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Marilyn Josephine Kay

Marilyn Josephine Kay

MILLERTON — Marilyn Josephine Kay (Masterson), 93, whose life was characterized by a quiet strength, graceful and cheerful presence, enduring athleticism and an abiding community spirit, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A long-time resident of Millerton, New York with her late husband and local veterinarian Kent Kay, DVM, Marilyn spent her final years surrounded by the love and care of her Minnesota family.

Born Feb.19, 1933, in New York City, Marilyn was the youngest of four daughters. Raised by a single mother, Marilyn learned early on the values of independence and determination—traits that would define her entire life. She excelled academically and athletically, attending Hunter College and channeling her passion for movement into work as a physical education teacher.

Marilyn’s life took a beautiful turn when she married her husband, Kent Kay, DVM, a young man she had grown up with in New York City. Together, they made the bold choice to leave the city for a quieter life in upstate New York. Settling in the small town of Millerton, they built a vibrant, full life together, including a successful small town veterinary practice serving the surrounding dairy farms. Kent attended to the animals while Marilyn served as office manager and ran the business, all while balancing raising four sons. The boys worked in the clinic at an early age, growing up in a lively household surrounded by animals, both large (Sweetheart, a St. Bernard) and small (Charlie, a stray chihuahua), that became fast friends.

Marilyn also believed in showing up for her community. She and Kent were pillars of their historic local church, St. John in the Wilderness in Copake Falls, New York. Whether she was lending her voice to the choir, serving on the vestry, or helping with church operations, Marilyn’s faith was always paired with action.

A PE teacher at heart until the very end, Marilyn was happiest when she was moving. She shared her love of the water by teaching swimming and lifesaving. She was an accomplished skier, an avid walker in her later years, and a fierce, competitive tennis player who could still command a court in her 80s. Additionally, according to family lore, she was a champion napper and could catch a few winks when needed, anytime and anywhere, including the New York subway where she never missed her stop.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Kent, and her son Timothy. She is survived by sons Christopher Kay of New York, New York, Eugene (Jane) Kay of Plymouth, Minnesota, and Clinton Kay of Boulder, Colorado; daughter-in-law Melanie Kay of Millerton, wife of her late son Timothy. Grandchildren include Emily, Jessie, Alexander, Alycia, Gabrielle and Genevieve Kay, and a great-grandson, Atlas.

Arrangements are being made by Peck & Peck, Copake, N.Y. A memorial service is planned for the fall in Copake Falls, N.Y. Memorials may be given to Church of St. John in the Wilderness, P.O. Box 180, Copake Falls, N.Y. 12517, or to the Animal Humane Society.

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