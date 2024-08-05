Marion Leffingwell

Marion Leffingwell

MILLERTON — Marion Leffingwell, 91, an eighteen-year resident of Hudson, New York, and a fifty-six-year resident of Millerton, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 at Livingston Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Livingston, New York. The following obituary was composed by Marion.

Marion was delivered into this world by her grandmother, Cora Hoysradt, on May 1, 1933 at the family home in Ancramdale, New York. She was the daughter of the late Foster and Myra (Selfridge) Hoysradt. On March 29, 1958, she married her beloved husband, Grove Leffingwell, Jr. Together they lived many happy years in Millerton. Grove passed away on July 6, 1979. Marion was predeceased by her parents and loving husband, and two sisters, Doris Frink and Betty Clinch and her loving companion Vernon “Vern” Keesler. She is survived by her sister Betty Lou Shufelt of Ancramdale and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

A graveside funeral service and burial will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society, 111 Humane Society Rd., Hudson, NY 12534. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Marion’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

