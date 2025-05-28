Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B
crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Handicap permit stolen after car break-in

On May 17 between 2 a.m. and 4:10 p.m., a vehicle belonging to Linda Peet, 81, of 9 Shepard Lane in Norfolk was broken into at her home. The only thing missing from the vehicle was a handicap parking permit pass. Peet reported minor damage to the driver door, apparently from the effort to gain entry. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area during that time frame or has surveillance footage of the area is encouraged to contact Troop B at 860-626-1820 or Trooper DaSilva #915 by email at joshua.dasilva@ct.gov regarding case #2500183239.

Car strikes errant stone

On the evening of May 17, Michael Wood, 46, of Millerton, New York, was driving south on Under Mountain Road in Salisbury in a rental Nissan Rogue when the vehicle struck a large stone in the roadway, damaging the undercarriage and disabling the vehicle. No one was injured in the accident, though the Rogue was towed from the scene.

Repeat trespass, harassment case

Troopers were dispatched to an Upper Main Street residence in Sharon on the evening of May 18 on the report of an active disturbance. After investigating the situation, troopers arrested Esperanza Acevedo, 31, of Poughkeepsie, New York for third degree criminal trespass and second degree breach of peace. Acevedo had reportedly returned to a residence where he had previously been told by a trooper and by a victim that he could not return to. Upon arrest, Acevedo shouted obscenities and lunged at the victim but no contact was made. He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on June 2. Three days later, on the morning of May 21, Acevedo was arrested again on Upper Main Street in Sharon for first degree criminal trespass and second degree breach of peace. This time, he was released on a $5,000 cash bond and scheduled another court date of May 22.

Cow struck in Sharon

On the evening of May 20, William Grella of Sheffield, Massachusetts, was traveling northbound on Gay Street in Sharon when he collided with a cow belonging to White Tail Farm. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the cow had reportedly returned to its farm. Grella’s Tesla sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene. White Tail Farm was contacted regarding the incident. No enforcement action was issued.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to editor@lakevillejournal.com

crime

Latest News

Marion J. Pedersen

Marion J. Pedersen

SHARON — Marion J. (Cookingham) Pedersen of Sharon, passed peacefully on May 20, 2025, at the age of 91.

Born in Pine Plains, New York, she lived a life of love and unwavering strength. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife known for her cooking skills.

Keep ReadingShow less

Eleanor Sternlof

Eleanor Sternlof

LIME ROCK — Eleanor Anne Sternlof (née de Guise) of White Hollow Road passed away on April 25, 2025 at Geer Village in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was 94 and the loving wife of the late Paul William Sternlof, who died on August 12, 2005.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 11am to 1pm at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.

Keep ReadingShow less

Jacqueline Irene Dirck

Jacqueline Irene Dirck

SHARON — Jacqueline Irene Dirck, affectionately known as Jackie, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 84. Born on Nov. 19, 1940, in Joplin, Missouri, Jackie lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to those she loved.

Jackie shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Ronald Dirck. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of lifelong love and unwavering support. Together they created a home that radiated joy, a gathering place for family celebrations marked by spirited card games, hearty meals, and heartfelt conversations. Jackie especially treasured quiet afternoons spent with a cocktail in hand, embracing life’s simple pleasures with grace and good cheer.

Keep ReadingShow less

Elizabeth Christinat

Elizabeth Christinat

NORTH CANAAN — Elizabeth (BJ) Christinat, social worker, activist, and cherished family member and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025, leaving behind a memory of service, compassion, and love.

Born in North Canaan, on Mother’s Day in 1947, Elizabeth dedicated her life to helping others. Influenced by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, she carried its values throughout her personal and professional life, fighting for those in need.

Keep ReadingShow less