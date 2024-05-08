NorthEast-Millerton Library offers free New York Times access
John Coston
NorthEast-Millerton Library offers free New York Times access

MILLERTON — Fans of news of all sorts now can thank the NorthEast-Millerton Library for free full access to The New York times through the library website.

Library Director Rhiannon Leo-Jameson said, “for years, the only newspapers anyone ever asked for were The Millerton News and The New York Times.”

The News — including archived editions dating back to 1930 — has been available at the library for sometime both in print or on microfilm. With a newly launched website, articles and photos from the paper edition and more are now available for free at www.millertonnews.com with print and digital replica editions accessible through subscriptions.

However, full access to the The Times presented more of a problem for the library and its patrons.

Leo-Jameson said, “Every few years we would look into subscribing, but the cost was prohibitive, especially since they could not guarantee same day delivery through the mail service.”

Not to be denied, however, because “we always strive to provide the things our community is asking for” early in the budget year, Leo-Jameson began checking into the possibilities again. She learned that The Times was providing an online library subscription service “with the cost not out of reach for a community our size” and immediately began the sign-up process.

As a result, The New York Times online is now up and running though the library site with free full access to everything in the paper from news to podcasts, games, athletics, and cooking literally at patron’s fingertips.

Leo-Jameson says readers can come to the library and “sit and read to their heart’s content” or access the paper from anywhere, including their homes.

They do so by signing up for a free account either through The Times site, which allows for a certain number of articles to be read each month or by creating one at the library. In either instance, if readers then access the paper through the library’s account, they receive unlimited access with the ability to re-open the site every 24 hours.

To register, follow the directions on the library’s website at nemillertonlibrary.org/nytimes or visit the main building at 75 Main St. For questions, call 518-789-3340.

