Spring pops at Smithfield Church

The Smithfield Chamber Orchestra will perform its fifth annual Spring Pops Concert on Saturday, May 31, at The Smithfield Church in Amenia. The popular concert will begin at 3 p.m.

“With something for everyone, the eclectic program ranges from Duke Ellington to Willy Wonka, from ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ to Brazilian Bossa Nova, from Irish folk tunes to Big Band Jazz,” said concert organizer Matt Finley, who will perform on trumpet with the 13-member orchestra.

The audience will toe-tap to pieces such as Ellington’s “Caravan,” enjoy classical favorites and be introduced to new original music.

Finley noted that the performers gather only twice a year, ensuring a spontaneous performance in The Smithfield Church, describing it as “a most unexpected and beautiful place.” The church retains its architectural character, remaining in appearance as it was constructed in 1847 and completed in 1848.

The Bang Family Series suggests donations of $20 to keep this music program going, but everyone is welcome regardless of payment, and children are free.For more information, go to www.TheSmithfieldChurch.org/concerts. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

The Smithfield Church is located at 656 Smithfield Valley Road in Amenia. For more information, call 518-598-8276.

Marion J. Pedersen

SHARON — Marion J. (Cookingham) Pedersen of Sharon, passed peacefully on May 20, 2025, at the age of 91.

Born in Pine Plains, New York, she lived a life of love and unwavering strength. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife known for her cooking skills.

Eleanor Sternlof

LIME ROCK — Eleanor Anne Sternlof (née de Guise) of White Hollow Road passed away on April 25, 2025 at Geer Village in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was 94 and the loving wife of the late Paul William Sternlof, who died on August 12, 2005.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 11am to 1pm at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.

Jacqueline Irene Dirck

SHARON — Jacqueline Irene Dirck, affectionately known as Jackie, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 84. Born on Nov. 19, 1940, in Joplin, Missouri, Jackie lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to those she loved.

Jackie shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Ronald Dirck. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of lifelong love and unwavering support. Together they created a home that radiated joy, a gathering place for family celebrations marked by spirited card games, hearty meals, and heartfelt conversations. Jackie especially treasured quiet afternoons spent with a cocktail in hand, embracing life’s simple pleasures with grace and good cheer.

Elizabeth Christinat

NORTH CANAAN — Elizabeth (BJ) Christinat, social worker, activist, and cherished family member and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025, leaving behind a memory of service, compassion, and love.

Born in North Canaan, on Mother’s Day in 1947, Elizabeth dedicated her life to helping others. Influenced by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, she carried its values throughout her personal and professional life, fighting for those in need.

