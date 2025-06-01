Hayes addresses constituents' concerns, looks to 2026

KENT — Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes began her community meeting May 27 with optimism. Speaking before a large crowd at the Community House, she said, “I don’t want people to think the sky is falling and we’re losing our democracy.”

She said she was there to hear from those in attendance, but first made a quick comment about how Congress spent so much time debating President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill.” Mention of the legislation brought loud boos from the audience. “Every day we realize how egregious it is,” she said.

Michael Jay was the first to address Hayes, noting the President has appeared to take away the power of the courts and wondered what Congress can do about that. Hayes said Democrats are well aware the courts are unable to uphold the contempt shown. She said many believe the bill has to be rewritten before it has a chance of passage.

Hayes, who is serving her third term representing the 5th District, defended her model of governing and the wealth of knowledge she brings to the position. Without disparaging some of the younger legislators, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she said she is performing in the way she was elected to do. “I’ve had 12 pieces of legislation passed and challenge anyone who says I’m a shrinking violet. I approach the job on my own terms and am never concerned about losing votes.”

“I would like your honest appraisal,” Austi Brown said to Hayes. “Is there any hope we can change the numbers in 2026 to stop the same from happening, whether one is happy or depressed?” Hayes responded that the Democrats are in a minority and the Republicans are not holding anyone accountable. Public sentiment is what is needed to shift the needle.

She is seeing some of her Republican colleagues getting nervous as their constituents are being hurt by their party’s actions. They are seeing protests. “I think that will be the saving grace,” said Hayes. “They see funds taken from agencies. More people are paying attention. It’s necessary to show up everywhere. I hear the bill won’t pass as is in the Senate. I am not going to give up or concede defeat.”

Focusing on her own party, Hayes said it’s to its own peril that there’s no reshuffling of the leadership; no new strategy, no new message. “I think the ground is fertile for change. We can’t keep doing more of the same. We can’t be having everything by seniority. People have had enough of that.”

Someone asked if the National Democratic Committee is doing enough to make people more aware of what is happening, such as all the firings of federal workers, increased housing foreclosures and “that ridiculous parade.” Hayes acknowledged a lot of people do not realize how they will be affected and she is trying to remind them. “At some point, it will get to what they care about,” she said.

DOGE, said Hayes, has blown up the whole system of checks and balances. While no one wants to see fraud or abuse in the federal government, Elon Musk went after those who were affecting his business. The system was destabilized by all the firing and hiring.

Hayes said probably the most dangerous aspect is the removal of data from the systems, so many of the reduction claims can’t be proven.

Prompted by a question from Margy Austell, she expressed her deep concern with many of the bills dealing with immigration. “The idea that everyone from other countries is dangerous blows my mind. We have a lot of ‘gotcha’ bills. Republicans say people can be deported without due process. We need to address our borders, but reasonably. We can’t just scoop people up. There will be a series of votes on this. We can’t look at one provision and ignore everything else in the bills.”

Hayes, a former teacher, was appalled with the cuts amounting to $313 billion being made to SNAP, noting one of the aspects of the bill is to lower the age of minors from 18 to 7, so that those with children over that age must meet work requirements. The national debt will be increased by nearly $4 trillion and the most vulnerable people will be harmed, she said. “I don’t see how in 2025 we’re talking about not feeding children.”

When asked, “What can we do about this regime?” Hayes responded, “People can’t stay home in ’26. Protests and town hall meetings are working. The courts are issuing injunctions. Even if it feels like no one is paying attention or not listening, I promise you they are.”