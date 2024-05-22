Mount Riga beach, campsites close for 2024 season due to hydrilla threat

SALISBURY — Mount Riga, Inc.’s (MRI) Ostrander Guest Beach and all campsites will remain closed for the 2024 summer season in response to the threat of invasive hydrilla entering the waters of its 159-acre North Pond and 143-acre South Pond, its president, Ana Maria Chrysler, announced last week.



The decision, she said, was made “in light of the presence of hydrilla and other invasives in local lakes, and there being no efficient and acceptable method for eradicating them.”

Mount Riga’s main concern is the irreversible growth of hydrilla once it is established, Chrysler explained.

“MRI does not have the resources to monitor the beach/campsites during all hours of operation like Lakeville’s Town Grove and the boat ramp at Twin Lakes.”

Her organization also does not have the resources to combat hydrilla, she said, noting that the Twin Lakes Association anticipates spending $250,000 annually trying to contain hydrilla and other invasives.

Chrysler said the difficult decision to close the guest beach and campsites was made in consultation with limnologists at North East Aquatic Research (NEAR).

MRI issues between 200 and 250 beach passes annually, according to its president.

“NEAR did a plant survey last fall and reported that neither of our lakes had hydrilla. We have scheduled another plant survey for July 2024,” Chrysler explained.

MRI will take this summer season to “create a long-term lake management plan and develop protocols to mitigate the risk of exposure to these harmful weeds. The Mount Riga community realizes this decision might be disappointing to those who use Ostrander Guest Beach and regrets any inconvenience the closures may cause to residents of Salisbury.”

“Mount Riga is hopeful that everyone respects our passion and dedication to keep the lakes pristine for the health of our community and environment.”