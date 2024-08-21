Painting cigar boxes at David M. Hunt Library

Latest News
ASHLEY FALLS, Mass. — After serving Ashley Falls for 60 years, Greenwoods Community Church is moving to Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
The church has been an integral part of the Ashley Falls community, organizing programs such as a children’s summer camp, celebration of addiction recovery, mission outreach, and a monthly food pantry.
While the congregation once accommodated 100 members from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York, attendance settled at 80 regulars just before the pandemic. In 2024, just 20 remained.
On a rural road far from any downtown area, the building does not naturally attract visitors. Considering its inaccessibility and the aging property it sits on, congregants began to discuss relocation.
Ashley Falls residents will miss Greenwoods’ presence, but recognize an opportunity for growth and revival. “We are very excited and feel that the Lord is calling us to do something special in GB,” said congregation member Janet Prindle.
With shops, restaurants, art galleries and live music, Great Barrington offers a cultural destination. Greenwoods is hopeful that locals, weekenders and tourists help the church survive and thrive.
A study of the needs of Great Barrington and surrounding towns will guide the selection of an ideal location for the new church. Greenwoods plans to use a temporary space before establishing permanent roots and intend to reopen in the fall of 2025.
FALLS VILLAGE — At the Aug. 12 regular monthly meeting, the Board of Selectmen, minus First Selectman Dave Barger (who was out of town), recommended to the Board of Finance two expenditures to go to a town meeting.
They are: Up to $12,000 for the purpose of contracting with Cardinal Engineering to prepare an analysis of the condition of six bridges in town and up to $30,000 to contract with Valley Restorations to repair the roof at 107 Main St. (Town Hall).
The Board of Finance will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 26. Due to the resignation of board chair David Wilburn, the board needs to appoint a new member to the board to fill the vacancy, and elect a new chair to complete Wilburn’s term. The agenda also includes “Review and discussion of line-item surpluses and deficits for year end June 30, 2024 – consider allocation/transfers of line-items for fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.”
Friday Night on the Green in Norfolk
NORFOLK — Every Friday at 6 p.m., the Norfolk Foundation hosts a “Friday Night on the Green” celebration. This summer, these community gatherings began on June 7 and will last until Aug. 30.
Each week, the event is hosted by a different local group, like the Norfolk Library, the Botelle School PTO, or the Nofolk Hub. Each week also features different local musical talent, including Aimee VanDyne, Mad River Music, and Lucy Morningstar.
This past Friday, Aug. 16, the event was hosted by the National Iron Bank and Norfolk Lions Club and was nothing short of lively and well-attended, with many enthusiastic Norfolk residents present to celebrate the weekend with their families and friends. Attendees were of all ages, mingling and enjoying the beautiful weather and view of Norfolk. Food was provided, with many volunteer chefs grilling up hot dogs and hamburgers.
There was also music and dancing; Norfolk’s very own Grantville Dawgs performed both classic and current hits, like “Ex’s and Oh’s” originally performed by Elle King. Also available were “Fight for a Cure” T-shirts for purchase the Norfolk Lions Club.
Make sure to mark your calendars for the final celebration of the summer on Aug. 30, hosted by the Norfolk Lions Club Ambulance and featuring music by the Last Fair Deal!
FALLS VILLAGE — On any given Wednesday afternoon in July and August, visitors to the David M. Hunt Library will find youngsters busy in the library’s vegetable garden.
On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Assistant Director and Youth Programming Coordinator Brittany Spear-Baron was accompanied by Jesper, age 6, and 4-year-old Kaya Cornehlsen and their mother Tamara, who live in Massachusetts but spend a lot of time visiting the grandparents in Falls Village.
Sun hats firmly in place, the children charged into the roughly 22 x 30 foot enclosure and started eagerly investigating the four rows of plants, finding tomatoes and peppers that were ready to go.