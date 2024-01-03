Legal Notices - The Lakeville Journal - 1-4-24

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing to amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations to add section 207.20 - Publicly Accessible Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), add section 703.11 “Electric Vehicle Charging Stations” and adopt a new definition “Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS). The hearing will be held on Tuesday January 16, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The proposed amendments have been posted, and agenda and meeting instructions for participation will be posted at least 24 hours before the meeting at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the proposed amendments may be reviewed at the Town Clerk’s Office in the Salisbury Town Hall during regular business hours (9:00AM to 12:30PM and 1:30PM to 4:00 PM) Monday through Friday.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

01-04-24

01-11-24





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2023-0237 by owner Lime Rock Park II, LLC for up to 25 private events per year not customary or incidental to a track for racing motor vehicles at 497 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville, Map 4, Lot 16 per Section 221.4 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to aconroy@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

01-04-24

01-11-24





LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the Tax Collector, Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes and the 2nd installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due January 1, 2024 at the Canaan Town Hall, PO Box 47, 108 Main St., Falls Village, CT 06031.

Office Hours: Monday’s 9-12, 1-4 and Wednesdays 9-Noon.

Payments must be received or postmarked by February 1, 2024 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after February 1, 2024 will be charged interest from January 1, 2024 at the rate of 1.5% for each month from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of their responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec.12-30

Rebecca Juchert-Derungs, CCMC

12-21-23

01-04-24

01-18-24





Legal Notice

There will be a caucus of the Democratic Party of the Town of Canaan (Falls Village) on Thursday, January 11th at 7:00 PM at The Center on Main, 103 Main Street, Falls Village, to endorse candidates for the Democratic Town Committee and to transact other business as may be proper to come before said caucus. You must be present to vote; there can be no proxies. You need not be present to be endorsed. All Democrats registered in Falls Village are invited and encouraged to participate.

01-04-24





LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The second installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and the Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2022 is due and payable January 1, 2024. The second installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2022 will become delinquent on Friday, February 2, 2024.

As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from January 1, 2024 until the same is paid.

Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.org.

There are two options for online payment: credit card or electronic check.

The Tax Collector’s office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There is a red drop box next to the front door of the Town Hall for payments.

Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

Deborah Devaux CCMC

Tax Collector

12-21-23

01-04-24

01-25-24





NOTICE OF DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS

To enrolled members of the Democratic Party of Salisbury, Connecticut, Pursuant to the Rules of the Democratic Party & State election laws, you are hereby notified that a Caucus will be held on January 16, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., at the Salisbury Town

Hall, 27 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut, to elect members of the Salisbury Democratic Town Committee and other business as maybe proper to come before said Caucus. Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut January 3, 2024.

Salisbury Democratic Town Committee

Albert Ginouves Chairperson

01-04-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

CATHYANN COLSON

Late of North Canaan

AKA CathyAnn Pulmer

(23-00488)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 12, 2023, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Caitlin Plumer Healy

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-04-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JAMES C. DOWDLE

Late of Pound Ridge, NY

(23-00389)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 30, 2023, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Mary E. Dowdle

c/o Kathleen A Redalieu

Hollis Laidlaw & Simon, PC

55 Smith Ave.

Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-04-24





TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to Sec 12-145 of the Connecticut State Statutes, the tax payers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified the third installment of the Grand List October 1, 2022 is due and payable January 1, 2024. Pursuant to Section 12-71b of the Connecticut State Statutes, the Supplemental Motor Vehicle tax is due on January 1, 2024. Payments must be received or post marked by February 1, 2024. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before February 1, 2024, interest at the rate of 1 % (18% per year) will be added for each month from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until paid. Minimum interest $2.00.

Mail to: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 338, Salisbury, CT 06068 or at Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9am-4pm or use th drop box located in the vestibule of the Town Hall, 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday. You may pay by E-Check or Credit Card at www.salisburyct.us. Click on Departments, Tax Collector, Pay bill online.

A fee is charged.

Dated at Salisbury CT this 15th day of December 2023.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector Salisbury CT 06068

12-21-23

01-04-24

01-18-24