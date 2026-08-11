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Legal Notices - August 11, 2026

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RICHARD A. MCGRIFF, Late of Salisbury (26-00241)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 22, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Kevin F Nelligan The Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC 194 Ashley Fls Rd PO Box 776 Canaan, CT 06018

Jordan Bergs, Clerk

08-13-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KENNETH J MACKENZIE, Late of Cornwall Bridge (26-00267)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 16, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Adam Mackenzie c/o Brian McCormick, Ebersol McCormick & Reis, LLC 9 Mason Street P.O. Box 598 Torrington, CT 06790

Jordan Bergs, Clerk

08-13-26


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on July 27, 2026: Approved with Conditions Recommended by the Town Engineer - Application #IWWC-26-30 by Patrick Mulberry for Construction of a Barn Garage with One Bedroom Dwelling Unit and associated site work and planting. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 04 as lot 31-1 and is known as 11 Route 7, Lakeville. The owner of the property is Delbert L Auray Jr. Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 22a-43(a) & 8-8. Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

08-13-26


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on August 3, 2026: Deemed Consistent with the Plan of Conservation and Development - 8-24 Referral at 7 Ethan Allen Street, for moving the train station. Approved Conditioned on approval by the Town Engineer - Site Plan Application #2026-0316 by Chuck Tuz for additions to existing buildings in the Lake Protection Overlay District (Section 404). The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's Map 38 as Lot 09 and is located at 117 Interlaken Road in Lakeville. The owners of the property are James and Miriam Broner. Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 8-8.

Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

08-13-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PETER J BROWN Late of East Canaan (26-00287)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 29, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Sandra D. Brown c/o Katherine E Mulry Reid & Riege P.C. One Financial Plaza Hartford, CT 06103

Jordan Bergs, Clerk

08-13-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN E CALHOUN Late of Cornwall AKA John Edward Calhoun (26-00294)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 30, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Nancy G. Calhoun c/o Charles R Ebersol Ebersol, McCormick & Reis, LLC 9 Mason Street, PO Box 598 Torrington, CT 06790

Jordan Bergs, Clerk

08-13-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ANN L. FORD SALDIVAR, Late of North Canaan (26-00306)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 5, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: John Saldivar c/o Michael Downes Lynch Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street P.O. Box 1776 Sharon, CT 06069 J

ordan Bergs, Clerk

08-13-26

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