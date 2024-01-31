Letters to the Editor

Latest News
Archie B. Deane Jr.
PINE PLAINS — Archie B. Deane Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2024, at The Meadows at Brookmeade in Rhinebeck. The son of Archie and Pauline (Finkle) Deane, he was born on Aug. 9, 1934, in Sharon, Connecticut.
Archie was a farmer most of his life. He attended Cornell University where he became an artificial inseminator and traveled to many farms throughout Dutchess and Columbia counties. His passion was farming, and he enjoyed 4-H cattle showing, visiting farmers and tractor pulls where he could be seen on his Allis Chalmers WD45.
After his farming days, he worked at Wassaic Developmental Center where he reopened their greenhouse. Along with some helpers, he produced a large variety of houseplants and vegetables for the community. With his love and knowledge for flowers he became a full service florist, owning and operating the Flower Basket, in Red Hook.
Upon retirement, he and Helen moved to Florida full-time. Together they enjoyed camping, taking cruises or just going out for ice cream. He also enjoyed golfing with the boys where he would use the “Florida” rules. Including the “Palm Wedge” which he perfected.
Archie is survived by his children, David (Carol) Deane, Audrey (Keven) Kemp, both of Pine Plains; His grandchildren, Josh, Tina, Deidre, Jessica, Eric, Ryan and Sean; Eight great grandchildren, in addition to his sisters, Joan and Cathy. Also, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Helen, son, Archie III and his brothers Bobby and Pete.
Services take place in the springtime at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peck & Peck Funeral Homes of Pine Plains. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.peckandpeck.net
Keep ReadingShow less
Edna Carolyne McCown
AMENIA — Dr. Edna Carolyne McCown, 76, an eight-year resident of Amenia, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, died peacefully on Jan. 25, 2024, at her home in Amenia. Dr. McCown was a retired program director at the Goethe-Institut in New York City and a freelance translator of German literature throughout her career.
Born Aug. 27, 1947, in Florence, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Ernestine K. (Allen) McCown. She received her doctorate degree from SUNY Stony Brook. On Jan. 16, 2010, in Durham, Connecticut, she married Dr. Nancy F. McKenzie, who survives her at their home in Amenia.
Dr. McCown was active in Food of Life Pantry and The Giving Garden at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Amenia Union. She also was a longtime advocate for the new Amenia Free Library and supporter and visitor of favorite creatures at the Sharon Audubon Center.
In addition to her loving wife, Edna is survived by her sister, Carolyne Bobine McCown of The Villages, Florida, and many friends in Amenia, New York, California, Frankfurt and Berlin.
A celebration of Edna’s life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations in Edna’s memory: Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 2174, Pen America, 588 Broadway, Suite 33, New York, NY 10012, St. Thomas Episcopal Church-Food of Life Pantry, 40 Leedsville Rd., Amenia, NY 12501 or Amenia Free Library, P.O. Box 27, Amenia, NY 12501.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Edna’s memory please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Keep ReadingShow less
Anne Chickering Hill
MILLERTON — Anne Chickering Hill of Hobe Sound, Florida, and Millerton, passed away on Jan. 12, 2024.
Anne was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, on March 2, 1935, the daughter of John and Alice Chickering. She attended The Brearley School in Manhattan, Westover School in Middletown, Connecticut and graduated from Wells College in Aurora, New York.
Anne married her first love, Richard “Dick” Hill, in Sept. 1957. Anne and Dick resided in New York City for a brief period of time before Dick was posted to London by his employer. Anne and Dick spent the next 40 years of their 56 year-long marriage in London.
In 1999, the couple moved back to the United States to split their time between Hobe Sound and Millerton.
Anne was a passionate tennis player both on and off the court. “Angle Annie” was a competitive opponent and a sought-after partner. She adored her frequent matches at the Jupiter Island Club and the Millbrook Golf & Tennis Club but could also be counted on to watch every minute of every tennis Grand Slam tournament.
Anne was an avid horticulturist and her homes were always filled to overflowing with flowers and potted plants and surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Anne was also an accomplished cook and a gracious host. She had a vast library of cookbooks and would read them for pleasure. She adored welcoming family and friends into her homes for lunches and dinners that would last for many hours.
Anne was passionate about her many activities at The Jupiter Island Club, including the Garden Club, the Library and the Chorus. However, most special to Anne was her role on the Altar Guild at Christ Memorial Chapel. It was the highlight of her week and she spent many Saturdays, Sundays and holidays setting up for communion and other chapel events.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband in 2013. She is survived and sorely missed by her two children, Wendy Hill and Peter Hill (Sara) and her three granddaughters, Katie, Caroline and Emma.
A memorial service will be held for Anne on Saturday, Mar. 2, at 1.00 p.m. at Christ Memorial Chapel, 52 South Beach Road, Hobe Sound.
Keep ReadingShow less
FALLS VILLAGE — The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to adopt the 2024 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) after a public hearing Thursday, Jan 25. Both the hearing and subsequent meeting were held online only.
Consultant Glenn Chalder of Planitmetrics presented a concise overview of the POCD, noting that by state law, such plans must be updated every 10 years.
Public comment was largely in the form of a lengthy list of questions and concerns from Daly Reville. Chalder noted that as a result of Reville’s close reading of the POCD, the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity was added to the list of partner organizations. Reville also questioned whether one of the houses shown in a photograph is actually in the town. Chalder said he would double-check.
The new POCD is available on the town website.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading