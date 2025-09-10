government

Norfolk’s Matt Riiska to step down at end of First Selectman term

Norfolk First Selectman Matt Riiska, who is stepping down in November, received an official citation from the Connecticut General Assembly thanking him for his service to the people of Norfolk.

Jennifer Almquist

NORFOLK — First Selectman Matt Riiska will step down in late November after eight years in office.

On Sept. 5 the Democratic Town Committee combined their “Meet the Candidates” event with a celebration of Riiska held on the Norfolk Town Green. A large crowd gathered to enjoy hot dogs, live music, and to thank Riiska for his service.

State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) and State Senator Paul Hornig (D-8) presented him with an official citation from the Connecticut General Assembly honoring his dedication to the people of Norfolk. The document states that “his leadership, communication and organizational skills leave a powerful impact on Norfolk.”

Riiska has led the community through many crises.

In his “Selectman’s Corner,” Riiska wrote on Aug. 3, 2025: “I have made the decision not to run again for First Selectman this fall. This was not an easy decision but being three months shy of my 70th birthday when I complete my fourth term, I have decided it is time. The past eight years have had their challenges. Dealing with budget and managerial activities is one thing, but there have been little things like the Covid pandemic, Hurricane Isaias when trees blocked roads, and we were without power for a week, an 8,200-gallon gas spill, and a flood that destroyed two bridges and washed-out roads.”

Riiska negotiated the funding and plans for the new firehouse, plus the Route 44 retaining wall construction project. Prior to his four terms in office, Riiska was a project engineer at ITW in Lakeville. Riiska and his wife Linda, and their dog, plan to enjoy life after retirement.

Wake Robin public hearing closes

Aradev LLC’s plans to redevelop Wake Robin Inn include four 2,000-square-foot cabins, an event space, a sit-down restaurant and fast-casual counter, a spa, library, lounge, gym and seasonal pool. If approved, guest room numbers would increase from 38 to 57.

Provided

LAKEVILLE — The public hearing for the redevelopment of Wake Robin Inn is over. Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission now has two months to make a decision.

The hearing closed on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after its seventh session.

Celebrating diverse abilities at Stanton Home fundraiser

Celebrating diverse abilities at Stanton Home fundraiser

The Weavery is Stanton Home’s oldest activity space, featuring a collection of vintage and modern floor looms. It offers opportunities for building dexterity, creative expression, and social connection through fiber arts.

Provided

Stanton Home is holding its annual Harvest Roast fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Great Barrington, an evening of farm-to-table dining, live swing music, and community connection.

For nearly 40 years, Stanton Home has supported adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential programs, therapeutic services and skill-building activities.

Sharon Playhouse presents staged reading of ‘Die Mommie Die!’

Charles Busch wrote and stars in ‘Die Mommie Die!’ at Sharon Playhouse.
Provided

Following the memorable benefit reading last season of Charles Busch’s Tony-nominated Broadway hit, “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-night-only staged reading of his riotous comic melodrama “Die Mommie Die!” on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

The production —a deliciously over-the-top homage to classic Hollywood mid-century thrillers — ­­continues the Playhouse’s artistic partnership with Busch, who reprises his iconic role of the glamorous yet troubled songstress Angela Arden.

