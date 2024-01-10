Penalties

Letters to the Editor - 1-11-24

Thank you David Baranowski

Who would have thought on an ordinary first Friday in January after a little mundane business in the town hall one could go across the street and experience a soul soothing, little slice of musical heaven at the Congregational Church in Salisbury. Thank you David Baranowski!

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —
January 1924

E.L. Peabody, C.E. Miller and Grant Eggleston are in Litchfield on jury duty this week.

SCOTUS on trial

No other democratic nation on earth has its highest court Justices appointed for life. In all other countries there are mandatory term limits and/or mandatory retirement age for high court Justices (like U.S. corporations where CEO’s retire at 65). The nation’s “marriage” to confirmed justices “‘til death us do part” is non- comprehensible to other nations, and resented by many Americans.

There is no national election for Supreme Court Justice, rather a Presidential appointment which requires Senate confirmation — no confirmation — no ascension — ask Bork. The Senate confirmation is a republic validation for a Justice — the process certainly isn’t democratic. California with a population of 40 million has two Senators — 1 per 20 million citizens. Eight states have populations of less than 1.1 million – 6 of these states have 1 of their 2 Senators representing abbut 250,000 citizens. Like the Electoral College, voters in all 50 states are not equally represented. Half of U.S. states, 25 states, have less than 5 million citizens — one eighth the number of voters living in California, one quarter the voters living in New York, one third the number living in Pennsylvania.

Charlotte Irving Lindsey

KENT — Charlotte Irving Lindsey, 89, of Kent, passed away peacefully at her new home on Cape Cod on Dec. 2, 2023. A gifted wood carving artist, skilled drug and alcohol counselor, admired second grade teacher, and revered volunteer extraordinaire, Charlotte was a woman of many talents. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, sister in-law, and recent widow of her husband of 45 years, Richard “Dick” Lindsey.

A Journalism major at Boston University, Charlotte nimbly employed those skills in many capacities throughout the years as a proficient relationship-builder. No matter the locale, many people she met walked away with a new friend. Several Appalachian Trail hikers likely still remember her generosity of a tasty meal and hot shower at their home on Main Street. Her second grade students from 60+ years ago, many of whom she kept in contact with over the years, shared sentiments such as, “she made learning natural and fun,” and stories of how she made them feel valued while infusing the love of learning. Her counseling colleagues remembered her as compassionate and caring with clients.

