Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.

Legal Notices - August 6, 2026

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF GARY R. CUNNINGHAM, late of Sharon (26-00318)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 27, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

John W. Ongley
c/o KEVIN F NELLIGAN,
THE LAW OFFICES OF,
KEVIN F. NELLIGAN, LLC,
194 ASHLEY FLS RD POB 776,
CANAAN, CT 06018

Jordan Bergs

Clerk

08-06-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF OLIVIA MARIE KRAVETZ, late of Norfolk (26-00259)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judgeof the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 22, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result inthe loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Corinne Kravetz
c/o CHARLES HOULIHAN,
HOULIHAN LAW OFFICES,
75 WEST ST., P.O. BOX 582,
SIMSBURY, CT 06070

Jordan Bergs,

Clerk

08-06-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF SHARRON LEE SMITH, Late of Sharon (26-00233)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 13, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Neil Smith
70 State Road
Great Barrington, MA 01230

Jordan Bergs

Clerk

08-06-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF TAMMY MARIE MAENDEL, Late of Norfolk (26-00271)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 22, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Kate Stedman
c/o ROBERT ARTHUR HEINIMANN,
LAW OFFICE OF ROBERTA HEINIMANN, JR. LLC,
649 AMITY ROAD,
BETHANY, PO BOX 185744,
HAMDEN, CT 06518

Jordan Bergs

Clerk

08-06-26


SHARON ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS LEGAL NOTICE

To Whom It May Concern, notice is hereby given that on Monday, August 10, 2026 at 6:00PM, at the Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT, the Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on the following Appeal: Appeal #195 of Leslie M. Murray for a variance to place a shed with a front line setback of 30 feet where the Regulations require 50 feet, Article IV. The property location is — Assessor Map 12 Parcel 48, 1 Jackson Hill Road, in the Rural Residence Zone. At this hearing interested persons may be heard and written communication received. The application is on file at the Selectmen's Office, Sharon, CT. Dated at Sharon, CT this 24th day of July 2026.

William Trowbridge,

Chairman

Sharon Zoning Board of Appeals

07-30-26
08-06-26

Latest News

Sharon looks to protect farmland in new planning document

Sharon looks to protect farmland in new planning document

The Sharon Land Trust manages about 500-acres of protected farmland, including the Mary Moore Preserve, where cows graze. Policymakers are exploring ways to connect farmers with available farmland.

Photo by Alec Linden

SHARON — Farming in Sharon is increasingly at risk due to soaring land prices, a shortage of affordable housing and continued development pressure, residents and planning officials said during a public planning meeting on July 22.

Farmers, landowners and conservation advocates gathered at Town Hall to discuss how the town can better preserve agricultural land as part of its upcoming update to the Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).

Keep ReadingShow less
farmland

North Canaan settles dispute with former Town Clerk for $48,000

North Canaan settles dispute with former Town Clerk for $48,000

NORTH CANAAN — The Town of North Canaan has agreed to pay former longtime Town Clerk Jean Jacquier $48,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from a nearly two-year dispute that divided Town Hall and culminated in multiple court battles.

First Selectman Jesse Bunce confirmed the settlement, which was finalized about two weeks ago, following mediation. Of the $48,000 settlement, the town will pay $12,500, while the town’s insurance carrier will cover the remaining $35,500.
The settlement compensates Jacquier for back wages and legal fees, Bunce said.

Keep ReadingShow less
town clerk

Sharon road paving and sidewalk construction could last through September

Sharon road paving and sidewalk construction could last through September

SHARON — Separate but related construction projects will impact travel in town during the final weeks of summer, with road paving and sidewalk repairs slated to begin in early August. The projects, which will take place along state roads, should wrap up between mid-August and mid-September, First Selectman Casey Flanagan said, although the exact dates are tentative.

The road paving projects continue work by the state Department of Transportation that began last year. The sidewalk improvements address a need that emerged over a period of years, and engineers from Cardinal Engineering presented the findings of a sidewalk study during a public informational meeting in January. The sidewalk project will be funded, in part, by a recent grant from the state’s Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP).

Keep ReadingShow less
roads
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Kent’s school paving project on schedule for new school year

Kent’s school paving project on schedule for new school year

An expansive repaving and sidewalk replacement project at Kent Center School is expected to be completed by the new school year.

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT – An extensive paving and sidewalk project at Kent Center School is on target to finish by the first day of school, project leaders said.

Sam Herrick, the business manager for the Region One school district, reported on July 30 that the project was within budget and on schedule to be completed before students return Aug. 25.

Keep ReadingShow less
schools

Bioblitz brings out competitive spirit in nature lovers

Bioblitz brings out competitive spirit in nature lovers

Bethany Sheffer, left, assisted Bella Ramcharran in uploading a photo of a cicada at the Bioblitz Aug. 1.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Bethany Sheffer and Ellery Zych from Sharon Audubon teamed up with Kyla DeRisi of the Scoville Memorial Library for a “Bioblitz” program on the library grounds Saturday, Aug. 1.

A bioblitz is an event where people go into a designated area and search for as many different species of animals and plants as can be found in a given period of time.

Keep ReadingShow less
nature

Let's Hear It - August 6, 2026

Let's Hear It - August 6, 2026

This Week

Speed cameras are becoming more common throughout Connecticut, especially in school zones, and opinions are divided. Supporters say they help slow drivers down, make roads safer for pedestrians and students, and can generate revenue for road safety improvements. Critics raise concerns about privacy, question whether cameras have a lasting effect on speeding, and worry about automated enforcement.

Do you support speed cameras in our communities? Why or why not?

Send your responses to social@lakevillejournal.com by Monday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. or comment on Facebook or Instagram.
We’ll publish a selection in next week’s paper.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.