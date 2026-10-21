One more weekend to get inside the art at ArtEast

ArtEast’s annual October Open Studio Tour is already underway, but there’s still one more weekend to step inside the creative worlds of artists working throughout eastern Dutchess County. On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25, artists will once again open their studio doors, inviting visitors to see where the work happens, meet the people who make it and perhaps discover something worth taking home.
Now in its 21st year, the ArtEast October Open Studio Tour offers a self-guided journey with participating studios in Holmes, LaGrangeville, Hopewell Junction, Pawling, Patterson, Poughquag and Wingdale. Visitors can explore painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media and other artistic practices, and get some leaf-peeping in at the same time.
Unlike a traditional gallery exhibition, the tour offers a chance to see art in the places where it comes to life. There are works in progress, tools of the trade and opportunities to ask artists about their inspirations, techniques and creative processes. It’s an invitation into spaces that are generally private, and a reminder of just how much artistic activity is happening in our own backyard.
Among the participating artists are sculptors Bob and Karen Madden, painter Sharon Nakazato, photographer Lonna Kelly, sculptor Brian Wohrman and mixed-media artist Doreen O’Connor. Their work represents just a portion of the creative talent spread across the region, with studios ranging from intimate home workspaces to larger environments dedicated to making art.
Founded in 2006 to raise awareness of artists working in eastern Dutchess County, ArtEast has grown into a regional arts organization that fosters connections. In addition to its October tour, the organization has expanded its programming to include spring open studios and other opportunities for artists and the public to connect.
The tour is designed to be explored at one’s own pace. Visitors can follow the organization’s online map, choose a handful of studios or make a day of it, traveling between towns and discovering artists along the way.
The final weekend of the ArtEast October Open Studio Tour takes place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors should consult the online map before setting out, as some participating artists were open only during the first weekend, Oct. 17 and 18. For a complete list of artists, studio locations and tour information, visit arteastdutchess.com.