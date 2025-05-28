Spring pops at Smithfield Church

The Smithfield Chamber Orchestra will perform its fifth annual Spring Pops Concert on Saturday, May 31, at The Smithfield Church in Amenia. The popular concert will begin at 3 p.m.

“With something for everyone, the eclectic program ranges from Duke Ellington to Willy Wonka, from ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ to Brazilian Bossa Nova, from Irish folk tunes to Big Band Jazz,” said concert organizer Matt Finley, who will perform on trumpet with the 13-member orchestra.

The audience will toe-tap to pieces such as Ellington’s “Caravan,” enjoy classical favorites and be introduced to new original music.

Finley noted that the performers gather only twice a year, ensuring a spontaneous performance in The Smithfield Church, describing it as “a most unexpected and beautiful place.” The church retains its architectural character, remaining in appearance as it was constructed in 1847 and completed in 1848.

The Bang Family Series suggests donations of $20 to keep this music program going, but everyone is welcome regardless of payment, and children are free.For more information, go to www.TheSmithfieldChurch.org/concerts. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

The Smithfield Church is located at 656 Smithfield Valley Road in Amenia. For more information, call 518-598-8276.