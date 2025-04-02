Michael Tyler
Michael Tyler

ASHLEY FALLS, Mass. —It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Tyler, 67, at his home in Ashley Falls, on March 6, 2025. Michael sadly lost his battle with severe depression and anxiety.We will remember him with love and compassion, hoping to raise awareness for mental health support.

Michael was born on March 5, 1958, to Douglas William Tyler and Mary Colli Tyler of Canaan, where he grew up and attended Housatonic Valley Regional High School. He graduated in 1976 and briefly worked in the family business, Tyler Carpet, before going on to become a highly skilled carpenter and tile setter who was always known for his perfectionism, integrity, and the high quality of his work.

In his earlier years he built up quite a reputation for being one the best pool players in many circles and was an avid NASCAR fan.He passionately shared many hobbies with his son, Josh, including archery, ping pong, model rockets and remote control airplanes among others.Always a motorcycle enthusiast, Mike was especially proud of his Honda V65 Magna which he bought off the showroom floor in 1983 and lovingly maintained ever since; the fastest motorcycle in production at the time. His first long road trip, among many, was riding it across the country to California and back to the East coast making many friends along the way.

Michael met Ellen Morando in 1996, and the two were married in 1999, sharing many wonderful years together. With him, Michael brought into her life an extraordinary son, Joshua Tyler, his younger sister, Courtney Schutz, who Mike lovingly embraced as his daughter, and their mother, Tina Schutz, who has always been and remains part of this loving family.

Mike and Ellen built a life together in Ashley Falls full of love and support from their family and friends.Their most enjoyable times were spent relaxing on the deck with their beloved dogs and enjoying the beauty of their surroundings, namely the perennial gardens Ellen created over many years.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Douglas and Mary Tyler, and his brothers, Anthony Tyler and Larry Tyler.

Michael is survived by his wife, Ellen, his son, Joshua and his wife, Amanda, and their beautiful baby girl, Amelia Rose, who will have many pictures and stories of how dearly her grandpa loved her; his daughter Courtney Parker and her husband Shane, a brother Stephen Tyler, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.

He also leaves behind his very dear friend of over 50 years, Walter Allen, who has been with Mike throughout all of his good times and bad times over the years with his love and support. Also Cynthia, Walter’s wife, who came into Mike and Ellen’s lives with the same love and support which continues to this day and beyond.

The family will have a private service in the future.

In lieu of flowers, his wife Ellen, has asked that any memorial donations be made to Mike’s granddaughter, Amelia Rose Tyler’s 529 college savings plan. He can no longer be part of her present but in this way he can be part of her future.To donate please go to ugift529.com, enter code W39-X1Y, where 100% of any donation will go directly to the account or make checks payable to Joshua Tyler to be deposited into the plan, care of Kenny Funeral Home, PO BOX 12, Sharon, CT 06069.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

