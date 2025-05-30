Hear from the Mountaineers: What do you think of lunch?
John DeDonato

Class of 2027

“Some I prefer are the grilled cheese. Pizza’s okay with some sauce. Hamburger too, I guess. The least favorite that I’ve tried is probably the hot ham and cheese. I don’t like that. I’ve started to see that they’re doing French fries, which I kind of like. They should probably start doing more of that.”


Abram Kirshner

Class of 2026

“My favorite lunch is probably the mac and cheese and popcorn chicken. I’d like to see it more frequently. Grilled cheese, cheese quesadilla, french toasts sticks, and chicken fajita
can all go.”


Georgie Clayton

Class of 2027

“My favorite is beef nacho grande. My least favorite is probably the fajitas.
I wish we had chicken nuggets and mashed potatoes more often.”


Celeste Trabucco

Class of 2026

“General Tsou’s chicken is my favorite lunch. Also, the popcorn chicken and mac and cheese.
I really don’t like the French toast sticks or that we have pizza every Friday. We need some more variation.”


Photos by Ibby Sadeh and Mia DiRocco

HVRHS students bring back student newspaper

From left, Ibby Sadeh, Anna Gillette, Nathan Miller, Maddy Johnson and Caitlin Hanlon proof the pages of HVRHS Today at the Lakeville Journal office while Shanaya Duprey teleconferences in on Thursday, May 29.
James H. Clark

Students from Housatonic Valley Regional High School wrote and produced the inaugural edition of HVRHS Today, a new publication by and for students in the Northwest Corner.

This inaugural issue of HVRHS Today marks the first student-led journalism effort at the high school in several years. The program is a collaboration between the Lakeville Journal, the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and the 21st Century Fund.

Mountaineers take second place in WCLC

WATERTOWN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse played Watertown High School for the Western Connecticut Lacrosse Conference championship Wednesday, May 28.

The cold, rainy game went back and forth with three ties and three lead changes. Watertown was ahead when it counted and earned a 6-4 victory to claim the league title.

BERT members look forward to second year of fighting bias

Housatonic Valley Regional High School
File photo

As the 2025 school year concludes, so does the first full year of the Bias Education and Response Team being utilized at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

This team, or BERT for short, is a team made primarily of students, with staff to supervise, that respond to incidents of bias in the school. This program was presented as an opportunity to combat and respond to incidents of bias and educate the students and faculty on what bias is.

Unwritten Show marks third original student staging

High tension after the winners of the corrupt pageant were announced. Pictured left to right, Niya Borst, Sara Huber, Richie Crane, Ella Karcheski, Sara Ireland, and Victoria Brooks.

Simon Markow

Across two nights of performances, Unwritten Show drew a crowd of over 250 people to the Housatonic auditorium for “The 37th Annual Holbrook Pageant.”

The original production was full of drama, humor and heart, showcasing what happens when students at Housatonic Valley Regional High School take the stage. From writing to directing, set design, costumes and acting, students handled every aspect of the show.

