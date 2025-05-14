Singer-songwriters ‘break the fourth wall’ at Down County Social Club

Singer-songwriters Natalia Zukerman, Gail Ann Dorsey, and Séamus Maynard conjured “the conversational nature of reality” at a free-flowing performance for the Race Brook Lodge’s Down County Social Club on the evening of Thursday, May 8. The trio traded tunes for about an hour and a half, allowing the music to develop in dialogue with each other, the audience, and even an exploding amplifier.

Alex Harvey, who curates the speakeasy-style shows of the DCSC, offered the above words while introducing the three musicians. The ethos of the DCSC is to “break down the barrier” between the artists and audience; to make it “hard to hold up a fourth wall even if they wanted to.”

A mid-show equipment meltdown ensured this, requiring the musicians to go unplugged for the remainder of the night. Amplified or acoustic, though, the artists needed no assistance in cultivating a deeply conversational atmosphere that complemented the warm, rustic interior of the Lodge’s Pine Grove Porch.

Harvey said he was thrilled when Zukerman pitched the idea. “The caliber Natalia was talking about is mind-blowing,” he said during his introduction.

Zukerman was joined by Dorsey, a world-renowned bassist who was a core member of David Bowie’s band from 1995-2004 and has recorded and toured with other giants such as Tears for Fears, Lenny Kravitz and the National, and Maynard, a singer and virtuosic guitarist who Zukerman said “blew [her] mind” after finding him through Craryville, New York community market and performance venue, Random Harvest.

Zukerman, who is also the cartoonist and Compass editor for this newspaper, a role she took after full-time touring for over 15 years, said in an interview a few days after the show that she loves the “in the round” style format that structured the performance. Each musician played a song, back to back to back, sometimes improvising accompaniment over each other’s music.

“I just think singer-songwriters lend themselves to that,” she said. “You get to really broaden beyond yourself.”

The chemistry between the three artists was palpable, though they had never shared a stage prior to Thursday evening. Early in the set, a theme of struggle and mental health developed, with Zukerman reminding the room that May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Zukerman sang a song called Widow’s Walk about committing a friend to an mental healthcare center (“I’m just waiting for you on this widow’s walk,” went the refrain), which Maynard followed with a minor key, Bert Jansch-informed fingerpicked guitar pattern with a turbulent chorus (“Once more into the fray go I/ no flame of hell ever held a candle to the light”).

Dorsey answered with a “lullaby” to loved ones she had lost to suicide, with her clear, soaring voice carrying a spectral guitar melody, assuring them of “an army of compassion on your side.”

After the show went acoustic, the tone changed and collaboration ensued, at one point involving all three with Zukerman contributing wilting slide guitar accompaniment and Dorsey adding some rhythmic plucking over Maynard’s lively fingerpicking.

The remainder of the session was characterized by a dynamic cadence between Zukerman’s complex guitar and layered storytelling (often accentuated with a dry wit), Maynard’s explosive yet deeply controlled playing and dense songwriting, and Dorsey’s powerful voice and gentle folk melodies.

Zukerman said she’s hopeful that the format will become a series in the future, but may have to take the show elsewhere as the Race Brook Lodge will be closing at the end of the year. Owner Casey Rothstein-Fitzpatrick assured that the Lodge’s cultural programming will remain robust through November, but will wrap up after that.

And how does Zukerman manage to organize shows and play music while working as a full-time editor and creator at the Lakeville Journal (not to mention the many additional roles she holds in other cultural institutions)? It’s all about loving what you do, she said.

“At the end of the day, I spend my time playing music, writing, teaching, drawing, talking to brilliant people,” she said. “I feel incredibly privileged to get to do what I do.”