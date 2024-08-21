Painting cigar boxes at David M. Hunt Library

FALLS VILLAGE — If you just can’t figure out what to do with that collection of cigar boxes you inherited, come to the David M. Hunt Library on Saturday, Aug. 31, 4 to 6 p.m. to see how the humble cigar box can be used as an artistic medium.



“Cigar Box Tradition Redux” marks the second time artist and curator Lilly Woodworth has offered this unique show. (The first one was in 2016.)

The group show will feature 30 local artists’ transformations of the cigar box.

The Lakeville Journal got a preview last Wednesday, Aug. 14 and beheld cigar boxes that are now birds, or contain large insects, or have been turned into three string electric cigar box guitars (the latter by David Reed of Sheffield).

Other artists include Marsha Altemus, Elizabeth Buttler, Robert Cronin, John Hodgson, Vincent Inconiglios, Danielle Mailer, Roger McKee, and Patty Mullins. All works are for sale and benefit the library and the artists.

And if you’re still fretting about the cigar box collection, come to the library Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon for a cigar box collage workshop led by Woodworth. Participants will be provided with a cigar box and should bring a pair of scissors and materials (magazines, photos, etc.) to work with and share with other guests. To register, call the library at (860) 824-7424.





Cigar boxes painted with colorful patterns. Patrick L. Sullivan







