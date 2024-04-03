Legal Notices - 4-4-24

Latest News
Changing the food waste narrative
Apr 03, 2024
Photo provided
An apple stored in a refrigerator stays fresh several days longer than an apple in a bowl of fruit on your counter — particularly if that bowl has a banana or an avocado in it.
Bananas, by the way, are the fruit most frequently thrown away uneaten, due to the perception that the discoloration and softness means “icky” or “inedible.” (Tip: make banana bread, or store in your freezer for a smoothie.)
Bearing in mind that close to 40% of all food produced in the U.S. goes uneaten, and that one third of all garbage is food waste, it is good to know what one can do about reducing food waste.
This week is Food Waste Prevention Week (April 1 to 7), and many communities across the country engage in activities that promote awareness of wasted food. Why does it matter?
There are several reasons. For one, it saves money. Every year Americans lose more than $218 billion on wasted food. Individual households are responsible for most of that wasted food.
Second, when wasted food is thrown away in Connecticut, it goes either to a landfill as far away as eastern Pennsylvania (as it does for Salisbury and Sharon garbage), or to a Waste to Energy plant (as it does in other parts of the state).
In landfills, decomposing food waste emits methane gas, a potent greenhouse gas. At Waste to Energy plants, the wet and heavy food waste stresses already outdated equipment.
Wasted food includes scraps created in preparing meals and snacks, plate scrapings, prepared but uneaten foods, and spoiled foods. Much of this wasted food can be composted in a backyard system and all can be composted in a commercial composting facility. Many households already compost food scraps. That is a good thing. But, preventing food waste in the first place (upstream solutions) means that more food can go to hungry people, or if not suitable for human consumption, to farm animals.
Americans would save money and resources by learning how best to store produce, meats, and other groceries; how to use leftovers resourcefully; how to maximize the refrigerator’s different zones of cooling; how to use the freezer and other methods to preserve food; and how to change shopping habits.
The Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station Recycling Advisory Committee (TRAC) and the transfer station Manager learned of Food Waste Prevention Week in a late-February webinar, which left little time for organizing outreach events, but, nonetheless, a few activities have been planned and some have already taken place. At Indian Mountain School, Tom Stewart, the Director of Sustainability Programming and Initiatives, reported that in addition to regularly talking about food waste, the school presented a food waste awareness quiz, and plans to have a series of announcements based on materials from the website for Food Waste Prevention Week. The Corner Food Pantry posted Spanish-language signs and offered handouts about how best to avoid wasting food. The children’s librarian at Scoville Library read books about composting and food waste (and children observed a worm-composting bin). The Hotchkiss children’s librarian will display similar books.
Salisbury Central School will have a food drive later in April. At Sharon Center School, the students will learn about Food Waste Prevention and brainstorm solutions during STEM class in the month of April. The STEM teacher at Sharon Center hopes to make room for a trivia quiz or other activity, also later in April. The Fairfield Farm at Hotchkiss School will present a kitchen class about using foods that are over peak freshness, or ugly, or past the “best by” date.
For more information about wasted food, go to: www.foodwastepreventionweek.com
Barbara Bettigole is chair of the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station Recycling Advisory Committee (TRAC).
Click here for tips on proper food storage in your refrigerator and freezer.
Keep ReadingShow less
CT bills would fight teacher shortage by changing pay, certification
Apr 03, 2024
Jessica Harkay/CT Mirror
Legislation passed out of the Education Committee last week would raise starting salaries for educators and make it easier to obtain teacher certification, measures that some lawmakers hope will address teacher shortages and aid ongoing efforts to recruit and retain a diverse teacher workforce in Connecticut.
Language in Senate Bill 381 and House Bill 5348 proposes using state subsidies to raise the starting salary for educators up to $60,000 and to $45,000 for paraeducators, respectively.
But the bills could face an uphill battle due to their cost at a time when Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders are hesitant to step outside the state’s so-called fiscal guardrails and others, like social service agencies and higher education institutions, are also competing for more state funding. State subsidies, through the Office of Policy and Management, would be responsible for compensating school districts for the costs of the higher salaries, according to language in the bills.
