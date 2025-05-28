Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Handicap permit stolen after car break-in

On May 17 between 2 a.m. and 4:10 p.m., a vehicle belonging to Linda Peet, 81, of 9 Shepard Lane in Norfolk was broken into at her home. The only thing missing from the vehicle was a handicap parking permit pass. Peet reported minor damage to the driver door, apparently from the effort to gain entry. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area during that time frame or has surveillance footage of the area is encouraged to contact Troop B at 860-626-1820 or Trooper DaSilva #915 by email at joshua.dasilva@ct.gov regarding case #2500183239.

Car strikes errant stone

On the evening of May 17, Michael Wood, 46, of Millerton, New York, was driving south on Under Mountain Road in Salisbury in a rental Nissan Rogue when the vehicle struck a large stone in the roadway, damaging the undercarriage and disabling the vehicle. No one was injured in the accident, though the Rogue was towed from the scene.

Repeat trespass, harassment case

Troopers were dispatched to an Upper Main Street residence in Sharon on the evening of May 18 on the report of an active disturbance. After investigating the situation, troopers arrested Esperanza Acevedo, 31, of Poughkeepsie, New York for third degree criminal trespass and second degree breach of peace. Acevedo had reportedly returned to a residence where he had previously been told by a trooper and by a victim that he could not return to. Upon arrest, Acevedo shouted obscenities and lunged at the victim but no contact was made. He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on June 2. Three days later, on the morning of May 21, Acevedo was arrested again on Upper Main Street in Sharon for first degree criminal trespass and second degree breach of peace. This time, he was released on a $5,000 cash bond and scheduled another court date of May 22.

Cow struck in Sharon

On the evening of May 20, William Grella of Sheffield, Massachusetts, was traveling northbound on Gay Street in Sharon when he collided with a cow belonging to White Tail Farm. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the cow had reportedly returned to its farm. Grella’s Tesla sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene. White Tail Farm was contacted regarding the incident. No enforcement action was issued.





