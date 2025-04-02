From Mohawk to Revelstoke: Cornwall ski crew embarks on multi-generational, 20-day journey

Latest News
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Car theft arrest
On March 24, Richard Andre Castaldi, 19, of Torrington was arrested for the theft of a vehicle that occurred on Feb. 10 on West Greenwoods Road in Norfolk. Castaldi was processed and charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. Castaldi was released on $1,500 non-surety bond, and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on April 7.
Stop sign fender-bender
Abdul Moro Buri, 32, of Salisbury was driving with Samuel Graham, 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, when he approached the intersection of Route 41 with Route 361 in Sharon. Moro Buri came to a complete stop, then initiated a left turn onto Main Street in a Honda CRV. Shirley Yohalem, 78, of Mill River, Massachusetts, was traveling northbound on Route 41 and failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection, causing her Lexus NX200 to collide with the front bumper of the CRV. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, but were able to be driven from the scene. There were no injuries reported. Yohalem was issued a written warning for Failure to Obey Stop Sign.
A Volvo sits upside-down after colliding with a tree alongside Route 44 in Salisbury on Saturday, March 29.
Car strikes tree, flips
Just before 4 p.m. on March 29, John Casadei, 54, of Litchfield was driving his Volvo XC60 westbound on Route 44 in Salisbury when he exited the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle rolled to a stop in the westbound lane of Route 44, sustaining significant damage in the accident. Casadei was uninjured, but an inspection of the vehicle yielded that it was meant to be installed with an ignition interlock device, but that it was not. Casadei was issued a misdemeanor summons for Avoidance of, Tampering with, or Failure to Install Ignition Interlock Device, as well as Failure to Drive in Proper Lane.
Legislators axe bear hunting season
HARTFORD — A bill called “An Act Concerning Bear Hunting” made it through a vote of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Environment Commission on March 28, but with a catch: there will be no general bear hunting.
Senate Bill 1523 was originally raised to promote the establishment of a bear hunting season to control the exploding black bear population in the state, which has led to more home entries and conflicts with farmers than ever before.
A contentious public hearing on March 24 saw residents across the state and on both sides of the issue deliver testimony on the bill with highly split opinion.
“The bill we passed today is no longer a bear hunt, despite the title,” said State Rep. Maria Horn, D-64, shortly after the vote was taken.
Horn said the bill was passed with substitute language, which is applied when a bill is amended after having been heard by the state legislature.
Horn explained that the new SB 1523 essentially updates legislation from 2023 that was similarly raised with the prospect of a bear hunt. By the time it was adopted, though, it only allowed self-defense killings to protect oneself, family or pets. It also established a program for farmers suffering depredation to their livestock or crop damage to apply for a permit to enable them to kill the bear.
Horn, whose Northwest Corner constituency sits in the heart of Connecticut bear country, said she had been told by area farmers that the permitting process under the 2023 law was laden with “unrealistic hurdles.”
The new bill allows farmers to take immediate action to protect their livestock, when before the law extended only to pets. It also enables farmers, with proof of bear damage to their crops or livestock, to preemptively obtain a permit for the next season if the bear were to return to the farm.
Connecticut, alongside Rhode Island, is the only state in the Northeast without a public bear hunting season. Horn said she was satisfied that farmers’ voices were being heard in this legislation, but expressed concern that since Connecticut lacks a hunt, the new legislation may push farmers “to the front lines in addressing these challenges.”
SB 1523 is not the only bear-focused bill with legs during this legislative session. House Bill 7051, which calls for a black bear management plan, has passed a Public Safety and Security Committee vote.
Presenting a broader scope than SB 1523, HB 7051 proposes a multifaceted and inter-organizational approach to “ensure public safety and the protection of property and maintain a sustainable black bear population in the state,” according to its statement of purpose.
With both bills having passed committee votes, they will now “be part of the conversation of what makes it to the floor,” Horn said.
Housatonic Valley FFA student speakers contend at district-wide competition
FALLS VILLAGE — On Thursday, March 27, the Housatonic Valley FFA hosted the Connecticut FFA District 1 Public Speaking Competition.