“The situation we have here is systemic. It has been in place for a long time, and we could have done a lot more about this but we have sat on hands and knees and did nothing,” said Sen. Doug McCrory, co-chair of the Education Committee. “Research shows us that we have barriers in place that have made it very difficult to diversify this teaching population.”
Salary increases
TEACH Connecticut, a nonprofit that’s partnered with the state education department to recruit more educators into the field, reported that the average starting salary for teachers is around $43,000 — a key issue in terms of recruitment, retention and diversity, stakeholders said.
“Education is a workforce, and we’re in competition with a lot of other spaces to get people to come into our classrooms and teach,” said Kate Dias, the president of the Connecticut Education Association, the largest teachers union in the state. “We have to recognize that the same person who is in college considering ‘Do I want to be an actuary, an engineer or a math teacher?’ … [gets] to look at the compensation differences.”
Math teachers don’t expect to make the same amount of money as an engineer, Dias said.
“We’re not fools,” she said, adding that if education wants to remain on par with competing workforces, the range needs to be closer.
“I can’t be saying I’m gonna start at $42,000 as an educator, where I now have to live with my parents or I have to get three roommates or I could start as an engineer at $65,000 and be contemplating a complete different lifestyle,” Dias said.
Dias said a $60,000 starting salary, as proposed in SB 381, could also address an issue regarding “the pathway to the maximum” earning range, which has often been a reason teachers leave low-paying districts or the field completely.
Provisions in HB 5348 addressed a handful of issues pertaining to paraeducators, including formally defining the job and its responsibilities and raising the starting salary to $45,000.
Paraeducators in Connecticut currently make, on average, between $16.25 to $23.32 an hour, or around $33,000 to $48,000, according to ZipRecruiter.
Certification
The biggest concern with changes to teacher certification was the question of whether a streamlined process would come at the expense of quality.
Lawmakers and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker say no, and have clarified that existing legislation was severely outdated and changes are long overdue after remaining essentially untouched for nearly 30 years.
The legislation includes changes to the three-tiered system of certification, where it would essentially eliminate a tier.
Currently, teachers must obtain their initial certification, which is valid for three years, then obtain a provisional certificate that’s valid for eight years.
Teachers can apply for their professional certificate after the provisional certificate and after “30 school months of successful appropriate experience in a Connecticut public or approved nonpublic school under the provisional educator certificate” and additional course requirements, according to the state Department of Education.
The proposed legislation would now allow a teacher to qualify for professional status if they hold an initial or provisional certificate and have completed at least 50 school months of teaching, completed a teacher education and mentoring program and either hold a master’s degree in the subject or completed an alternative pathway approved by the state.
Other changes would allow elementary school teachers to teach more than first through sixth grade.
“With this bill passed by the Education Committee, we are well on our way to implementing additional pathways and flexibility to help these educators begin to put an end to the teaching shortage Connecticut has been suffering for years,” said Daniel Pearson, executive director of Educators for Excellence-Connecticut, a nonprofit policy organization.
Full story on ctmirror.org
Keep ReadingShow less
Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — Members of the Recreation Commission led a tour of the Town Farm property on Saturday, March 30, right after an Easter egg hunt.
Recreation director Emily Peterson and commission chair Ted Moy led the way, accompanied by all three selectmen and a group of about 10 other people.
Peterson and Moy said the Recreation Commission is trying to determine the best use of the property, which is roughly 70 acres.
Twelve acres are wetlands, 16 acres have power lines and septic systems within them, and the transfer station takes up another eight acres.
Peterson said there are, roughly, 40 acres of land to consider uses for.
Selectman Judy Jacobs, wearing her Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society hat, explained why the property is called the Town Farm and not, for instance, The Town Pool.
Standing in a slight hollow just south of the pool parking lot, she said there was a house there, used to shelter indigent people.
Government support for such institutions stopped in the 1950s, and the home and fields were used as a farm.
In the 1990s, the house was moved to a site on Music Mountain Road.
As the group moved east, where the Hollenbeck River winds through the woods, Peterson said the Recreation Commission put a plan together for the Town Farm property about 20 years ago. One part of that plan was to build a pavilion about where the group was walking. The idea drew supportive murmurs from the group.
