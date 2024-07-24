obituaries

Peter L. Jones

WASSAIC — Peter L. “Pete” Jones, Sr., 82, a lifelong area resident, died Monday, July 15, 2024. Beloved husband of the late Susana Jones and loving father of Peter L. Jones, Jr. and Su-Lin Jones of Wassaic.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2024, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, New York, 12546.

To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Pete’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com.

