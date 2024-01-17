Linda Sue Strattman

EAST CANAAN — Linda Sue (Calkins) Strattman, 65, of 20 Furnace Hill Rd. , died Jan. 11, 2024, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. She was the wife of John Strattman. They had been married for 48 years.

Linda was born in Plattsburgh, New York, daughter of the late Walter Lee and Cecil Mildred (Cobb) Calkins.

Linda had worked at Geer Memorial since 1979.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her two daughters; Julie Strattman and her fiance Paul Goddard, and Kelly Groover and her husband Andrew. Grandchildren; Alyssa Strattman and her fiance, Chad Closson, Chandler Strattman-Groover, Shane Groover, and Reese Groover. Her best friend Lynn Miller. Linda is survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Linda was predeceased by her granddaughter, Brandy Strattman.

Funeral services were private.

