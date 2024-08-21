Painting cigar boxes at David M. Hunt Library

Lilly Woodworth shows a cigar box guitar.

Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — If you just can’t figure out what to do with that collection of cigar boxes you inherited, come to the David M. Hunt Library on Saturday, Aug. 31, 4 to 6 p.m. to see how the humble cigar box can be used as an artistic medium.

“Cigar Box Tradition Redux” marks the second time artist and curator Lilly Woodworth has offered this unique show. (The first one was in 2016.)

The group show will feature 30 local artists’ transformations of the cigar box.

The Lakeville Journal got a preview last Wednesday, Aug. 14 and beheld cigar boxes that are now birds, or contain large insects, or have been turned into three string electric cigar box guitars (the latter by David Reed of Sheffield).

Other artists include Marsha Altemus, Elizabeth Buttler, Robert Cronin, John Hodgson, Vincent Inconiglios, Danielle Mailer, Roger McKee, and Patty Mullins. All works are for sale and benefit the library and the artists.

And if you’re still fretting about the cigar box collection, come to the library Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon for a cigar box collage workshop led by Woodworth. Participants will be provided with a cigar box and should bring a pair of scissors and materials (magazines, photos, etc.) to work with and share with other guests. To register, call the library at (860) 824-7424.


Cigar boxes painted with colorful patterns.Patrick L. Sullivan



Latest News

Shrinking Ashley Falls church will relocate to Great Barrington

For six decades Greenwoods Community Church has rested in rural Ashley Falls.

John Coston

ASHLEY FALLS, Mass. — After serving Ashley Falls for 60 years, Greenwoods Community Church is moving to Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The church has been an integral part of the Ashley Falls community, organizing programs such as a children’s summer camp, celebration of addiction recovery, mission outreach, and a monthly food pantry.

Finance Board to vote on bridge repairs

FALLS VILLAGE — At the Aug. 12 regular monthly meeting, the Board of Selectmen, minus First Selectman Dave Barger (who was out of town), recommended to the Board of Finance two expenditures to go to a town meeting.

They are: Up to $12,000 for the purpose of contracting with Cardinal Engineering to prepare an analysis of the condition of six bridges in town and up to $30,000 to contract with Valley Restorations to repair the roof at 107 Main St. (Town Hall).

Friday Night on the Green in Norfolk

Event attendees watch the Grantville Dawgs perform on Norfolk’s town green.

Chloe Kolakowski

NORFOLK — Every Friday at 6 p.m., the Norfolk Foundation hosts a “Friday Night on the Green” celebration. This summer, these community gatherings began on June 7 and will last until Aug. 30.

Each week, the event is hosted by a different local group, like the Norfolk Library, the Botelle School PTO, or the Nofolk Hub. Each week also features different local musical talent, including Aimee VanDyne, Mad River Music, and Lucy Morningstar.

Falls Village vegetable garden in full bloom

Youngsters help pick tomatoes at Hunt Library.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — On any given Wednesday afternoon in July and August, visitors to the David M. Hunt Library will find youngsters busy in the library’s vegetable garden.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Assistant Director and Youth Programming Coordinator Brittany Spear-Baron was accompanied by Jesper, age 6, and 4-year-old Kaya Cornehlsen and their mother Tamara, who live in Massachusetts but spend a lot of time visiting the grandparents in Falls Village.

