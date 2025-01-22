Mohawk hosts varsity ski teams

Mohawk Mountain Ski Area hosted more than 60 high school skiers for the BHSL varsity meet Jan. 15.

Alec Linden
CORNWALL — Skiers from the the six schools comprising the Berkshire Hills Ski League hit the slopes on the chilly afternoon of Jan. 15 for the first race of the 2025 season.

Despite thin natural snow cover, Mohawk Mountain Ski Area’s state of the art snowmaking system ensured the skiers had great conditions to lay giant slalom turns down the mountain’s northern flank.

Supporters and teammates watched from the bottom of the slope.Alec Linden

The inter-conference league includes Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Rumsey Hall School, Washington Montessori School, Marvelwood School, Dutchess Day School and the Harvey School.

In total, 63 skiers successfully completed two qualifying runs of the course. Each skiers’ two-run times were combined for final results, earning points toward team totals.

skiers concluded their run with a hard stop that produced a puff of fluffy powder.Alec Linden

Dutchess Day School’s team placed first overall. Addie Garcia of Dutchess Day earned the fastest two-run time of the day at 1:25.95.

Rumsey Hall School took second place and Housatonic Valley Region High School placed third.

There are five more races before the season wraps up with a Feb. 19 championship hosted at Mohawk Mountain.

WINSTED — Gilbert guard Emily Arel became the second player in Berkshire League history to reach the 2K mark last week.

Arel achieved the feat during the second quarter of the Jan. 21 game against Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Kent School girls ice hockey hosted Loomis Chaffee Jan. 15.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Kent School girls varsity hockey hosted Loomis Chaffee Jan. 15 at Nadal Hockey Rink.

The game promised to be a testing challenge for Kent as Loomis arrived with a 9-1 season record. From the first face off, Loomis showed their strength and control, keeping the puck at the Kent end of the ice.

When Prime Minister Lord Frederick North read in the Dec. 15, 1774 London Evening Post the plans of America’s Continental Congress for boycotting all British goods and preparing local militias for resistance, he was surprised — and worried. Aggressiveness by all the colonies, not just Massachusetts, contradicted what his government had believed for a year, and what secretly intercepted messages from Americans said, that British threats of force were successfully cowing them. Now it was clear they were not only uncowed but on the road to rebellion and punishing economic sanctions. British merchants were already feeling the pinch.

Immediately North began teasing reconciliation by introducing next year’s budget early, prior to the Christmas holiday, to prevent funding to send military reinforcements across the Atlantic. And he considered rescinding the tax on tea that a year earlier had caused the Boston Tea Party.

