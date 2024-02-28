Legal Notices - 2-29-24

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on February 13, 2024:

Approved - Application 2024-IW-002 by owner Peggy Rice Trustee for the demolition of a house in the upland review area. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 49 as lot 109 and is known as 24 Farnum Road, Lakeville.

As of Right - Request for jurisdictional ruling 2024-IW-001D by owner Lee Potter for the construction of a bridge for a tractor crossing at the neck of a pond. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 19 as lot 3 and is known as 269 Undermountain Road, Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

02-29-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

BRENT PRINDLE

Late of Sharon

AKA Brent N. Prindle

AKA Brent Noble Prindle

(23-00226)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Barbara Prindle

468 Cornwall Bridge Road

Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-22-24

02-29-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

EDITH W. BLODGETT

Late of Salisbury

(23-00429)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 15, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Shirley Cannon

c/o Louise F Brown

Ackerly Brown, LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

02-29-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MARY L. POTTS

Late of Canaan

AKA Mary Lou Potts

(24-00065)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 15, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Patricia E. Kelity

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

02-29-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DOROTHY MARGARET CASS

Late of Cornwall

(24-00035)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 20, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jane Jackson

36 Furnace Brook Road

Cornwall Bridge, CT 06754

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-29-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOAN WILLIAMS FARR

Late of New York

(23-00092)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 20, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lucy W. Farr

c/o Anne E Crane

McLaughlin & Stern, LLP

55 Greens Farms Rd

Second Floor

Westport, CT 06880

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-29-24

