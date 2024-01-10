Patricia A. Conway

Patricia A. Conway

LAKEVILLE — Patricia A. (Marquette) Conway, beloved daughter of the late Edmund and Agnes (Eichler) Marquette, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2024 with her family at her side, at the age of 76.

Born in New York City, Pat grew up in both New York City and then Lakeville.

A graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, class of 1964, Pat then attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, and proudly earned her degree and became a Registered Nurse. She worked at St. Francis, later coming to Boston, working for New England Deaconess Hospital as the transplant coordinator. Pat furthered her education by attending and obtaining a Master’s Degree from Simmon’s College in Boston. Earning this degree was another proud accomplishment for Pat. She flourished at being a nurse. When she moved on from Lahey New England Deaconess, she finished her career at the Greater Lawrence Community Family Health Center, where she retired from her extensive and rewarding career.

Pat volunteered her time at the Mission of Deeds in Reading as well as volunteering in St. Lucia for families that needed care. When she was not working, Pat enjoyed traveling, walking along the beach collecting sea glass and being with her beloved pets. Pat took great delight in her nieces and nephews and loved watching them grown and become parents to her great nieces and nephews. Pat will be missed by her loving family and many close friends.

Pat is the devoted sister of Margaret Card and her husband Dennis of Lakeville, and Ann Zona and her husband Peter of Scituate, Massachusetts. Cherished aunt of Allison Pena and her husband Balta of Melrose, Massachusetts, Laura Zona and her husband John Lupo of New Jersey, Timothy Zona and his partner Stephanie Rattigan of Maine and Brian Zona and his wife Hillary of New Hampshire. Beloved great aunt to Amalia and Clara Pena, Harper and Isla Lupo and Weston and Madison Zona. She also leaves dear friend Lisa LaCroix, close cousin Diane Lehtola and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Pat’s memory to the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 582, Salisbury, CT 06068 or online at www.salisburyambulance.org. or to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.

Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading, MA.

For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com.

Latest News

Dorothy Cass

Dorothy Cass

CORNWALL — After a long, full life Dorothy Cass entered eternal rest on Jan. 5, 2023.

She was born on June 15, 1925, and grew up in Queens, New York, a daughter to Susanna and Frederick York and sister to siblings, Dolores Orton, her twin, Germaine Wininger and Howard York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Joan Schuster

Joan Schuster

MILLERTON — Joan C. Schuster, 88, a fifteen year resident of Cedar Hill, Texas and a thirty- four year resident of Stanfordville, New York, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at her home in Cedar Hill. Joan was a retired school bus driver for Dutchess B.O.C.E.S in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Born July 30, 1935, in Millerton, New York, she was the daughter of the late Albert N. and Florence (Parmalee) Silvernail. She was educated in the Webutuck Central School District. On April 9, 1955 in Millerton, she married Robert F. “Bob” Schuster. Their marriage lasted nearly fifty-four years. Mr. Schuster passed away on December 4, 2008.

Keep ReadingShow less

Lisa Lansing Simont

Lisa Lansing Simont

CORNWALL — Lisa Lansing (Simont), age 81, of Cornwall, passed away on Dec. 24, 2023, after a short illness.

Lisa was born on May 13, 1942, to Tod and Elizabeth Lansing in Providence, Rhode Island. After she graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield, she went on to get her undergraduate degree in 1964 at Mount Holyoke College where she was the chief editor of the Mount Holyoke News.

Keep ReadingShow less

Robert Andrew Parker

WEST CORNWALL —Robert “Bob” Andrew Parker, 96, passed away at home on Dec. 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Husband to the late Judith Mellecker, who died in August, he was a father of five sons and a grandfather of six.

Born in 1927, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Harriett Cowdin Parker and William Clay Parker, a dentist with the Public Health Service, the family moved frequently, living in New Mexico, Seattle, Indiana, and Chicago. He began drawing as a child while sick at home with tuberculosis.

Keep ReadingShow less