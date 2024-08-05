Marion Leffingwell

Latest News
SALISBURY — The Salisbury Association received a $1,592,500 state grant last week to preserve a 297-acre parcel of undeveloped land in the Housatonic Watershed known as Tom’s Hill.
The property is part of a larger land deal involving a multi-faceted effort by a coalition of conservation groups, including several Limited Liability Companies (LLC’s), to preserve and protect a large swath of more than 1,000 contiguous acres of scenic pastures, forests and farmland in Northwest Connecticut and Southern Berkshire County, from development.
In total, the state awarded $14.5 million in state grants for the purchase and protection of more than 2,626 acres of open space through 17 projects in 18 municipalities across Connecticut.
In the Northwest Corner, the Salisbury Association and the Kent-based Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy (NCLC) were among the grant recipients.
The funds awarded to the Salisbury Association, to be administered by its land trust, are provided through the state’s Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition Grant Program, administered by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).
“Thrilled,” is how John Landon, co-chairman of the Salisbury Association Land Trust (SALT) committee, reacted to news of the nearly $1.6 million state open space grant to protect and preserve Tom’s Hill.
“This would all not have been possible without the LLC that was created to buy the land from Bob Boyett and take it off the market to give us time to raise the funds,” said Landon. “We’re in deep debt and gratitude to them for stepping up and allowing us to have time to raise the money.”
Landon said the state grant represented 65 percent of the purchase price, which is the maximum amount awarded.
“We felt reasonably optimistic the state would come through with that amount. It moves us a long way toward completing the deal.”
He said the Salisbury Association also applied for a grant through the federal Highlands Conservation Act Grant Program, “which is only available to certain sites with higher elevations. Not all of Connecticut qualifies for that, but our area does.”
The Highlands grant, he said, would “top off” the state open space grant up to 90 percent of the purchase price, “and then we would have a small amount remaining to raise from private foundation.”
The goal, he said, is to finalize the land transfer to SALT by early 2025.
Tom’s Hill lies easterly of Salisbury’s Twin Lakes and westerly of the Housatonic River, rising above East Twin Lake to the summit of Tom’s Hill.
The parcel abuts large blocks of protected land, 540 acres to the northeast and 418 acres to the southeast, that link the property to the Housatonic River, containing outstanding viewsheds, scenic vistas and ridgelines. It represents prime recreation opportunities for scenic hiking, with complex terrain with ridges, knobs, cirques, benches and ravines.
Accessible via Twin Lakes Road, Tom’s Hill is almost entirely core forest, consists of a mixed northern transitional forest of hardwoods and conifers and includes at-risk habitats including forested swamps, freshwater wetlands and riparian lands adjacent to cold water streams.
Part of the Housatonic River Watershed, the property contains three miles of streams and riparian corridors that drain to East Twin Lake, an important fishery resource.
In addition to the Salisbury Association, the Kent-based Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy (NCLC) received two open space grant awards from the state for a total of $4.5 million towards the acquisition of the 650-acre Milde Farm in Litchfield and Torrington, and the 117-acre Glen Brook in Sherman.
Milde Farm is one of the largest undeveloped parcels remaining in Northwest Connecticut. The property contains farmland and core forest and supports diverse forest types including stands of conifer and hemlock, riparian forested wetlands and oak/mixed hardwood stands. The farms to the west and south are permanently protected by conservation easements held by the Litchfield Land Trust.
In making the announcement, Executive Director Catherine Rawson said the acquisitions “advance NCLC’s new strategic goals of increasing access and opportunities for people and communities to enjoy the region’s natural environment, while also accelerating the pace and scale of conservation to ensure we meet and sustain a goal of protecting 30 percent of our region’s land and waters by 2030.”
Gov. Ned Lamont said the grants mark the largest round of open space protection awards, both by acreage protected and by dollars awarded, in more than a decade.
“Connecticut is the fourth most densely populated state in the country, and it is critical that we set aside some of the gorgeous natural resources we have in the state and protect it as open space in perpetuity for everyone to enjoy for generations.”
Since the Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition program began in 1998, more than $161 million in state funding has been awarded to municipalities, nonprofit land conservation organizations and water companies to assist in the purchase of more than 43,000 acres of publicly accessible land, according to DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes.
“Open space preservation is more important now than ever,” she said. “These lands provide critical natural climate mitigation solutions, protect our important wildlife habitat and species, maintain healthy air and clean water, and provide outdoor recreational opportunities.”
Riley Klein
SHARON —Housy Juniors defeated Barkhamsted 6-5 in the thrilling conclusion to Babe Ruth League District 4 Northwest Connecticut summer baseball Thursday, Aug. 1.
Housy, made up of players aged 13 to 16 from the six Region One town, played from behind for the majority of the game at Veterans' Field in Sharon. All tied up in the bottom of the seventh inning, the championship ended when Owen Riemer stole home plate for the go ahead run.
It was a team effort to secure the victory and Coach John Conklin praised his players for keeping a level head throughout the game.
"I don't care if we're up by 10 or down by 10, they've got the same look on their face. That's what distinguishes a champion from an ordinary player," said Conklin after the win.
Braeden Duncan pitched the first four innings against Barkhamsted.Riley Klein
The Juniors finished with the second-best regular season record and advanced to the big game after beating Tri-Town, with players from Litchfield, Warren, Goshen and Morris. First basemen Wes Allyn hit a grand slam in the semi-final game July 29 to propel Housy into the final.
Four seed Barkhamsted reached the title game by defeating top ranked New Hartford in a stunning 12-6 decision Tuesday, July 30. The Barkhamsted squad battled to the bitter end and shook hands with their heads held high as runners up after a well-played game against Housy.
On Aug. 1, the heat was on for the title. Lawn chairs and bleachers were packed with fans for both sides there to cheer on their team. The sun was shining, about 87 degrees at game time.
With the bleachers full, young fans found seats on the nearby playground.Riley Klein
This was the first year that 16-year-olds were permitted in the Babe Ruth League, however players aged 16 were not allowed to pitch. Braeden Duncan started the game on the hill for Housy and pitched the first four innings.
Duncan let one run by in the first and Housy was held scoreless through two. Barkhamsted clung to a 1-0 until the third inning when they tacked on two more runs to go up 3-0.
Housy responded in the third inning by putting the bat on the ball. Base runners hustled around the diamond and successfully tied the game up at 3-3.
Grafton Reilly closed out the game on the mound for Housy.Riley Klein
A scoreless fourth inning gave way to a pitching change for Housy with Grafton Reilly taking the mound. Reilly took a few batters to find his rhythm before settling in. Barkhamsted scored one in the transition to go up 4-3.
Housy took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth when Owen Riemer and Brooker Cheney each scored on errors. Barkhamsted quickly evened it up in the sixth inning at 5-5.
Reilly pitched a clean seventh inning before Housy stepped up to the plate and quickly loaded up the bases. A pop fly was snagged out of the air by the Barkhamsted first basemen, who turned a double play at third. Riemer stole third the next pitch. With two outs and the game on the line, glory was just 90 feet away.
Housy celebrates as champions after Owen Riemer steals home for the 6-5 win.Riley Klein
A wild pitch from Barkhamsted bounced to the backstop and sent Riemer charging down the third base line. As the catcher turned to make the out, Riemer touched home safely.
Housy rejoiced in the infield as champions after the 6-5 victory.
"This is probably the best group of kids I've coached," said Conklin.
Housy players and coaches pose behind home plate.Riley Klein
Photo by John Coston
Route 7 road work will continue until Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The milling and repaving project started in early July has had some delays due to weather.
Crews began milling Route 7 between North Canaan and Falls Village on Monday, July 1. Paving the road began on Monday, July 15 and was supposed to finish on Wednesday, July 31.
“We have not experienced issues with traffic,” CTDOT Director of Communications Josh Morgan said. “As motorists have been utilizing the alternating one lane traffic pattern through the work zone.”
Drivers should expect delays and closed lanes along Route 7 for a few more weeks. The communications director wanted to remind drivers to pay attention on the road and drive slowly through construction zones.
Shax Riegler
On Aug. 9, the White Hart Inn in Salisbury, Connecticut will continue their speaker series with a celebration of Eric Schnall’s debut novel, “I Make Envy on Your Disco.”
Just released in May, Schnall’s novel has already earned praise for its poignant observations and lyrical prose. “Disco” is the second winner of the Barbara DiBernard Prize in Fiction, an annual prize for books published by Zero Street Fiction, part of University of Nebraska Press, committed to books by LGBTQ+ writers with commercial potential. “They publish books very successfully and thoughtfully,” said Schnall. “It’s been a balance to embrace the box while not wanting the box to be exclusive, if that makes sense,” he added in reference to his novel being labeled or branded as a “gay” book. “I’m getting incredible notes from people,” said Schnall.
“Some are from gay men who are seeing a version of themselves through this character but, you know, the book has resonated with women as much as men which is really interesting and amazing.”
Set in 2003, the novel follows Sam Singer, a 37-year-old art advisor who leaves a boyfriend and dog back in New York to travel to Berlin, a city with its own identity crisis. Amidst graffiti-stained streets and techno clubs, Sam’s isolation transforms into deep connections with Jeremy, a lonely wannabe DJ; Kaspar, an East Berlin artist; and Magda, the enigmatic hotel manager. It’s a story of longing, connection, and self-discovery, capturing the spirit of Berlin and the essence of midlife transformation.
Schnall began writing the novel 20 years ago after a trip to Berlin with his partner, Architectural Digest Executive Editor, Shax Riegler. Since then, the journey to publication has been long and at times, emotionally taxing, but Schnall believes, “the moment for it is really now.” His narrative captures the pulse of Berlin with a steady backbeat of nostalgia and longing. “My feeling as a reader, and I read constantly, is we all project onto a novel. I like the idea of that. There is a lot of specificity to the story and to Sam, but I wanted to leave what I call ‘empty space’ so that readers can project onto it.”
Readers will indeed project onto it, exploring the cobblestoned alleys and streets of Berlin before social media and cell phones, when around every corner was a new universe. Born and raised in New York City, there is a grit to the Berlin of 2003 that spoke to Schnall. “It’s not easy, if you grow up in New York, to have a city surprise you and also confound you. There is just something about it.” Schnall also has deep ties to this area¬ — his parents bought a home in Salisbury in the ’80’s and Schnall and his partner bought their home around the corner ten years ago. Both of Schnall’s parents passed away recently; his mother in April 2023 and his father in February, 2024. So, while there has been a lot of excitement and momentum around the book, Schnall is taking it slowly. “I’ve been really trying to pace myself,” he said. “Also, I’ve been following the book. It’s had a nice life so far and it’s really resonating with readers, and to me that’s just thrilling.”
The launch event at The White Hart will feature a conversation between Schnall and Jenny Jackson, author of the acclaimed novel “Pineapple Street” and VP executive editor at Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group. Their meeting through a mutual friend at The White Hart Inn exactly a year ago sparked a friendship, making this event a full-circle moment of literary camaraderie.
Eric Schnall has had a multifaceted career in theater that spans over 25 years. His first job on Broadway was as an assistant to the producers of “Rent.” He then went on to work as producer and marketing director on such megahits as “The Vagina Monologues,” “Fleabag,” and “Hedwig and The Angry Inch,” for which he won a Tony Award as co-producer of the Broadway revival. “When your first shows are “Rent” and “The Vagina Monologues,” you realize Broadway is a business,” Schnall explained. “I was excited by culturally and politically interesting work that was also commercially successful.” Broadway’s intense demands made it hard to find time to write, however, so Schnall had to learn to do both simultaneously, often writing in hotel lobbies or kitchen tables at 4 or 5 a.m.
“I’m a morning person, so I wrote most of the book in the wee hours,” Schnall said.
Schnall has a few projects that he’s currently developing but said, “There’s a lot of good work being produced on Broadway right now, but financially, it’s challenging. So, for now, I’m glad I also have the book to concentrate on.”
Come and be a part of this special evening at The White Hart Inn where you’ll meet a wonderful local author while immersed in the world Berlin, and discover the heart, humor, and depth of “I Make Envy on Your Disco.”
For tickets, visit https://www.oblongbooks.com/event/white-hart-eric-schnall.
