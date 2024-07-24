Oscar Theodore Fischer
Oscar Theodore Fischer

LAKEVILLE — Oscar Theodore “Bud” Fischer, Jr., 98, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2024, at home in Lakeville. He was the beloved husband of Tru (Carver) Fischer with whom he was married for 73 years.

Bud was born in Poughkeepsie, on March 9, 1926, son of the late Oscar T. Fischer, Sr., and Clara Augusta (Ferguson) Fischer, and had been an area resident for most of his life before retiring to the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area in 1989.

Bud graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. In addition to working for over 30 years at Harlem Valley State Hospital in Wingdale, New York, he was a skilled electrician and provided independent services to many in the area. He was an avid golfer and celebrated bowler who loved the great outdoors, especially deep-sea fishing.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, Tru, include three children; Harold Fischer and his wife, Shirley, of Plainville, Virginia Hayes of Lakeville and partner Peter Martinson, and Charlene Fischer of Torrington. His brother, Glenn Fischer, and two sisters, Audrey Powers, and Joyce Graves; four grandchildren, Lana Holly, Troy Dean, Kyp Mitchell, and Marcus Hayes; eight great-grandchildren, Ryan “RJ” Doty, Myles Doty, Briana Mitchell, Kypp Mitchell, Kai Mitchell, Ariyanna Hayes, Markez Hayes, and Aysa Perez; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bud was predeceased by siblings, Jane Smith, Patricia Wilson, Gwendolyn Jones, and Robert Fischer.

Services will be private. Ryan Funeral Home, Lakeville, is in care of arrangements.

The family would like to thank The Sharon Hospital Staff, Dr. Kurish, Dr. Harvey of The Smilow Cancer Center, Marcia Brown, APRN, and The VA staff at Castlepoint, New York for their kindness, and support which extended well beyond their professional responsibilities.

To offer an online condolence, please visit ryanfhct.com

