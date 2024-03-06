Paul Allen Clark

Paul Allen Clark

SHARON — Paul Allen Clark died peacefully on Feb. 29, 2024, at Sharon Hospital with his devoted and loving wife, Betsy (Stanton) Clark, by his side.

Paul was born in Trenton, New Jersey, and then graduated from Western New England College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Upon graduation he worked for United Screw & Bolt in Westfield, New Jersey, as a sales representative, covering the New England region. During this time he resided in Meriden, Connecticut, where he met Betsy. After their marriage, in Oct. 1986, they moved to Sayreville, New Jersey, where they lived for 26 years. In 1991 Paul started his own business, Precision Parts, Inc., which was a Fastener Distribution Company. After retiring in 2012, they moved to Sharon.

In his youth, Paul sang and travelled to Europe with the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Choir of Westfield, New Jersey. Besides music, his other interests included travelling with family and friends all throughout Europe, reading, playing cards, being the expert “chef” for holiday meals and best buddy to the three doxies he had during his lifetime, Bismark, Fritz & Hans.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sisters, Nancy Aurand of Marietta, Georgia and Amy Demos and her husband Darryl of Duxbury, Massachusetts, as well as his nieces and nephews who he loved very much.

A memorial service will be held at the Kenny Funeral Home Tuesday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a celebration of life. Private interment services will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 357, Sharon, CT. 06069.