Students from five area FFA chapters — Shepaug, Northwestern, Wamogo, Woodbury and Housatonic Valley — participated in three different events.
The first of the three events is creed speaking, a competition where freshmen memorise and recite the FFA Creed written by E.M. Tiffany in 1928.
Prepared public speaking is the second competition, in which participants write and deliver a six to eight minute speech about the agricultural topic of their choice.
Those competing in extemporaneous public speaking have 30 minutes to draw a topic, research, prepare and deliver a three to five minute speech.
Housatonic’sRiley Mahaffey finished second and Byron Bell took third place in extemporaneous public speaking. Zayre Traill was the runner-up in FFA Creed, and Madison Gulatta took first place in prepared public speaking.
Mahaffey, a junior, is a two-time national public speaker, winning creed speaking at the state FFA convention her freshman year and prepared public speaking at the state level her sophomore year. Her second-place finish in extemporaneous public speaking at the district level last week secured her spot in this year’s state competition, and she plans to compete at the national level again next fall.
Neighbors pull woman from burning car with seconds to spare
CORNWALL — Cornwall residents living near the scene of a roll-over car accident Saturday afternoon pulled a driver from a burning vehicle with only seconds to spare.
“Due to the heroic efforts — and I do mean heroic efforts — of the neighbors, the woman was pulled from the car with, by my estimate, 90 seconds to spare before the flames would have reached her,” said Kent Volunteer Fire Department Chief Alan Gawel. “I was the first to arrive on the scene from the fire side and when I got there, the vehicle was rolled over on its side and on fire. The driver was still trapped, and the citizens were using every ounce of energy to get her out.”
He explained that he had been on Carter Road in Kent, not far from the scene of the 3 p.m. accident at 257 Kent Road South (Route 7), near Kugeman Village in Cornwall Bridge. “The Cornwall assistant chief arrived seconds after I did.”
He said the car struck a utility pole and was surrounded by live wires. He reiterated the bravery of the citizen rescuers.
“There were live wires in the area, there was the car with gas and fluids around it and the fire itself. They used rocks to try to smash the glass to get in to her. One [rescuer] got a sledgehammer and was able to smash the back window and one went inside and had to break the seat to get her into the back and out through the window. As I got closer to the vehicle, they were able to carry her out from rear of the car.”
Cornwall First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, who is also a firefighter, said rescuers came from all directions. “There was very little time to spare in what could have been a real tragedy,” he said. “What is remarkable is that the rescuers all were civilians and were making quick decisions as they worked together. It was a remarkable rescue. We’ve had other situations where things didn’t work out so well, but it was one those things where stars aligned just right. “
Once they had the woman out of the car, the rescuers carried her farther away from the burning vehicle. “They were moving her under my direction to minimize any further injuries but to get her to a safe location,” said Gawel. “I am so proud of the Cornwall community for their heroic efforts. This is where small towns can be so proud of their citizens, not only the volunteers for ambulance services, but neighbors helping neighbors.”
Little was left of the vehicle Saturday afternoon after it struck a utility pole, turned over and burst into flames. Neighbors rescued the driver at peril to themselves.
Ridgway said emergency responders were on the scene within minutes “but the neighbors were faster.” He said he wants to honor the rescuers, all of whose names he did not know as of Saturday night, at the upcoming selectmen’s meeting on Tuesday, April 1. “We will find out who they are and honor them,” he said. “I’ve never done that before, but this is extraordinary.”
The victim was transported by Kent ambulance and Northern Dutchess Paramedic to Danbury Hospital. She had non-life-threatening injuries. LifeStar was summoned, with the plan to land at Kent Falls State Park, but was cancelled after the victim was evaluated.
Some of the citizen rescuers suffered minor injuries and one was transported to the hospital.
Cornwall, Kent, Warren and Goshen responded to the scene as well as officers from Troop B in Canaan. Gawel said Litchfield County Dispatch was extremely helpful in providing information on the call.
Emergency responders were on the scene for about four hours. Once Eversource made sure the power was shut down, the fire was extinguished. The scene was handed over to Connecticut Department of Transportation around 7 p.m. for continued traffic control and cleanup efforts.
