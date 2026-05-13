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Legal Notices - May 14, 2026

Legal Notice

Pursuant to Section 7-344, General State Statutes of Connecticut, notice is hereby given that the Board of Finance for the Town of Kent, Connecticut will hold a Public Hearing on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 6 p.m. in person at town hall and via Zoom.

Topic: Town of Kent FY ‘27 Budget Hearing

Time: May 15, 2026 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89088399033

Meeting ID: 890 8839 9033

+16465588656,,890883
99033# US (New York)

To present itemized expenditures of the Town of Kent for the period of July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027 and to hear all persons who may wish to be heard in regard to any appropriation that they are desirous that the Board shall recommend or reject.

Copies of the proposed Town of Kent Budget FY 2026-2027 are available at Town Clerk’s and First Selectman’s Offices in Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard, and on the town website http://www.townofkentct.gov.

Any disabled person requiring special assistance should contact First Selectman Eric Epstein for A.D.A. coordination at 860-927-4627 or firstselectman@townofkentct.gov prior to this meeting.

Dated at Kent, Connecticut, this 4th day of May 2026.

Nancy O’Dea-Wyrick, Board of Finance Chair

05-14-26

Legal Notice

The Cornwall Republican Party will be holding its upcoming caucus on May 14th to elect a candidate for the upcoming Registrar of voters election at the Cornwall library, 30 pine st, Cornwall, CT at 7:00 pm”. Please bill to “treasurer, Cornwall Republican town committee, 256 Kent Rd S, APT 11, Cornwall Bridge, CT 06754-1237”

05-14-26

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing for a petition to amend the Zoning Regulations, Application #2026-0315 by Lime Rock Park II, LLC for changes to Section 221 “Additional Requirements for Uses in the RE Zone” of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations, including Section 221.1 providing standards for a Track for Racing Motor Vehicles. Proposed changes include but are not limited to modifying the days and hours of operation at the track, frequency of events for muffled and unmuffled racing cars, acoustic monitoring, prohibition of stand-alone drifting events, and control measures. The hearing will be held on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

05-07-26

05-14-26

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 4, 2026:

Approved<\m>Special Permit Application #2026-0312 by owners Claudia Pacicco Remley + Kevin William Remley + Kevin William Remley, a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot in accordance with Section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 66 as Lot 28 and is located at 80 Rocky Lane, Salisbury.

Approved - Site Plan Application #2026-0317 by homeowner Dayana Herrera, for modified site plan to construct 8’x16’ shed and 5’x9’ mudroom associated with special permit #2024-0244 multifamily housing in the Multifamily Housing Overlay District in accordance with section 803.5 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 56 as Lot 05 and is located at 28 Undermountain Road, Salisbury. The owner of the land is Salisbury Housing Trust.

Approved - Site Plan Application #2026-0318 by Kennedy Foods LLC for change of use of non-conforming low turnover restaurant to retail within an existing mixed-use building in the C20 Zone in accordance with section 501 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 54 as Lot 06 and is located at 19 Main Street, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Salisbury Center LLC.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

05-14-26

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on April 27, 2026:

Deemed Exempt - Application IWWC-26-21 by owner Sunset Holdings CT LLC for a dock. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 60 lot 07 and is known as 102 South Shore Road, Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

05-14-26

TOWN OF CORNWALL

NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

Electors and citizens qualified to vote at Town Meetings of the Town of Cornwall are hereby notified and warned that a Special Town Meeting will be held on Friday, May 15th, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Cornwall Consolidated School, 5 Cream Hill Rd, West Cornwall, CT 06796.

1.To adopt the budget for the Town of Cornwall for fiscal year 2026/2027 as recommended by the Board of Finance.

05-14-26

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