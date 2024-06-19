Nature-inspired exhibit opens in Sharon

Latest News
Cool start to summer
Kent Center School students celebrated their last day of classes, Thursday, June 13, with a popsicle party. The party was hosted by the Kent Memorial Library and students from all grades showed up in numbers. The students wore their Field Day pink t-shirts, now fully covered with signatures and notes from classmates.
Lans Christensen
AMENIA — A local farming family has filed an appeal to a New York State Supreme Court judge’s decision to allow construction of a house on scenic Westerly Ridge.
The Amenia Planning Board granted site plan approval to Cameron O. Smith and Liza Vann Smith on Oct. 25, 2023, granting a waiver of the town code.
The Smiths purchased the property at 108 Westerly Ridge Drive in Amenia in 2005. It consists of 27 acres and is located in part on a scenic ridgeline that is largely surrounded by active farmland.
Judge Thomas R. Davis of Dutchess County Supreme Court denied the petition of Barbara Meile, Joerge Meili and Arrowhead Hills Partners that sought to annul the Planning Board’s approval. The judge’s order was issued on May 14. The petitioners filed their appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on May 23.
Court records show that the Smiths purchased the property for $850,000. It currently is listed for sale by Compass for $1,249,000.
In 2007 Amenia enacted a section of Town Code called “Scenic Protection Overlay District” (SPO) for the purpose of providing protection for scenic road corridors.
Judge Davis concluded that the Planning Board’s approvals and granting of a waiver of a 40-foot crestline limitation were reasonable. Town code states that site plan approval must meet a standard that is 40 feet below the crestline of any ridge and doesn’t disturb “the continuity of the treeline when viewed from a publicly accessible place.” In a 2019 review of the project, the town’s visual consultant commented “while the proposed project will be visible on the ridge, it will not substantially change the character of the viewpoints studied.”
Davis additionally wrote: “This is a recognition that the SPO’s stated purpose is not to ensure or require that there never be anything visible in scenic areas except the natural surroundings but rather that steps be taken to ensure that the character of the viewshed in scenic areas not be substantially changed by proposed projects that come within the SPD’s boundaries.”
“Lastly, there is nothing in the Code’s provisions…that would support the petitioners’ contention that the Planning Board was required to take into account the visibility of lights at night in determining whether to approve the Smith’s application for site plan approval and a waiver of the 40-foot ridge line construction provision.”
Diving into summer league
LITCHFIELD — The Tri-State Baseball League is back for its 90th year.
Since 1934, when it was called the Interstate Baseball League, teams of players aged 16 and up have faced off in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Each team is comprised of mostly local players, but four out-of-towners are permitted on each team to balance the rosters.
The Tri-State league of 12 teams includes many retired college athletes, some of whom went on to be drafted into the Major League. Bold high schoolers and current college players take part as well to stay active in the off-season.
The full nine-inning games are played with wooden bats at town parks and are free for spectators. On Saturday, June 15, the Amenia Monarchs matched up against the Tri-Town Trojans at Community Field in Litchfield.
The Trojans, featuring players from Northwest Connecticut, defeated the Monarchs in decisive fashion with a final score of 22-0.
Housatonic Valley Regional High School alum Willy Yahn played shortstop for the Trojans. Yahn previously played his college ball in Storrs for the UConn Huskies and went on to be drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2017.
Yahn showed what sets the pros apart with his quick and accurate fielding, precision hitting at the plate, and blazing speed around the bases. Pure hustle.
Fellow HVRHS alum Bobby Chatfield served as coach for the June 15 game and supported his squad from the dugout.
A third former Mountaineer was on the field for the game, but on the other side. Sam Foley suited up for the Amenia Monarchs and tried his hand at pitching late in the game. Foley’s teammates explained how to pick off a baserunner as the first-time pitcher warmed up.
For the schedule of upcoming league games, visit tristatebaseballct.com.
LAKEVILLE —The 32 members of the Class of 2024 enjoyed a pleasant evening for their graduation ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.
Principal Stephanie Magyar welcomed the crowd, noting that she participated in the same ceremony 30 years ago.
Eliana Lang and Sophia Francoline read a land acknowledgement, noting the Mohegan and Schaghticoke people inhabited the area before the first European settlers arrived.
Teagan O’Connell said that the Class of 2024 was always a “good group.” She said that’s because the group is inclusive and has received support from teachers and families. She also said her classmates have the “ability to find humor” in almost any situation.
Tess Churchill hearkened back to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the class be split in two and saw the switch to remote learning.
“Now we are closing this very memorable chapter of our lives.”
Region One Superintendent (and former SCS principal) Lisa Carter, who is retiring this month, praised the students and said that soon “you will understand how much you have already done in your young lives.”
As the ceremony ended, the graduates set off confetti bombs and everybody cheered.