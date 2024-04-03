Legal Notices - 4-4-24

LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list(s) of party-selected candidates for the Republican Party in the Town of Salisbury for participation as DELEGATES to the convention(s) of said Party specified below is on file in my office at 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution:

CONVENTION(S)

2024 State Congressional Convention 5th District

2024 State Senate Convention 30th District

2024 State Convention 64th House District

Patricia H. Williams

Town Clerk of Salisbury

04-04-24


LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list(s) of party-selected candidates for the Democratic Party in the Town of Salisbury for participation as DELEGATES to the convention(s) of said Party specified below is on file in my office at 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution:

CONVENTION(S)

2024 State Convention

2024 State Senate Convention 30th District

2024 State Assembly Convention 64th District

2024 Congressional Convention 5th District

Patricia H. Williams

Town Clerk of Salisbury

04-04-24


LEGAL NOTICE

TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut State Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the fourth installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2022 is due and payable on April l, 2024. Payments must be received or postmarked by May 1, 2024. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before May 1, 2024, interest at the rate of one and one half percent (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Pursuant to Section 12-173 of the Connecticut State Statutes, unpaid Real Estate tax on the Grand List of October 1, 2022 will be LIENED on JUNE 3, 2024. Payment must be received by 12:00 p.m. on June 3,2024 to avoid a Lien. Tax Office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9am-4pm. Closed 12:30pm-1:30 pm.

Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 338, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068, There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall which is available 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday as well as a 24-hour drop slot at the rear of the building adjacent to the parking area. The Town is urging taxpayers to mail checks or use the option of paying by credit card or E-Check. Please see the Town website salisburyct.us for additional information. Dated at Town of Salisbury, CT this 11th day of March 2024.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

Salisbury CT 06068

03-21-24

04-04-24

04-25-24


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0241 by owner Fransam LLC (Peter D’Aprile) for retail, multifamily, personal service, and parking flexibility at 20 Main Street, Salisbury, Map 54, Lot 20 per Sections 205.2 and 703.8 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

04-04-24

04-11-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MARGARET C. RIISKA

Late of North Canaan

AKA Margaret Cecelia Riiska

(24-00157)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 26, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

William O Riiska, William O. Riiska, 3 Farnam Road, PO Box 1340, Lakeville, CT 06039

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

04-04-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MARY E. MONNIER

Late of North Canaan

(24-00159)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 26, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jane M. Farrell

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101,

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

04-04-24

Classifieds - 4-4-24

Classifieds - 4-4-24

Help Wanted

CAFETERIA MANAGER/COOK: Salisbury Central School is seeking a dynamic and dedicated individual to be responsible for planning, managing, monitoring and supervising the provisioning, operation and function of a school cafeteria that participates in the National School Breakfast and Lunch program. Prior food service experience preferred. A willingness to obtain ServSafe Food Manager certification is required. Position available for the remainder of the 23-24 school year with the potential for permanent employment. Hours are 7am-2pm when school is in session. This position qualifies for benefits including the employee’s non-resident children attending SCS with BOE approval. To apply, go to region1schools.org, click on Search Open Vacancies under Employment Opportunities. Call 860-435-9871 with questions.

ELEMENTARY PARAPROFESSIONAL/TEACHING ASSISTANT: Salisbury Central School seeks an individual to support teachers and students in elementary classrooms. Duties include working with individual, small groups and classes of students reinforcing learning under the guidance of the teacher. Position available for the remainder of the 23-24 school year with the potential for permanent employment. Hours are 9am-3:15pm when school is in session. Non-resident children of this employee qualify to attend SCS with BOE approval. To apply, go to region1schools.org, click on Search Open Vacancies under Employment Opportunities. Call 860-435-9871 with questions.

Keep ReadingShow less