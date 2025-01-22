Letters to the Editor 1/23/25

A response to letter on P&Z Wake Robin matter

With respect to Mr. Abram’s letter that was published on Dec. 18, 2024, for the sake of accuracy, I did not send a letter to the Editor of the Lakeville Journal. My letter was sent to the Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission. It does, however, accurately express my alarm and incredulity at the prospect of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s approving the substantial expansion of a small, and heretofore, non-conforming use, the Wake Robin Inn, located in the middle of a rural neighborhood of approximately 60 residences.

Was the timing of the May 2024 amendment to RR 1 zoning simply coincidental? Aradev had presented its draft amendment to the Planning Official and/or Planning and Zoning Chairman in late ‘23 or early ‘24 during the time that its representatives were meeting with Ms. Conroy and or Chairman Klemens. Question: why didn’t Ms. Conroy and or Chairman Klemens address the Aradev request for change by simply saying, “No”? Salisbury’s zoning laws had prohibited the expansion of the Wake Robin, since it was a “Non-Conforming Use.” Instead Ms. Conroy and Chairman Klemens prepared an amendment to the ordinance that was approved by the Commission in May, 2024. That legislation allowed Aradev to file a permit application for an enormous expansion of the Wake Robin infrastructure. Does Mr. Cockerline’s statement that “the alterations in question have been in development for years” make the amendment acceptable and require those of us who object to remain silent?

Mr. Abram says I called Ms. Conroy and Chairman Klemens “dishonest.”Look at my letter. I did no such thing. Mr. Abram’s comment is reckless and inaccurate. What I do know is that publicizing the amendment with the Northwest Hills Council of Government was not at all notice to the residents of the Wells Hill and Sharon Road Wake Robin neighbors or notice to any other residents of our town. Only one Salisbury resident attended the May meeting.

Universal knowledge of this major zoning change? I think not. The Planning and Zoning Commission is supposed to represent “all” of the residents of Salisbury. It is not a “developers” commission. And I would have thought that in a matter that so dramatically affects the tranquility of the Wake Robin neighbors on Wells Hill and Route 41 serious thought should have been given by the Commissioners and the Planning Office to those residents before they voted to approve the amendment. Mr. Abram ignores the Connecticut law to which I referred as well as Connecticut case law that supports the proposition that a non-conforming use should be discouraged, not encouraged. The Chairman’s October explanation for the amendment does not answer my question: what was the compelling reason to amend RR 1 zoning if not for the applicant Aradev and the sellers of the property in question? How did the amendment improve the lives of any Salisbury residents?

The proposed Wake Robin project is too big; it is too noisy; it creates a traffic hazard; it destroys the natural habitat; it uses precious capacity of our sewer system; it creates runoff to the lake. The RR 1 zoning should have remained unchanged.

Finally, I never implied that the town volunteers and/or town staff don’t work hard. But hard work does not excuse bad legislation, in this instance passed by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Thomas N. Murphy, Jr.

Salisbury





Canaan community: A town that gives back

A sense of community. In the early morning of Dec. 29 we had a fire break out in the cellar of our home in Canaan. Having called 9-1-1 we were amazed at how fast the Canaan Fire Department showed up.

After a few quick questions they went to work. The ladder truck was up to watch the roof and chimney, hoses came out and they quickly entered the house to see where the fire was located.

As the fire was in the basement wires were starting to melt and arc and were quickly cut back to the panel box to prevent further damage. They came up to us numerous times to let us know what was happening all through the fire.

We can’t say enough about the professionalism of these volunteers who jump out of bed in the middle of the night to help their fellow townspeople in any weather. In the days following we had more than ten offers who were willing to open their homes to us if needed and many more genuine offers to help in any way they could.

I have lived in Canaan for forty years and have made many good friends here. And I’ve seen a community that is always willing to help people wherever and whenever needed. This is truly a town that gives back.

Chris and Karen Toomey

Canaan





Quilts support Diann Franson Education Fund





The late Diann Franson with a student. Provided

The Diann Franson Education Fund was founded in 2019 in memory of Diann Franson of Salisbury to support education in Guatemala. Diann and her husband, Reverend Carl Franson had been supporting primary school students in Guatemala for several years in towns around Lago de Atitlán in Guatemala’s Western Highlands. They worked with Jim Britt, also of Salisbury, who has been coordinating scholarships in Santiago Atitlan since 2009. The Fund once supported as many as 12 students before the COVID pandemic. When Guatemala closed all schools in March 2020, the Fund redirected its energy to provide food to families in Santiago Atitlan, where several of its students had been enrolled.

Thanks to sponsorships and fundraising efforts the last two years, the remaining four of 16 students are on their way to completing their certificates in Business Tourism and Culinary Training by the end of 2026.

As a fundraiser for the Fund, embroidered quilt panels were brought by courier to Connecticut (thanks to local artisan Nicol Chiyal in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala). With the aid of volunteer quilters Matt and Laurie Britt in New York and Kathleen Ruiz and the Goshen Quilters Guild, two one-of-a-kind quilts were assembled, and tickets were sold over the last two years. The winners were drawn on Dec. 21, 2024, by Rev. Franson. Maria Barreira of Salisbury and Sharie Schwaikert of Salisbury were the lucky winners, respectively, and received their quilts on Dec. 26.

Sandra Oliver

Salisbury