Legal Notices - 2-22-24

Classifieds - 2-22-24
Feb 21, 2024
Help Wanted
Benefit Eligible Part Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V
Care Giver 16 to 30 hrs. a month: mostly on weekends. $32 per hour. We are looking for a caregiver for our son Sam. Sam is 23 years old and has significant disabilities is non-mobile and non-verbal and relies on others for all daily living activities. Although he can’t talk, he’s good at communicating and his smile will make your day. The caregiver will work at our home in Amenia and would include getting Sam dressed in the morning, changing his diaper as needed, feeding him meals, taking him for walks, and finding fun things to do together. No special training necessary just the ability to lift Sam (Sam weighs about 85 lbs) and be comfortable with people with disabilities. Please send your resume to andrealphillips@me.com.
Carpenters, Carpenter’s Helpers and Laborers: positions available. Will train the ambitious. Must be reliable and have own transportation. All work is in the Sharon, Lakeville, Cornwall area. Call 860-309-5290.
Full service landscape company: based out of Sharon is searching for full time employees. Pay based on knowledge and experience. Paid holidays, vacation & sick time. Retirement benefits. Garden Crew; knowledge and experience required. Responsibilities include planting & transplanting, trimming & pruning, garden bed installation & routine maintenance. Equipment Operator; includes grading, trenching, lawn and landscape installations, drainage install and repair, driveway work etc. Ability to operate and maintain various pieces of heavy equipment, including excavators, skid steers, loader, tractor etc.. Must work safely and efficiently as a team player. Call 860-364-0142.
Home Health Aide/Certified Nursing Assistant: Salisbury, Lakeville, Sharon, Cornwall, Kent area. Responsibilities include making visits to patient homes to provide personal care, including bathing, oral hygiene, feeding, dressing and assisting with patient ambulation and transfers. Minimum of 1-2 years’ experience working for a licensed and Medicare Certified Home Health or Hospice agency. Must have good organizational and communication skills, reliable transportation. 30 to 37.5 hours per week, $19.00-$22.00 per hour. For application, contact Jill Hall at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County, jhall@vnhlc.org
OPEN POSITIONS: TOWN OF AMENIA is seeking applications for a PT-Seasonal Groundskeeper. Letter of Interest and Resume may be submitted via email to townclerk@ameniany.gov or via mail to Town Clerk, Dawn Marie Klingner, 4988 Route 22 Amenia NY 12501. Application Deadline: Noon, March 7, 2024.
Warehouse/shipper: wanted full time M-F 8 am to 4:30 pm in a friendly working environment. Training provided, no experience necessary. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. Call Mike 800-245-8222 Sharon, CT.
Weatogue Stables has openings: for full and part time help. Duties include feeding, turnout, barn and stall cleaning etc. Experience preferred. Lovely facility. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.
Services Offered
Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. 917-538-1617 davidvalyou@yahoo.com
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
IT Support (Computer Help): Craig Cornell. (860) 946-9390. craig.cornell@icloud.com.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
SERGIO HOME SERVICES: Saves you time and effort on car washing. We come to you to provide a complete car wash service. Available on Tuesdays and Fridays. 203-826-4744 or 203- 207-1330.
Farm Products
Farm Retirement: All kinds of hay available for horses or cattle. Delivered or picked up. Call 518-929-3480.
Real Estate
Apartments For Rent
Large sunny studio apartment: furnished, with washer and dryer. $1100.00 plus utilities. References required. Call 860-318-5188, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commercial Rentals
Office space for rent: Main Street, Lakeville Available immediately. Please call for more details. 860-248-9605.
Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) girls basketball advanced to the Berkshire League (BL) tournament semifinals after a 34-31 win over Nonnewaug High School Friday, Feb. 16, in the opening round.
The game went back and forth for four quarters before the Mountaineers pulled ahead in the final seconds and hung on for the victory. HVRHS’ voracious man-to-man defense tipped the scale in this otherwise evenly matched showdown. The Mountaineers secured revenge over the Chiefs, who eliminated HVRHS last year in the 2023 BL tournament.
It would be hard to find two more balanced teams, which both ended the season in a deadlock tie. HVRHS was seeded fourth in the tournament and hosted the quarterfinal game after winning a coin toss to determine home-court advantage against Nonnewaug.
Action got underway with Nonnewaug scoring back-to-back easy layups. HVRHS then embraced coach Jake Plitt’s defensive scheme, particularly Kylie Leonard, who stuck to Nonnewaug’s star guard Ireland Starziski like glue. Leonard rose to the challenge and relentlessly pestered Starziski from baseline to baseline.
HVRHS took a narrow 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Nonnewaug briefly reclaimed the lead in the second quarter before Leonard took a charge from Starziski at midcourt and stopped Nonnewaug’s momentum in its tracks.
By halftime, HVRHS led 19-14. Coming out of the locker room, the Mountaineers looked relaxed with smiles all around. On the other end of the court, the Chiefs glared with determined intensity.
Nonnewaug seized control and went on an 8-0 run to open the half. HVRHS snapped back to reality and resumed lockdown defense.
Entering the final quarter, the game was tied at 25-25. Leonard got things going by nailing a 3-pointer to open the period. Nonnewaug responded and clawed back to a 31-30 lead with less than two minutes to go.
The refs were letting them play and keeping their whistles silent. HVRHS’ Daniella Brennan took control down the stretch with a remarkable sequence. She reeled in an offensive rebound and scored the go-ahead basket to take a 32-31 lead. On Nonnewaug’s next possession, Brennan ripped the ball from the Chiefs’ guard and stormed down court with the time ticking away. Lou Haemmerle iced the game with a layup as the buzzer blared.
HVRHS won 34-31 and advanced to the BL semifinals. Players rejoiced as the home crowd cheered on the victors.
Leonard finished with a team-high 9 points and held Starziski to a total of 2 points in the game. Daniella Brennan scored 7 points. Tessa Dekker and Haemmerle each scored 6 points for the Mountaineers.
Nonnewaug was led in scoring by Juliette Nichols with 14 points. Emma Jackson scored 8 points.
HVRHS advanced to the semifinals to play Thomaston on neutral ground at Shepaug Valley High School Tuesday, Feb. 20.
Theresa Marie Murtagh
Feb 16, 2024
MILLERTON — Theresa Marie Murtagh, 74, a thirty year resident of Poughkeepsie, and most recently a twenty year resident of Millerton, died unexpectedly on Feb. 13, 2024, at Sharon Hospital. Mrs. Murtagh was a retired secretary, having worked for Marine Midland Bank in Wappingers Falls, She also worked as a secretary for a medical laboratory in Poughkeepsie for many years.
Born Nov. 12, 1949, in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late James O. and Mary F. (Canevari) Hoysradt. She graduated with the class of 1967 from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Pougkeepsie. She then studied business at Dutchess Community College. On Nov. 8, 1969, at St. Patrick’s Church in Millerton, she married Joseph P. Murtagh. Mr. Murtagh survives at home in Millerton.
Mrs. Murtagh enjoyed gardening, crocheting and crafts. She was an avid reader and traveled extensively with her husband. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church for many years and was a former volunteer and auxiliary member at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Murtagh is survived by two children; Kristian J. Murtagh of Canaan, and Gianna M. Murtagh of Millerton; her grandson, Joey Murtagh-Robert of Millerton; her sister, Madalyn Hoysradt of Millerton; three brothers, James Hoysradt of Millerton, Charles Hoysradt of Pine Plains and Michael Hoysradt and his wife Mary of Highland, New York; her uncle and aunt, John and Mary Canevari of Florida and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William Albert Hoysradt in 1977.
Private family visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A private funeral service will take place following the visitation. Private burial will follow in the Graveyard at St. Patrick’s Church in Millerton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Theresa’s honor please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com.
Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — A successful season at the FFA Holiday Store in December 2023 resulted in surplus funds, which the members of Housatonic Valley FFA donated back to the community Thursday, Feb. 15.
A total of $6,000 was donated to area food banks and support agencies. FFA gave $1,000 to each food bank: Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry, Corner Food Pantry, Cornwall Food and Fuel Fund, Kent Food Bank, and Sharon Food Bank. Additionally, $500 was donated to The Little Guild (animal rescue) and Jane Lloyd Fund (cancer support).
About a dozen FFA members and officers presented the checks to representatives of each organization in the Ag-Ed Center at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. Students and agencies expressed mutual respect for the good deeds performed all around.
“We’re very appreciative of young people being interested in helping the food insecure in our area,” said Louise Riley of Fishes and Loaves.
“We couldn’t do this without you being part of the team,” said Tanya Tedder of the Jane Lloyd Fund. “Because of donations like yours, we haven’t had to turn anyone away.”
“Thank you all for everything you do on behalf of our team here, our chapter and community,” said Kayla Jacquier, vice president of Housatonic Valley FFA.
