‘New York Minute’: a book signing with Matthew White at Hillsdale General Store

On Saturday, Oct. 4 at Hillsdale General Store, design devotees, urban romantics, and those who’ve ever glanced up at a clock tower in New York City will find their time well spent. Literally. Designer and author Matthew White will be on hand to celebrate the launch of his new book, “New York Minute: Public Clocks That Make the City Tick” (Abbeville Press), a lavish ode to the unsung sentinels of the city: its public timepieces.

If the title sounds nostalgic, that’s intentional. In “New York Minute,” White — one half of the storied design firm White Webb — turns his discerning eye to more than fifty clocks scattered throughout the five boroughs. Think sidewalk-level curiosities, soaring church towers and those quietly majestic lobbies. It’s architectural tourism with a personal twist.

The book, featuring a foreword by New York magazine’s design editor Wendy Goodman, is gorgeously produced, but it’s White’s storytelling that elevates it and makes it, shall we say, timeless. These clocks aren’t just decorative; they’re witnesses. “Every time I went out photographing, it was a perfect New York day,” said White. “It made me fall in love with New York again, in a different way.”

His chapters unfold not by neighborhood, but by where the clocks live architecturally — on façades, rooftops, or nestled within unexpected public spaces —offering a fresh look at a city already so mapped and mythologized. White’s favorite? The Grand Central Terminal clock. He describes it with reverence: “It’s not just a clock. It’s a public art piece. It’s the largest sculptural group in the city and home to the largest installation of Tiffany glass in the city,” White explained, his three years of research evident.

White weaves personal narratives throughout, transforming the text into an intimate exploration of time’s cultural and personal significance. Among the photographs, some historical and most taken by the author, White has added his illustrations of each clock, quiet interludes that invite the reader to pause.

Originally from Texas, White moved to New York City at eighteen to attend the School of American Ballet. After five years in New York, he moved to Los Angeles where he met his husband. The two moved back to New York City a few years later and found their second home in Hillsdale shortly thereafter.

After moving to Hillsdale, White got involved in several committees devoted to preserving the history of the hamlet. “I fell in love with the town and started redoing buildings and trying to create a resurgence,” he said. The General Store, now in its 14th year, and The Kitchen Store across the road in its 10th, keep White occupied. Asked about potentially opening a third location, White was clear about his current capacity. “I mean, I would love to if I could. I certainly have ideas, but these two are more than enough to keep me busy.”

Writing this book has not necessarily changed his relationship to time but, he said, “it’s made me more aware of it.”

There will be a second book launch at Johnnycake Books in Salisbury on Nov. 15. At both Johnnycake and the General Store on Oct. 4, you can expect warm, chatty signings — not just pens and inscriptions, but anecdotes, observations, and White’s particular knack for making urban history feel personal and alive. After all, this isn’t a book about clocks. It’s about time, and what we do with it.

The book will be available at the signings and is also available at abbeville.com