Legal Notices - The Lakeville Journal - 1-11-24

Latest News
Classifieds - 1-11-24
Jan 10, 2024
Help Wanted
Chore Service seeks energetic and compassionate full time Program Coordinator: to support organization’s mission of helping older people within the community remain safely and independently at home. Responsible for assisting Executive Director in day-to-day operations. Salaried, exempt position provides case management for clients and support to workers. Bachelor’s degree in social services or related field or demonstrate strong work experience and interest. Must be committed to improving quality of life for those in need, experience working with elderly populations, and able to conduct home visits. PTO, 401(k) plan, stipend for health insurance offered. Valid driver’s license and reliable transportation required. Send cover letter and resume to chore@choreservice.org or PO Box 522, Lakeville, CT 06039. Complete job description at www.choreservice.org. Chore Service Inc. is an EOE.
Draftsperson Wanted: Christine Gray Architecture & Design, LLC is a small architecture firm focusing on high-end residential projects in the tristate area. We are seeking an experienced drafter to join our growing Lakeville office. Must have strong knowledge of AutoCAD, knowledge of building code and construction, and experience detailing designs. Part-time or full-time available, primarily in-person. Hourly pay starting at $30/hour, commensurate with experience. Please inquire at info@cgarch.com.
Weatogue Stables has openings: for full and part time help. Duties include feeding, turnout, barn and stall cleaning etc. Experience preferred. Lovely facility. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
LEAVE THE PAINTING TO ME!: No job too large or too small. INTERIOR. Excellent references. Call Jonathan Bonett 860 605-0528.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Houses For Rent
For rent: a bright, cozy, unfurnished one-bedroom cottage, 1200 square feet, renovated throughout, with deck, garden, parking, storage/sleeping loft, closets, dishwasher, washer/dryer, views. Ten minutes from Metro-North Wassaic station. $1500 per month. Contact douglasthin@gmail.com or 646.784.1011.
Keep ReadingShow less
Photo by Leila Hawken
SHARON — By a margin of 338 to 171, the proposed solar array project at Sharon Center School was approved by voters at a referendum on Friday, Jan. 5. Nearly 30% of registered voters in Sharon turned out to the polls.
Significant controversy had arisen over whether the project to install multiple solar panels on town-owned property adjacent to Sharon Center School should be allowed to proceed. Opposing the plan were Hilltop Road residents living near the project and others concerned about environmental issues and the condition and fate of the nature trail on site.
A town meeting in the summer of 2022, with 14 in attendance, had authorized entering into a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Green Bank organization that had proposed the project in collaboration with the Sharon Energy and Environment Commission (SEEC).
Based on a petition submitted by residents calling for a town-wide referendum vote on the project, a town meeting was held in late November of 2023, leading to the early January referendum.
Under the 2022 PPA, Verogy, a West Hartford Solar Energy engineering company, had submitted an application to the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) for project design approval, but ultimately requested a postponement of a P&Z decision until after the referendum vote.
Accordingly, the P&Z was expected to consider the Verogy application at its next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, January 10.
“It is very gratifying to witness the vote this evening,” said SEEC member Doug Rick, commenting on the referendum results with two-thirds of voters having approved the project.
“I’d like to thank all who came out to vote, despite the controversy,” Rick said. Speaking of the solar project, he added, “It’s a small but important first step for Sharon on the journey to 100% renewable energy.”
First Selectman Casey Flanagan said that he was pleased by the vote count and the strong turnout.
“I applaud the efforts of both sides of the debate,” Flanagan added. “This is a step in the right direction for Sharon in reducing our carbon footprint.”
Resident David Levinson, who represented the efforts of those in opposition to the project, was present on Friday to hear the vote announced, provided a statement the following day in response.
“Although I am disappointed in the results, I would like to thank everyone who came out and voted. Although the majority voted for the project, I think it is very important to recognize that 171 residents (or one-third of the votes cast) asked the town to reconsider the location and the details of the plan,” Levinson said.
Levinson said that he and the group opposing the plan remain hopeful that the P&Z will consider the merits of the data provided by their engineer and an environmental scientist.
“We ask the P&Z to work with the applicant to make sure everything being planned is within the Town and State regulations. We want to make sure any impact on the abutting property / wetlands is avoided, that proper screening is being planned to protect the beauty of the town and the neighborhood, and that the promises made to protect and rejuvenate the Kelemen Nature Trail will be fulfilled,” Levinson said.
Speaking of the nature trail, selectwoman Lynn Kearcher said that she was disappointed that school administration had allowed the trail area to deteriorate and become overgrown, and that “the town did not have the foresight to fortify the school roof to accommodate solar panels.”
“I feel the school needs to engage in a more concerted effort to provide a firm assessment of the true energy costs once their costly new heat pumps are up and running,” Kearcher added.
About the referendum results, Kearcher said, “I am proud of the debate this has inspired, and the people have spoken. I honor their decision.”
Keep ReadingShow less
Region One referendum passes
Jan 09, 2024
FALLS VILLAGE — The Jan. 8 referendum vote on a $5.64 million capital improvement and renovation project at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) passed, 579-206.
North Canaan was the only Region One town to vote against the project, 97 no votes to 80 yes votes.
In Cornwall, the vote was 46-7 in favor. In Kent, the tally came to 102-26.
Falls Village approved by a 65-22 vote. Sharon was overwhelmingly in favor at 114-40, and it was even more lopsided in Salisbury, with 172 yes votes to 14 no votes.
The improvements and renovations are extensive. Included are cafeteria and auditorium renovations, including new seats in the auditorium, new furniture in the cafeteria, and new sound equipment in both venues.
Also included are rehabilitation of the tennis courts located north of the HVRHS campus, installation of a new whole school generator in the southern end of the school, inspection and repairs to all masonry, installation of a new fire alarm system, and replacement of the cupola on the roof of the main building.
Keep ReadingShow less
Heavy rain causes landslide in Cornwall
Jan 03, 2024
CORNWALL — A stormy weekend unleashed five inches of rain on Cornwall from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Saturated waterbeds reached a tipping point on Monday, Dec. 18, and resulted in a landslide on Essex Hill Road.
The Board of Selectmen reviewed the damage and plans for repairs at its regular meeting on Dec. 19.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said the storm caused “significant infrastructure damage” and will likely take months to remediate.
“[Essex Hill] Road will be closed until we fix it, and I anticipate it would be at least several months,” said Ridgway.
Ridgway noted the inconvenience to residents but made clear that all homes in the area can still be accessed by detouring on drivable roads. Discussions with contractors had already begun as of Dec. 19, and work is expected to start in early 2024.
“I caution people about going to check it out because it is an unstable area there,” said Ridgway, adding that a concrete barrier will be placed to block access to the road.
During the Dec. 19 meeting, the Board set its top 13 goals for the coming year.
1. Housing: Establish Affordable Housing Commission and have a project in place by end of term.
2. Healthcare: Sharon Hospital; Social Services; safety net, heating assistance, food pantry; Continue to attract and provide more local healthcare and wellness activities in town
3. Wastewater Project construction
4. Update Transfer Station recycling, composting and efficiency.
5. Renovation of Town Buildings (Town Hall, Cornwall Bridge Fire Department, CCS Project, Solar)
6. Cell Service
7. Plan of Conservation & Development
8. Support Volunteer Organizations in Town
9. Attract New Residents and Businesses
10. Support and Create Recreational Wellness Projects and Resources
11. Community Resiliency
12. Improve Public Transportation
13. Secure Community Center Space
Selectman Jen Markow announced winter pickleball sessions will be held at Cornwall Consolidated School throughout the winter. The sessions will begin on Jan. 4 and run on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading