Norfolk concert honors Charles Ives

NORFOLK — To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Connecticut composer Charles Ives’ birth, Norfolk Chamber Music Festival presented a concert inspired by the late musician’s work on July 5.

Ives, a native of Danbury, led a life of incredible success as he began his musical career at the age of 13. He attended Yale University and pioneered the use of polytonality, polyrhythm and tone clusters. He died in 1954 and won a Grammy Award posthumously in 1965 for Best Classical Contemporary Composition.

The show’s title, “Charles Ives ‘likes and dislikes,’” referred to the style preferences of Ives as a musical creator. The setlist demonstrated his passionate admiration of Beethoven and Franck, and his disagreement with Varèse’s composition.

The concert, put on in collaboration with Yale Summer Music School and performed by a collection of professional musicians, evoked a sense of nostalgia for Ives’ 1890’s American traditional music.

Opening the show was a rendition of “Hallowe’en” by Ives played in the style of piano quintet.

Beethoven’s “Duo No. 1 in C Major” and “Sonata in D Major” were followed by a rendition of Edgard Varèse’s “Octandre.”

Last but in no way least, Cèsar Franck’s “Piano Quintet in F Minor” closed the show.

The numerous artists played to receptive crowds in Norfolk’s Music Shed. The chamber festival will continue with shows through Aug. 17. For full schedule and tickets visit music.yale.edu/concerts-events-norfolk

Latest News

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

This smallmouth bass ignored the tempting green Gurgler and instead took a reverse-hackle wet fly typically used in Tenkara angling. Fish are funny that way.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The dog days have arrived.

This phrase refers to the summer, which brings heat, which makes trout unhappy.

Cool coffee granitas

Second helpings of coffee granitas are usually required.

Eliza Osborne

As I write, it is about a thousand degrees. And said to be staying there as we slog through this existential climate change, which I believe used to be known as summer. I was going to write about new and exciting developments in the pizza world, but probably no one south of the Nordkapp is going to turn on an oven much before October if this keeps up. So pizza will have to wait for who knows when, and, instead, I’ll offer something that’s really cold, really easy, and really good. You’ll love it, I promise.

Hang on a minute, I have to go open the refrigerator door and lie down on the floor in front of it for a while first. Be right back . . .

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends founder Ruthann Olsson.

Jennifer Almquist

For the past 17 years, a community of artists have shown a visual feast of their paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and decorative arts in an annual exhibition in Norfolk.

Following tradition, more than thirty members of Norfolk Artists & Friends (NAF), a membership organization of professional artists, will be showing their artwork this summer in a group exhibit at the Art Barn Gallery on the Battell Stoeckel Estate in Norfolk from Aug. 1 to 4. The show is sponsored by the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival – Yale School of Music, to which 15% of the sales is donated.

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

Now celebrating its 29th year, The Litchfield Jazz Festival will take place July 26-28 at the Tisch Auditorium and the Bourne Courtyard at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut.

Presented by Litchfield Performing Arts, the festival began as a classical series supplemented with dance and theater and jazz. Executive Director Vita West Muir spent time consulting with jazz gurus like DJ Ken Woods from WPBX Long Island, going to concerts, visiting other festivals in New York and New Orleans, and gathering advice from friends.

