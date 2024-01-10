Patricia A. Conway

LAKEVILLE — Patricia A. (Marquette) Conway, beloved daughter of the late Edmund and Agnes (Eichler) Marquette, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2024 with her family at her side, at the age of 76.

Born in New York City, Pat grew up in both New York City and then Lakeville.

A graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, class of 1964, Pat then attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, and proudly earned her degree and became a Registered Nurse. She worked at St. Francis, later coming to Boston, working for New England Deaconess Hospital as the transplant coordinator. Pat furthered her education by attending and obtaining a Master’s Degree from Simmon’s College in Boston. Earning this degree was another proud accomplishment for Pat. She flourished at being a nurse. When she moved on from Lahey New England Deaconess, she finished her career at the Greater Lawrence Community Family Health Center, where she retired from her extensive and rewarding career.

Pat volunteered her time at the Mission of Deeds in Reading as well as volunteering in St. Lucia for families that needed care. When she was not working, Pat enjoyed traveling, walking along the beach collecting sea glass and being with her beloved pets. Pat took great delight in her nieces and nephews and loved watching them grown and become parents to her great nieces and nephews. Pat will be missed by her loving family and many close friends.

Pat is the devoted sister of Margaret Card and her husband Dennis of Lakeville, and Ann Zona and her husband Peter of Scituate, Massachusetts. Cherished aunt of Allison Pena and her husband Balta of Melrose, Massachusetts, Laura Zona and her husband John Lupo of New Jersey, Timothy Zona and his partner Stephanie Rattigan of Maine and Brian Zona and his wife Hillary of New Hampshire. Beloved great aunt to Amalia and Clara Pena, Harper and Isla Lupo and Weston and Madison Zona. She also leaves dear friend Lisa LaCroix, close cousin Diane Lehtola and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Pat’s memory to the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 582, Salisbury, CT 06068 or online at www.salisburyambulance.org. or to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.

Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading, MA.

For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com.