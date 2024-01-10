Legal Notices - The Lakeville Journal - 1-11-24

Legal Notice



The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing to amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations to add section 207.20- Publicly Accessible Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), add section 703.11 “Electric Vehicle Charging Stations” and adopt a new definition “Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS). The hearing will be held on Tuesday January 16, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The proposed amendments have been posted, and agenda and meeting instructions for participation will be posted at least 24 hours before the meeting at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the proposed amendments may be reviewed at the Town Clerk’s Office in the Salisbury Town Hall during regular business hours (9:00AM to 12:30PM and 1:30PM to 4:00 PM) Monday through Friday.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

NOTICE OF DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS

To enrolled members of the Democratic Party of the of North Canaan, Connecticut

Pursuant to the Rules of the Democratic Party and State election laws, you are hereby notified that a caucus will be held on January 16, 2024, at 6:30pm, at North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease Street, North Canaan, Connecticut to endorse candidates for the Democratic Town Committee and to transact other business as may be proper to come before said caucus. Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut, on January 6, 2024.

North Canaan Democratic Town Committee

Christian P. Allyn

Chairperson

NOTICE OF INSOLVENT ESTATE

ESTATE OF

JOHN W. CLOUSER, SR.,

Late of Falls Village

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, at a hearing held on December 14, 2023, found the above state to be insolvent. Any creditor who fails to present his or her claim to the fiduciary below, on or before May 12, 2024, shall be forever be barred from asserting or recovering on such claim from the fiduciary, the estate of the decedent, or any creditor of the estate.

The fiduciaries are:

Kimberly J. Ketchen and John Clouser, Jr.

c/o Donna D Vincenti

Law Offices of Donna D Vincenti, Atty LLC, 12 Porter Street, PO Box 1399, Lakeville, CT 06039

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

THOMAS C. JONES

Late of Sharon

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 28, 2023, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Samuel W. Jones and

Michael W. Jones

c/o Ellen C Marino, Ellen C Marino, 596 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ELIZABETH T. HAGEN

Late of North Canaan

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 26, 2023, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Karen H. Tolman

c/o Ellen C Marino, Ellen C Marino, 596 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2023-0237 by owner Lime Rock Park II, LLC for up to 25 private events per year not customary or incidental to a track for racing motor vehicles at 497 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville, Map 4, Lot 16 per Section 221.4 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to aconroy@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

