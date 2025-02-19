Louise Elizabeth Churchill

MILLERTON — Louise passed away Feb. 12, 2025, where she was a resident of Loris Rehab and Nursing Center.



Louise was born April 26, 1942, in Norwalk, Connecticut, the daughter to the late Woodworth and Gertrude Elizabeth (Tanner) Merrill.



Louise is well-known for being strong, determined, loving and a woman of faith. Louise received her GED after raising four daughters and worked several years at Sharon Hospital.



Louise is survived by daughters, Debbie Austin of Longs, South Carolina, Beverly Churchill of Millerton, Wanda Swartz of Stanfordville, Brenda Churchill of Concord, North Carolina; a sister, Joan Tucker, of Stormville, New York; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



Celebration of Life will be in the spring at Green Lawn Memorial Park in Montgomery, Pennsylvania. The family asks in lieu of flowers to please donate to alz.org. The website has several donate tabs you can choose from. This is a not for profit charity and their tax ID number is 13-3039601.