Millerton, died unexpectedly on Feb. 13, 2024, at Sharon Hospital. Mrs. Murtagh was a retired secretary, having worked for Marine Midland Bank in Wappingers Falls, She also worked as a secretary for a medical laboratory in Poughkeepsie for many years.

Born Nov. 12, 1949, in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late James O. and Mary F. (Canevari) Hoysradt. She graduated with the class of 1967 from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Pougkeepsie. She then studied business at Dutchess Community College. On Nov. 8, 1969, at St. Patrick’s Church in Millerton, she married Joseph P. Murtagh. Mr. Murtagh survives at home in Millerton.

Housatonic FFA gives back to local nonprofits

Housatonic FFA gives back to local nonprofits

Kayla Jacquier, vice president of Housatonic Valley FFA, thanked the recipient organizations for their dedication to the community.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — A successful season at the FFA Holiday Store in December 2023 resulted in surplus funds, which the members of Housatonic Valley FFA donated back to the community Thursday, Feb. 15.

A total of $6,000 was donated to area food banks and support agencies. FFA gave $1,000 to each food bank: Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry, Corner Food Pantry, Cornwall Food and Fuel Fund, Kent Food Bank, and Sharon Food Bank. Additionally, $500 was donated to The Little Guild (animal rescue) and Jane Lloyd Fund (cancer support).

