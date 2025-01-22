Mohawk hosts varsity ski teams

CORNWALL — Skiers from the the six schools comprising the Berkshire Hills Ski League hit the slopes on the chilly afternoon of Jan. 15 for the first race of the 2025 season.

Despite thin natural snow cover, Mohawk Mountain Ski Area’s state of the art snowmaking system ensured the skiers had great conditions to lay giant slalom turns down the mountain’s northern flank.

Supporters and teammates watched from the bottom of the slope. Alec Linden

The inter-conference league includes Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Rumsey Hall School, Washington Montessori School, Marvelwood School, Dutchess Day School and the Harvey School.

In total, 63 skiers successfully completed two qualifying runs of the course. Each skiers’ two-run times were combined for final results, earning points toward team totals.

skiers concluded their run with a hard stop that produced a puff of fluffy powder. Alec Linden

Dutchess Day School’s team placed first overall. Addie Garcia of Dutchess Day earned the fastest two-run time of the day at 1:25.95.

Rumsey Hall School took second place and Housatonic Valley Region High School placed third.

There are five more races before the season wraps up with a Feb. 19 championship hosted at Mohawk Mountain.