There was some discussion of creating fishing access along the river. A couple of keen-eyed participants peered into the somewhat swollen waterway, looking for signs of trout. (They saw none, but it was murky.)
There has been discussion of using the Town Farm for solar power, but that idea was rejected by the commission in a March 12 letter to the selectmen:
“The proposed solar panels would be installed on land which would be ideal for developing for recreational use, which we all know is the intended use. The Recreation Commission intends to develop the land to better suit the recreational needs and desires of the town, and reducing the available land by an acre-plus is both impractical and needlessly complicated.”
“After discussing the plan, and with careful consideration, the Recreation Commission has decided to refuse permitting the placement of solar panels at the proposed location. The Commission would, however, permit the placement of solar panels in an identified location, outside of the gate, between the Recreation Center driveway and the Transfer Station driveway.”
Keep ReadingShow less
Classifieds - 4-4-24
Apr 03, 2024
Help Wanted
CAFETERIA MANAGER/COOK: Salisbury Central School is seeking a dynamic and dedicated individual to be responsible for planning, managing, monitoring and supervising the provisioning, operation and function of a school cafeteria that participates in the National School Breakfast and Lunch program. Prior food service experience preferred. A willingness to obtain ServSafe Food Manager certification is required. Position available for the remainder of the 23-24 school year with the potential for permanent employment. Hours are 7am-2pm when school is in session. This position qualifies for benefits including the employee’s non-resident children attending SCS with BOE approval. To apply, go to region1schools.org, click on Search Open Vacancies under Employment Opportunities. Call 860-435-9871 with questions.
ELEMENTARY PARAPROFESSIONAL/TEACHING ASSISTANT: Salisbury Central School seeks an individual to support teachers and students in elementary classrooms. Duties include working with individual, small groups and classes of students reinforcing learning under the guidance of the teacher. Position available for the remainder of the 23-24 school year with the potential for permanent employment. Hours are 9am-3:15pm when school is in session. Non-resident children of this employee qualify to attend SCS with BOE approval. To apply, go to region1schools.org, click on Search Open Vacancies under Employment Opportunities. Call 860-435-9871 with questions.
Home Health Aide: Active senior woman seeks assistance with light home and care, including, some cooking, drive to doctors, shopping, occasional dog sitting. Flexible work arrangement. Possible live-in large one-bedroom apartment. Rent negotiable. Call Vicky at 860-435-2106. Leave message.
Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), dishwashers, mashgichim (f/t and p/t) and lifeguard(s) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to jobs@adamah.org.
EXTRAS school-age childcare program: is hiring staff for our summer camp in Salisbury CT! Full or Part Time positions available. Email extrasprogram@gmail.com with a resume to apply, or for more information.
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
SERGIO HOME SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree and plant trimming. Mulching. Fencing and much more. Carpentry can also be done. Call today for your estimate. 203-826-4744 or 203-207- 1330.
Auctions, Estate Sales
Canaan Estate Sale: Multigenerational time capsule. Antique; furniture, Persian rugs, glassware, books, lighting, photos, art. Vintage; pottery, records, clothing, tools, kitchenware, jewelry. 130 Church St. (Route 44). 9-4, April 5-7. 300 photos at jcestatesales.com.
Estate Sale: 4 Apple Way, Lakeville CT on Saturday 4/6 - 9am-7pm & Sunday 4/7 - 9am-7pm. Look for Sign with Balloons. All Furniture, Artwork, Kitchenware, Dining-ware, Books and more. Cash or Venmo & Paypal all accepted.
Firewood, Wood Stoves
Seasoned Firewood: Fully seasoned. Mix of hardwoods. $300 cord, $175 half cord. Free delivery within 10 miles of town center in Sharon. 860-364-0142.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Houses For Rent
1b/1b home on a private lake: Avail 4/1/24. Yearly. $2750. Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water, ground maint. included. utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.
3b/3b Home: Avail 5/15/24. Yearly. $5000/Furnished,weekly housekeeping, garbage, water and ground maint. included-Utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.
MT RIGA: Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.
Very private and comfortable furnished house in Sharon: set back from the road on 10 acres, 5/24-9/16. Ground maintenance included. Utilities extra. $16,500 for the season. 917-887-8885.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading